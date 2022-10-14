Read full article on original website
Diabulimia: A Dangerous, Overlooked Eating Disorder
The term "diabulimia" is used to describe an eating disorder in which people with Type 1 diabetes use insulin omission to control weight gain. Severe consequences of diabulimia could include nerve and organ dysfunction, metabolic disorders, cognitive decline, and death. Treating diabulimia requires medical, psychological, and nutritional interventions. Type 1...
The Importance of Sleep at Each Stage of Life
Insufficient sleep creates different challenges throughout life: lack of cognitive processing for children, increased fall risks for seniors. Insomnia can persist for months and can impact other health concerns. Supporting sleep can create a cascade of lifelong, positive health effects. Through each life stage, sleep is critical to our mental,...
A Day in the Life of a Procrastinator
Most people think of procrastination as a choice, but it's actually a coping mechanism that helps one avoid unpleasant emotions. Procrastination usually causes more problems than it solves and seldom works in one's favor. Those who have been emotionally neglected in their own childhood can be vulnerable to procrastination as...
What Happens When Blind People Get Vision Correction?
Patients with congenital cataracts got visual input for the first time as pre-teens. Their brains took time to learn how to process that input. After a year, they have visual memory similar to that of individuals with sight since birth. The brain comes prepared to perceive the world. When babies...
The Mind's Necessary Use of Denial in an End-of-Life Scenario
I was asked to come into the room where the family was holding vigil. I knew about Keri from last night when her condition took a turn for the worse, becoming unresponsive, with her vitals showing a low-grade fever. Keri was diagnosed with glioblastoma four years ago and has undergone all available chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery for this disease. She had responded so well that she outlived her traditional poor prognosis by upwards of two to three years.
Moderated Drinking: A Creative Strategy to Treat Alcoholism?
Fear of needing to cope without alcohol can deter efforts to stop drinking. Moderating alcohol use can allow someone to deal with both the drinking behavior and underlying issues that power their drinking. Moderated drinking may empower some people to ultimately give up drinking entirely. Over the past few decades,...
What Do We Know About Incels?
A recent study reveals some new insights into the psychology and functioning of "incels," individuals who identify as involuntarily celibate. Compared to non-incel men, incels tend to have much poorer mental health, a tendency towards victimhood, and increased interest in casual sex. The study found that incels are politically and...
The Unexpected Consequence of Unhappiness
We fail to recognize that unhappiness is linked to emotional and physical symptoms we may experience. Emotional wellness can be fostered through skills that promote positive emotions and good relationships. Recognizing the sources of our unhappiness is the first step toward change. There is not a medication in the world...
Can Ed Psych Inform Education for the Greater Good?
Orchestrated political attacks threaten educators’ efforts to address racial injustice. Educational psychology has been an accomplice to the marginalization of many communities by engaging in practices recently admonished by the APA. Current educational controversies require an understanding that education is never “a-political.”. As APA and Division 15 address...
Grievance Stories: Remaining a Victim
All of us are wronged every day, often multiple times. The wrongs may be real or perceived. Your choice centers around how you want to process them. Do you hold on to the wrongs or let go and move on?. Recognizing the nature of a “grievance story” is the first...
How Hard Is It to Change, Really?
The self-help industry tends to promote incremental change, possibly in order to maintain its own necessity. A small 2016 study showed that one group of students was able to make substantial self-improvements in several key areas in just six weeks. Because small studies can later prove to be distorted, the...
The Debate Over Psychiatric Diagnosis
Diagnoses like “major depressive disorder” or “bipolar disorder” can have unintended negative effects on people. Some mental health advocates have explored alternatives to diagnosis. Mental health providers should be more transparent with clients about the nature of diagnostic categories. An online festival held in September called...
Can Relationships Improve When Just One Partner Gets Help?
Individual therapy for a married person can increase a couple's difficulties. Best for both partners to participate in a couple's treatment. Couplehood, and especially marriage, is a high-skills activity. Relationship skills training helps couples sustain a loving partnership. Relationship skills training generally is one component of couples' therapy. Therapy also...
How Can We Think Most Effectively?
The left and right brains are two different personalities under one skull. To achieve the highest quality of thought, resist the left brain’s demands always to take the lead. Making and responding to art is one good way to feel the power of the right brain. The "good stuff,"...
How to Search for and Vet Your Prospective EMDR Therapist
Many poorly trained therapists market themselves as EMDR therapists. It's best to vet them carefully. When seeking EMDR treatment, finding a therapist certified by the EMDR International Association is ideal. EMDR works best when one feels safe, connected with, listened to, and supported by their EMDR therapist. The good news...
Asking for Consent When Making Decisions May Reduce Interpersonal Misperceptions
Asking for consent as a practice can be extended to a broad domain of human interaction. The decision by many administrators on SAT scores and admission would have benefitted from asking for consent from faculty. By involving faculty in decisions, leaders can fulfill higher education's missions by enhancing collaboration, trust,...
Do Relationship Events Change Our Personality?
Personality predicts relationship events rather than relationship events predict personality change. Extraversion and openness are the two personality traits that most consistently predict the occurrence of relationship events. People show individual variations in their reactions to relationships events—depending on the meaning that they ascribe to the event. Over the...
Avoiding and Navigating Power Struggles in the Classroom
A power struggle is the use of threats, force, or coercion in response to a behavior. Frustration is a key reason for power struggles. Teachers need to remember to support, not control. Maintaining good rapport with students is vital for avoiding power struggles. Every day in classrooms across the country,...
Parenting Is an Experience Full of Tests
One common conflict that arises between parent and child is the battle over homework. Children may be particularly reluctant to work on subjects that they find difficult and often get angry at their parents' insistence. It's tempting to respond to anger with anger, but parents will find that they are...
Wired for Growth
Uncomfortable feelings are our personal invitation to a party for our own emotional growth. Experiencing vulnerable emotions is essential for deepening capacities for authenticity, resilience, and connection. When emotion rises, we feel unrest—a bracing and agitation of our nervous systems that is indistinguishable from fear. Like all living things,...
