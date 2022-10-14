ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Fairfax School Board takes no action against Palmer Moland

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
 2 days ago
The Kern County District Attorney's Office recently filed several felony counts against former Fairfax School Board President Palmer Moland. On Thursday the school board met for the first time since those charges were announced and the community came out to see if any action was going to be taken.

Moland's charges include misappropriation of public funds, falsification of election documents, and voter fraud among others. He's alleged to have inappropriately used expenditure funds to pay for a lawyer to defend him against a motion to censure him last year.

He's also accused of not living within the Fairfax School District when he ran for office.

The community is also asking for two other board members to step down accusing them of helping Palmer do the things he's charged with.

The board did not make a decision during the meeting.

