INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts fans were thrilled to finally come away with a win against Jacksonville so much they were lining up after the game to tell News 8 about the game. Scott Munro said, “Very tight game. I felt like the Colts pushed through and they got a very good win here tonight. They needed that. It feels unbelievable. It was a good win. They pushed through this and I’m probably going to have to change my underwear tonight.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO