Read full article on original website
Related
upstatebusinessjournal.com
New courtyard neighborhood center W Square coming to Spartanburg
A new development is coming to East Main Street in Spartanburg, combining an outdoor courtyard space with restaurant and possible brewery tenants, including a new Burrito Hub location set to open in 2023. The 26,000-square-foot location, which sits at 2601 E. Main St., is currently the home of a strip...
gsabizwire.com
West End Baseball moving to Verdae property on Laurens Road
GREENVILLE, S.C.– Verdae has repurposed its first big-box retail space as part of its refreshed vision for 90 acres of Laurens Road. West End Baseball, which has been located off of Dunbar Street near Greenville High School since 2010, is in the process of moving into a 12,000-square-foot space at 20 Haywood Road, which is part of the shopping center at the corner of Haywood and Laurens roads, said Bill Henderson, a co-owner with West End Baseball.
deltanews.tv
Chapel Hart Tamale Festival
Chapel Hart wowed the crowd Friday night at the Delta Hot Tamale Festival in Greenville. Hear a snippet of their music in the story.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 12 Best Places to See Christmas Lights in North Carolina
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. The state of North Carolina is renowned for an incredible array of popular attractions. There are majestic Appalachian mountains, countless waterfalls, the Biltmore Estate (the largest private home in America), the Raleigh-Durham Tech...
Fall for Greenville begins with food, fun, and music
Many people from across the country packed streets in downtown Greenville for Fall for Greenville.
macaronikid.com
10 Things to Do this Week (October 16-22) in Asheville, NC
Here are my picks for ten things to do in the Asheville area with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!. Enjoy incredible vegan food and a super fun family zone with activities including free face painting, corn hole, a magician, and life-size Connect 4, Jenga, and Checkers. October 16.
livability.com
Why People Are Flocking to Greenville, SC
Greenville locals have lots to love about this fast-growing yet still affordable city. Back in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Adam Reitz and his wife were both laid off from their jobs and had the unique opportunity to scout out new cities where they could start their next chapter.
FOX Carolina
Upstate Halloween and trick-or-treating calendar
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spooky season is here and the Upstate is celebrating with festivals, candy and costumes. Here’s a calendar of family-friend Halloween and trick-or-treating events in the Upstate. Wednesday, Oct. 19. 3-8PM: Boo in the Zoo at the Greenville Zoo - Trick or treat through the...
Shooting kills 1 near Spartanburg Co. bar
One person died in a shooting early Sunday morning near a Spartanburg County bar.
my40.tv
75th annual Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands going on now through Oct. 16
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 75th annual Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands is going on now through Sunday, Oct. 16 at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville. Southern Highland Craft Guild members work in media that includes fibers, metal, wood and clay -- to create amazing works from quilts to jewelry.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: What’s up with panhandlers at intersections?
[Regarding “Street Signs: How Is Asheville Addressing Panhandling?” Sept. 28, Xpress:] Can anyone explain why panhandlers at street intersections usually remain stationary even when the traffic light is red for cars headed in their direction? It seems strange that they don’t walk down the line of cars that are waiting for the light to turn.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Magna Mirrors’ new Duncan plant is leaving small-scale production in the rearview
When Magna Mirrors moved its production lines from a cramped former warehouse in Greer to a new, purpose-built facility in Duncan this past January, General Manager Matthias Steck was already thinking ahead about expansion. The 170,000-square-foot plant at 1150 S. Dantzler Road was built not only to meet current production...
29-year-old shot, killed at South Carolina bar
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 29-year-old man died early Sunday morning after a shooting near a Spartanburg County bar, authorities said. Shavonte Littlejohn, 29, of Greenville, was found with at least one gunshot wound after authorities were called to Twerkerz Southside Bar & Grill at 1010 South Church Street in reference to a shooting, […]
Upstate man dead following weekend shooting
An Upstate man is dead following a weekend shooting incident. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on South Church Street in Spartanburg, around 4:45 Sunday morning.
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In South Carolina
Cheapism found the best Korean restaurants around the country, including this popular spot in South Carolina.
FOX Carolina
Upstate preservation trust’s efforts to preserve historic church
WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Upstate Preservation Trust is leading the charge when it comes to preserving a group of historic structures in South Carolina. The group says the kinds of places they work to preserve and protect include places that could use some attention so they are around for generations to come.
14-year-old dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 14-year-old died in a crash Saturday night in Spartanburg. According to the Spartanburg Police Department, the crash occurred around 11 p.m. near the intersection of W.O. Ezell Boulevard and Chester Street. Police were told by witnesses that a vehicle with four occupants was attempting to avoid another car when […]
Upstate man buys car with lottery money
An Upstate man is planning to buy a car with the money he won while playing the lottery.
1 shot at Piedmont Interstate Fair
One person was shot at the Piedmont Interstate Fair Saturday, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.
FOX Carolina
Driver charged with DUI after deadly crash in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are investigating a crash that killed one person just after midnight on Friday, October 14. Officers said the crash happened near the intersection of Church Street and Academy Street at around 12:39 a.m. According to officers, the crash involved...
Comments / 0