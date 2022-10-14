Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning to join ESPN's 'College GameDay' as guest picker ahead of Tennessee-Alabama game

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
What Happened to Blair Adams - His Death Remains a MysterySam H ArnoldKnoxville, TN
Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related CausesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Walland, TN
Related
Rick Neuheisel offers 1 criticism of Nick Saban after Alabama loss
Nick Saban lost to Tennessee on Saturday for the first time since taking over Alabama. According to one analyst, the longtime Bama coach made a big mistake at the end of the game. As CBS was conducting their postgame show following the Volunteers’ 52-49 win over the Crimson Tide, Rick...
Nick Saban freaked out on the sideline as Alabama melted down vs. Tennessee
Alabama football played an uncharacteristically sloppy first half against Tennessee prompting a sideline tantrum from Nick Saban. Tennessee gave Alabama the opposite of a warm welcome at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The Volunteers jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the first quarter as the Crimson Tide committed a slew...
Lane Kiffin sends message to Tennessee fans ahead of game vs Alabama
Fans may not be fond of Lane Kiffin, but the Ole Miss coach isn’t letting that get in the way of rooting for the Volunteers on Saturday. Ahead of the gigantic SEC showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide heading to Knoxville, the Rebels coach joined the College GameDay crew for an interview. Ever the polarizing figure with the fanbase, Kiffin had a shocking message for Tennessee fans that got a rise out of the crowd.
The 3 best moments from 'College GameDay' before Tennessee-Alabama
Lee Corso made his return to the "College GameDay" set. Peyton Manning and Pat McAfee led the band. And more people picked Tennessee football (5-0, 2-0) to win than Alabama (6-0, 3-0) in a wild scene in front of Ayres Hall on campus on Saturday. Here were the top moments...
Peyton Manning Lights Victory Cigar After Tennessee Upsets Alabama
The Volunteers legend celebrated the home upset with a victory cigar as he exited Neyland Stadium.
Recruits take you inside Neyland Stadium following Vols win over Alabama
Josh Heupel and his Tennessee program hosted an elite group of prospects, as the Vols quickly go from a program on the rise to a National Title contender.
WATCH: Lee Corso fires up the ESPN College GameDay crowd ahead of Alabama vs. Tennessee
Lee Corso is back! The senior member of the ESPN College GameDay crew returned to the set this weekend after missing the last two weeks. And he’s already getting the crowd in Knoxville fired up. In a video posted by the College GameDay twitter account, Corso lifts both the...
CBS Sports
Bryce Young injury update: Alabama star QB reportedly expected to start vs. Tennessee with Nick Saban hopeful
Alabama star quarterback Bryce Young (shoulder) is "expected to start" in the No. 3 Crimson Tide's critical showdown with No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday afternoon, ESPN's Pete Thamel said on "College GameDay". The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is expected to play for the Crimson Tide if all goes well in pregame warmups, Alabama coach Nick Saban said Friday night.
Every College GameDay prediction for Tennessee football vs. Alabama
"College GameDay" predictions are in for Saturday's showdown between No. 8 Tennessee football and No. 1 Alabama. Four of the seven panelists picked the Vols (5-0, 2-0 SEC) top upset the Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0), including celebrity guest picker Peyton Manning. Here's a rundown of who predicted whom ahead of...
CFB World Goes Wild As Tennessee Beats Nick Saban, Alabama
The Volunteers finally snapped their 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide.
‘College GameDay’ panel - with Peyton Manning - picks Tennessee over Alabama, but one rolls with Tide
Peyton Manning said he believes his Tennessee Vols has something they have desperately needed for 15 years: Something Alabama proof. Manning, the former Tennessee quarterback, said Hendon Hooker is the remedy for the Vols’ 15-year losing streak to Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide. He wasn’t alone on Saturday when...
saturdaytradition.com
Lee Corso returns to College GameDay after 2 week absence, offers insight about why he missed time
Lee Corso missed College GameDay for two weeks in a row. He gave everyone on the crew a big scare. Corso missed time after he woke up feeling dizzy, and was checked into a hospital. Corso has been a staple on Gameday for quite some time, and it’s good to have him back.
Staff Predictions: No.6 Tennessee-No.3 Alabama
No.6 Tennessee hosts No.3 Alabama later today as the Vols look to snap a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide. Ahead of the contest, the Volunteer Country staff shares their game predictions. Matt This is arguably the biggest game to take place inside of Neyland Stadium in the last 10 ...
Ole Miss Rebels vs. Auburn Tigers Staff Predictions
The staff of The Grove Report provide their predictions for Saturday's game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Auburn Tigers.
Vote for this week's Big Bend Preps Athlete of the Week
The Big Bend had some eye-catching performances last week. From football to golf, a handful of athletes stood out and earned their way onto this week's Big Bend Preps Athlete of the Week ballot. ...
NFL・
Comments / 0