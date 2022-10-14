Read full article on original website
World Restart a Heart Day
Gov. Hutchinson to host Republican summit in Bentonville. Polling sites will have translators available for …. Polling sites will have translators available for the midterm election. Pickleball Oktoberfest for women’s shelter at Matrix …. Pickleball Oktoberfest for women's shelter at Matrix Fitness Club in Lowell. Northwest Arkansas foodbank receives...
Good Day Shoutout - Quiver Winners, celebrate "Mani"
Good Day Shoutout - Quiver Winners, celebrate "Mani" Good Day Shoutout – Quiver Winners, celebrate “Mani”. Good Day Shoutout - Quiver Winners, celebrate "Mani" Fearless Friday Player of the Week — Bentonville’s …. Fearless Friday Player of the Week — Bentonville's Josh Ficklin. Report: Arkansas...
15 Best Things to Do in Garfield, AR
Situated in Benton County, Arkansas, the city of Garfield is the perfect place for anyone who wants to experience country life or get away from it all. With its small-town charm, friendly people, and bountiful attractions, you’ll see why Garfield is a beautiful place to call home. The city...
Springdale prepares for annual ‘ArkanSalsa’ fest
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 9th annual ArkanSalsa Fest is set for Oct. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Jones Center in Springdale. According to a press release, emcee Patricia Rodriguez will introduce Mayor Doug Sprouse to proclaim “ArkanSalsa Fest and Lights On Afterschool Feed Your Brain Day.” Also as part of the festivities, Crystal Bridges will have “The CB to You: Mobile Art Lab” and host drop-in art activities with local artists Lupita Albarran and Lynette Thrower.
Brews & Tunes returns to Downtown Springdale
It’s an event celebrating all things fall ya’ll. Brews & Tunes (an Ozarktober event) is back. Jill Dabbs joins us with all the details!. *This segment is brought to you by Downtown Springdale.
Responsible Growth Arkansas tours state in support of recreational marijuana
One group is touring Arkansas to support Issue 4. The ballot measure would legalize recreational marijuana.
This Stunning Arkansas Mansion Has it’s Own 1.2 Mile Race Track
This Arkansas mansion is not only absolutely gorgeous it also has its very own race track and it's for sale. So, start your engines boys and girls!. The house and race track sit on 393 acres in Fayetteville. If the race track isn't enough for you the 7,764-square-foot home is gorgeous too. Oh, there is even more on this property, including a guest house and 30,000 square feet of shop buildings. So yes, you have a place to store and work on your race cars, boats and ATVs. This property is located on the White River and it's solar-powered too. According to the listing, it is the largest privately owned solar complex in the Northwest Arkansas area.
2023 5-star Arkansas target Ron Holland making second stop in Fayetteville to headline Red/White game visitors
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball program has welcomed talented 2023 Ron Holland back to Fayetteville for a second visit since early in the summer as the talented 5-star prospect is in the state to attend the Hoop Hogs’ annual Red/White game on Sunday. Holland...
Arkansas deputy fatally shoots tractor-driving man with gun
DECATUR, Ark. (AP) — A 71-year-old man was fatally shot by a northwest Arkansas sheriff’s deputy who found him driving a tractor and displaying a handgun, authorities said. Nelson Amos was fatally shot Saturday by a Benton County sheriff’s deputy, according to Arkansas State Police. State police said Sunday that they were investigating the shooting. […]
Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
Arkansas executive out as COO following alleged nose-biting incident
A Fayetteville executive has left his position with a high-profile food company following his involvement in an incident in a Fayetteville parking garage following an Arkansas Razorbacks football game.
LIVE: Springdale at Rogers
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Catch Friday night high school football action on KXNW and on our website. The Springdale Bulldogs host the Rogers Mounties at 7 p.m. You can watch the game in the video below or on KXNW. You can watch the football game on Springdale’s YouTube page...
Washington County sheriffs locate missing woman
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The sheriff’s office says Mendenhall has been found. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman that was last seen Friday night. According to a social media post, Tishina Gabriel Mendenhall, 26, was last seen on October 14 by her husband in […]
Benton County deputy involved in deadly Decatur shooting
A Benton County deputy was involved in a fatal shooting on Falling Springs Road in Decatur on October 15.
Hudson Clark plays big role in Arkansas’ win
FAYETTEVILLE — Hudson Clark was one of the catalysts for Arkansas in a 52-35 win over BYU on Saturday in Provo, Utah. Clark finished with 11 tackles, four solo, one interception and a fumble recovery to help the Hogs break a three-game losing skid. Clark’s interception came with 2:22 remaining in the first half. It was his first interception since picking off three against Ole Miss in 2020.
Arkansas State Police identify man killed by Benton County deputy
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a deputy shot and killed a 71-year-old man on Saturday, Oct. 15 in Decatur. The shooting took place on Falling Springs Road, the sheriff's office said. The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave. Arkansas State...
Fayetteville Police searching for missing woman
Fayetteville Police is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 35-year-old woman.
University of Arkansas chancellor search narrowed to two finalists
The search for the next University of Arkansas chancellor is down to two candidates, but names of the two finalists are not being released, according to a statement issued Friday (Oct. 14) by the University of Arkansas System. UA System President Dr. Donald Bobbitt announced Sept. 2 that four finalists...
$43 million in marijuana seized in Oklahoma drug bust
FAIRLAND, Okla. – An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has up to a $43 million street value, said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff on Thursday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, county and local law enforcement officers seized 4,019 live and dried plants during the 10-and-half-hour raid at the rural Fairland residence on Wednesday. Dean said […]
Crawford County sheriff’s office faces second use-of-force lawsuit after Mulberry incident
FORT SMITH — One of the Crawford County sheriff’s deputies facing a lawsuit over an arrest captured in a video that went viral in August was sued Friday by a woman claiming he also used excessive force against her during an arrest about two months earlier. Attorneys Adam...
