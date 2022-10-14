ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Kroger unveils $24.6 bn deal to create supermarket giant

By Apu GOMES
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWVGZ_0iZ3WKny00
Kroger and Albertsons unveiled a $24.6 mn merger, but the deal faces likely regulatory scrutiny /AFP/File

Grocery chain Kroger will acquire smaller rival Albertsons in a $24.6 billion transaction announced Friday that would create a supermarket giant but could face tough regulatory scrutiny.

The transaction, which unites two companies with some 710,000 employees and 5,000 stores in the United States, aims to take advantage of economies of scale to compete more effectively with giants like Walmart and Amazon.

But shares of both companies fell Friday as analysts cautioned that the transaction could face a tough once-over from Biden administration regulators, who have adopted a skeptical approach to large mergers.

In this case, both Kroger and Albertsons are consumer-facing companies. The deal also comes as the US economy contends with grinding inflation.

In uniting, the two companies would have a combined customer base of about 85 million households, boosting its consumer data holdings and enabling some $1 billion in annual cost savings, executives said on a conference call with analysts.

These include "synergies" through improved sourcing, supply chain efficiencies and administrative savings, said Kroger Chief Financial Officer Gary Millerchip.

The companies pledged that the savings would enable them to "invest in lowering prices for customers," they said in a press release.

But Morningstar analyst Zain Akbari predicted that the overlap between the companies in many markets would lead "regulators to scrutinize a transaction closely," he said in a note earlier this week following reports of merger talks.

To address that issue, Albertsons plans to spin off between 100 and 375 stories as a standalone public company prior to the deal's closing.

This would create a "new, agile competitor" to the new Kroger, with a strong balance sheet and "experienced" management, Kroger and Albertsons said in a news release.

That transaction is expected to lower the deal cost by up to $4 billion to Kroger, the companies said.

Near 1500 GMT, shares of Albertsons were down 7.1 percent at $26.59, while Kroger was down 3.2 percent at $45.06.

Comments / 0

Related
12tomatoes.com

CVS Announced It’s Closing Doors For Good

Not all that long ago, we would get in our car and drive to the store if we needed to buy something. That changed in recent years, partly due to new technology and partly due to the pandemic. More than likely, you have gotten caught up in the convenience of...
RETAIL
The US Sun

Walmart announces major store change that will be huge cost benefit to shoppers – but there’s a bigger perk for families

WALMART has revealed dozens of its stores will be updated, benefitting thousands of families. The retail giant is investing $240million as it renovates 41 stores across Missouri. Walmart stores will offer pick-up, delivery and Express Delivery services once they've been renovated, KSNF reports. Customers that opt for Express Delivery will...
MISSOURI STATE
shefinds

Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores

Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
RETAIL
iheart.com

Stores that will be OPEN and CLOSED on Thanksgiving this year

It seems like Black Friday is quickly becoming a thing of the past with the pre-pre-pre Black Friday sales! And - it also seems like the shift to open lots on stores ON Thanksgiving is also starting to fade. Personally, I'm okay with either. Lots of people are quite vocal about how wrong it is to open on Thanksgiving, yet I've heard from many employees that they don't mind working the holiday, in fact, they often get paid time and a half or more! Well...anyway...here's a list of a few of the stores that will be OPEN this year on the day of the Turkey:
UNITED STATES NAVY
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
BUSINESS
DoYouRemember?

Costco Makes Official Decision About $1.50 Hot Dog-And-Soda Combo

Despite high inflation affecting the world at the moment, a top Costco wholesale executive has come out to allay the fears that the gig-box retailer has no plans to increase the price of its $1.50 hot dog-and-soda combo at its stores. Recently, on a call during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings, Costco CFO Richard Galanti promised the cheap price point on the fan-favorite deal would be maintained.
BUSINESS
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

In Arizona, Kroger-Albertsons merger would create a supermarket behemoth

Two of Arizona's supermarket giants plan to combine forces in a deal affecting more than 250 stores and in excess of 35,000 workers around the state. A merger also would mean that just one company would control nearly half of the market for grocery stores in Arizona. There's a greater store overlap here than in many other states, which could raise anticompetitive concerns for regulators.
ARIZONA STATE
Motley Fool

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
AFP

AFP

89K+
Followers
34K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy