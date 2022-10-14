ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Sunny and warm Saturday

By The Weather Authority
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LvHWo_0iZ3VZpq00

RICHMOND, Va. — Tonight will be clear & cool with metro lows in the low to mid 40s. Some 30s are possible northwest of Richmond.

Saturday will be sunny, warm and a little breezy with highs 75-80.

Clouds will increase on Sunday, and there is the slight chance of a passing shower the first half of the day. Rain chances will increase during the evening into Sunday night. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

There will be some showers around early Monday, followed by dry weather Tuesday and Wednesday.

A very strong cold front will bring the coolest air of the season for the middle and end of next week. Highs will be in the 50s and lower 60s, but overnight lows will be in the 30s (and even some 20s) for multiple nights. Temps near or below freezing are likely away from the coast, especially Thursday morning.

Karl will fall apart as it approaches Mexico, to the west of the Yucatan Peninsula. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS :

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android .

