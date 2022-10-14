ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Colts make surprising decision with QB depth chart

Matt Ryan officially has a new understudy. The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising decision on Friday to elevate quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart behind their starter Ryan. Ehlinger displaces former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is now set to be inactive for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans (per Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Colts Parris Campbell capitalizes on a healthy season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Receiver Parris Campbell made a significant impact in the Indianapolis Colts win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday. “It’s been a long road, but I’m grateful for everything that I went through, and I wouldn’t change anything for the world,” Campbell said. Campbell...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Colts fans excited about win over Jaguars, looking ahead to Titans game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts fans were thrilled to finally come away with a win against Jacksonville so much they were lining up after the game to tell News 8 about the game. Scott Munro said, “Very tight game. I felt like the Colts pushed through and they got a very good win here tonight. They needed that. It feels unbelievable. It was a good win. They pushed through this and I’m probably going to have to change my underwear tonight.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy