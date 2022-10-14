Read full article on original website
5 Years After #MeToo, 4 Hollywood Men Face Trials This Month, From Harvey Weinstein to Kevin Spacey
Five years ago today, reporters Jodi Cantor and Meghan Twohey published “Harvey Weinstein Paid Off Sexual Harassment Accusers for Decades” in The New York Times, igniting a movement that would come to be known as #MeToo. That fiery reckoning brought forth new accusers and accused for months and years thereafter, but is far from burning out.
Ashley Judd Says Her Late Mom Naomi Encouraged Her to Come Forward About Harvey Weinstein
Five years after the #MeToo movement made headlines, Ashley Judd revealed her late mother, Naomi, encouraged her to come forward about Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault. According to Page Six, Ashley Judd was the first person to go on record with the New York Times against Harvey Weinstein. While promoting the new film, She Said, which examines the bombshell reporting and the fallout of the movie mogul’s career, Judd spoke about her mother’s advice.
Minka Kelly, Dermot Mulroney, Maggie Grace to Star in Thriller ‘Blackwater Lane,’ Based on B.A. Paris Novel ‘The Breakdown’
Minka Kelly (Euphoria, Titans), Maggie Grace (Fear The Walking Dead, Taken) and Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding, The Family Stone, Shooting Stars) are set to star in the psychological thriller Blackwater Lane, based on the New York Times and Sunday Times bestselling book The Breakdown by British author B.A. Paris. The film marks the first adaptation of one of Paris’ books and has now started shooting in the U.K.More from The Hollywood ReporterMinka Kelly Memoir 'Tell Me Everything' Set for 2023 Release'VelociPastor 2': Sequel to Insane Microbudget Viral Hit Roars into Life With Crowdfunding Campaign (Exclusive)Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale and 'The Watcher' Cast on Bringing Mysterious True...
Harvey Weinstein accuser Ashley Judd talks playing herself in 'validating' new drama ‘She Said’
Ashley Judd says it was a "simple" decision to play herself in "She Said," a movie about The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein.
Anthony Rapp testifies alleged assault by Kevin Spacey was the 'most traumatic single event' of his life
"Star Trek: Discovery" actor Anthony Rapp testified Wednesday that the moment Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey climbed on top of him at a New York City party in 1986 was "the most traumatic single event of my life" and caused "lingering impacts." Rapp, on the witness stand for the second day,...
Naomi Watts Was Told Her Acting Career Would End Once She ‘Became Unf—able’ at 40: ‘That Made Me so Mad’
Naomi Watts just earned strong reviews for leading Amazon Prime Video’s English-language remake of “Goodnight Mommy.” This month, she’s headlining Ryan Murphy’s latest Netflix thriller, “The Watcher.” She’ll also be reuniting with the mega-producer to play Babe Paley in the Capote-centric second season of FX’s “Feud.” All of this is to say Watts’ acting career is thriving, which is not what she was told by an unnamed Hollywood figure after her U.S. breakthrough in David Lynch’s “Mulholland Drive.” Watts was 33 at the time, which many in Hollywood viewed as old. “I was told, ‘You better get a lot done because...
Russell Hornsby Joins Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis and Sanaa Lathan in ‘The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Russell Hornsby has signed onto Searchlight Pictures’ “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat,” joining the film’s starry lead trio of Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis and Sanaa Lathan. Based on Edward Kelsey Moore’s 2013 bestselling novel, “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” is set to be directed by Tina Mabry from a script by Gina Prince-Bythewood, with revisions by Mabry. Aduba, Ellis and Lathan play best friends dubbed “The Supremes,” who, according to the film’s synopsis, “have weathered life’s storms together for two generations through marriage and children, happiness and the blues,” and “find their paths at a crossroads that test their lifelong bond.” Hornsby...
Harvey Weinstein goes on trial in LA, where he once reigned
Five years after women's stories about him made the #MeToo movement explode, Harvey Weinstein is going on trial in the city where he once was a colossus at the Oscars.Already serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in New York, the 70-year-old former movie mogul faces different allegations including several that prosecutors say occurred during a pivotal Oscar week in Los Angeles. Jury selection for an eight-week trial begins Monday.Weinstein has been indicted on four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts involving five women, who will appear in court as Jane Does to tell their stories. He has pleaded not...
Lindsay Lohan Is an Heiress Suffering From Amnesia in Holiday Romance ‘Falling for Christmas’ Trailer
Lindsay Lohan is in the holiday spirit. The actress on Friday debuted the official trailer for her upcoming Netflix film Falling for Christmas, in which she stars alongside Chord Overstreet. More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Rings of Power' Writers React to 5 Fan Criticisms of Their Show'Luckiest Girl Alive' Review: Mila Kunis Leads Lackluster Netflix Adaptation of Jessica Knoll's Best-SellerFirst 'Super Mario Bros.' Trailer: Chris Pratt Brings Nintendo Favorite to Life In the film, Lohan plays a hotel heiress who suffers from amnesia after a skiing accident — seconds after a marriage proposal. Unable to remember who she is, the heiress...
In Just A Week, Ana De Armas’ Blonde Has Already Been Kicked Off Netflix’s Top 10 By A Mila Kunis Movie And More
Ana de Armas' Blonde is already off Netflix's Top 10 list, thanks to a Mila Kunis flick and more.
‘The Watcher’: The Real Family Had Only 2 Requests About the Netflix Dramatization of Their Story
Find out more about the real family — Derek and Maria Broaddus who dealt with 'The Watcher' that inspired the new Netflix drama.
Luckiest Girl Alive review – Mila Kunis runs out of luck in flat Netflix drama
The book cover for Luckiest Girl Alive, Jessica Knoll’s bestselling 2015 debut novel about a woman’s seemingly perfect life corroded by past trauma, features large, blaring font over a cheap-looking black rose – a symbol of rebirth rendered tacky, a bit emo. It’s of the time for a mid-2010s literary hit, but also seems to anticipate the 2022 Netflix adaptation, which wrings the novel of its caustic wit and serrated observations of New York careerists into a hollow, unearned empowerment anthem.
Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jude Hill Join Kenneth Branagh in Agatha Christie Mystery ‘A Haunting in Venice’
Kenneth Branagh has found the suspects for his latest Agatha Christie adaptation, A Haunting in Venice. Branagh is back starring as detective Hercule Poirot and returns as director for what will be the third Christie mystery movie from 20th Century Studios.More from The Hollywood Reporter'EO' Director Says Cannes-Winning Donkey Drama Was Inspired by Nativity SceneBusan: Classic Korean Film 'Nakdong River' -- Previously Feared Lost -- Is Rediscovered and Restored'Man Who Fell to Earth' Will Not Return for Season 2 at Showtime (Exclusive) This time around, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jude Hill and Kelly Reilly have been recruited for the all-star...
The Horrifying True Story Behind Netflix’s The Watcher
Ryan Murphy’s new limited series is almost too horrifying to believe. It’s based on a frighteningly true story.
Minka Kelly Memoir ‘Tell Me Everything’ Set for 2023 Release
Minka Kelly is set to tell her story in a memoir. The film and television actress from Friday Night Lights, Parenthood and most recently Euphoria, will release Tell Me Everything, a “memoir of family, forgiveness and the importance of finding inner strength.”More from The Hollywood ReporterMinka Kelly, Dermot Mulroney, Maggie Grace to Star in Thriller 'Blackwater Lane,' Based on B.A. Paris Novel 'The Breakdown'Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner to Release Debut YA Novel 'Time Out' (Exclusive)'Big Bang Theory' Nearly Starred Marisa Tomei, New Book Reveals (Exclusive) Described as a “redemptive mother-daughter story,” in her memoir Kelly will chronicle her upbringing as the daughter...
Julia Roberts, Mindy Kaling, & More Stars Who Arrived in Show-Stopping Looks at the Academy Museum Gala
If you were an A-list star, chances are your Saturday night plan was to go to the event that everyone has been calling the “Met Gala of the West Coast.” On Oct 15, it seems like everyone in Hollywood was attending the star-studded Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. Despite it being the second year of the gala, it has already earned such a huge crowd for the fact that so many A-listers come (and come in absolutely gorgeous red-carpet ensembles!)
Lily-Rose Depp loses control to The Weeknd in ‘The Idol’ trailer
HBO has released a new trailer for upcoming series The Idol – check it out above. Created by Euphoria’s Sam Levinson, Reza Fahim and Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd, the drama series follows a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol.
Yes, Netflix's chilling new series 'The Watcher' is based on a true story. Here's what really happened to the Broaddus family.
In 2018, New York Magazine published an article about one family's terrifying experience with a mysterious "Watcher." Now, it's been adapted into a show on Netflix.
A bloodthirsty drama from an iffy filmmaker is now Netflix’s second-most popular show of all time
Do Bad Guys finish first? Or second? According to last week’s Netflix statistics, the streaming service’s second-biggest hit ever is a biopic of one of the most notorious serial killers of all time. Not only has Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story logged 205.33 million hours of viewing time worldwide it’s also finally scored an unmistakable hit for Ryan Murphy — and perhaps justified the company’s $300 million deal that was inked in 2018.
Kurt Sutter Drama The Abandons Ordered to Series at Netflix
The creator of Sons of Anarchy has closed a deal to bring a new series to the small screen. According to Variety, Netflix has ordered the series The Abandons, a ten-episode drama set in the Old West. "As a group of diverse, outlier families pursue their Manifest Destiny in 1850s...
