Getting to know your Grand Rapids Griffins

The Grand Rapids Griffins start their season Friday night at home. Before wingers Jonatan Berggren and Matt Luff face the San Diego Gulls, they faced tough questions from FOX 17's Max Goldwasser.

Question 1: What's one thing you cannot live without on a game day?

Luff: "The nap. From 1-3 or 1-3:30 p.m. Full on blackout blinds. Not seeing an inch of daylight until 3:30 p.m."

Berggren: "Same. I'm a big nap guy."

Question 2: How many teeth have you lost playing the game of hockey?

Berggren: "Nothing."

Luff: "None at all. I've actually wanted to lose a few but it hasn't happened. I've honestly offered guys $100 to knock them out but it's never gone through."

Question 3: Hockey players are known to be tough guys. What's something that brings out your soft side?

Berggren: "I think I'm a pretty soft guy overall. You'll never see me in a fight. Maybe if someone takes on Luff, I'll back him up."

Luff: "I usually go for one (fight) a year. Keeps you honest."

Question 4: What would you be doing if you weren't playing professional hockey?

Luff: "Golf. It's all I do in the summer. Seven days a week on the course. I'm not a bad golfer. I have my days."

Berggren: "Soccer player. I've got a little Lionel Messi in me."

Question 5: Last meal on Earth — you get an appetizer, entree and a dessert. What are you rolling with?

Luff: "Caesar Salad to start. So good. Then, it's got to be some kind of sushi for sure as the main. Maybe like a shrimp tempura roll in there and some sashimi. To finish it, maybe an apple crumble or something. Then you can just axe me off."

Berggren: "I'm not as healthy as him. I'll go for a spicy shrimp as an appetizer. For me, maybe I'll take a burger with a lot of cheese. Swedish burgers with french fries with garlic aioli. For dessert, maybe some good cake. In Sweden we have one that's called a Princess Torta. It's so good."

Question 6: If you could take one celebrity on a date, who would it be and where would you go?

Luff: "Madison Beer 100%. If you want to date, come to Grand Rapids. I got you. Where would I take her? Anywhere."

Berggren: "I'd maybe take some soccer player. Zlatan Ibrahimovic. If I were to take a girl, my girlfriend would be pissed."

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.

Opening night promotions include a magnet schedule giveaway and $2 beer and hot dogs.

This is the first time the Griffins have played the first three games of the campaign at home since the 2002-2003 season.

Find more information on buying tickets, promotions, and the season schedule here .

