I was asked to come into the room where the family was holding vigil. I knew about Keri from last night when her condition took a turn for the worse, becoming unresponsive, with her vitals showing a low-grade fever. Keri was diagnosed with glioblastoma four years ago and has undergone all available chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery for this disease. She had responded so well that she outlived her traditional poor prognosis by upwards of two to three years.

2 DAYS AGO