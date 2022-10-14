ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Climate protesters throw soup on van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Julia Shapero
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jTFCb_0iZ3VFQY00

( The Hill ) – Climate protesters threw soup on Vincent van Gogh’s famous “Sunflowers” painting in London’s National Gallery and glued themselves to the wall on Friday in protest of fossil fuel extraction.

The painting, which is covered in glass, did not appear to suffer any damage, according to the Associated Press . Police officers have since un-glued the two protesters and arrested them for criminal damage and aggravated trespassing, London’s Metropolitan Police said in a press release.

Poor nations to demand climate justice, finance at UN summit

The two protesters were with Just Stop Oil, an organization demanding that the government in the United Kingdom end all new oil and gas extraction.

“What is worth more — art or life?” one of the protesters said while glued to the wall on Friday. “Is it worth more than food, worth more than justice? Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting or the protection of our planet and people?”

“The cost-of-living crisis is part of the cost of oil crisis,” the protester added. “Fuel is unaffordable to millions of cold, hungry families. They can’t even afford to heat a tin of soup. Meanwhile, crops are failing. Millions of people are dying in monsoons, wildfires and severe drought. We cannot afford new oil and gas. It’s going to take everything we know and love.”

The group has previously targeted artwork and museums in its protests, gluing themselves to the frame of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” at the Royal Academy of Arts and John Constable’s “The Hay Wain” at the National Gallery earlier this year, according to the AP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Three climate activists appear in court after soup thrown over Van Gogh painting

Three Just Stop Oil climate activists have appeared in court over protests – which included soup being thrown over Van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting.Two women are charged in relation to soup being thrown on the painting at the National Gallery, while a third is charged over paint sprayed on to the rotating New Scotland Yard sign – both during protests in London on Friday.It comes after Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion demonstrators descended on Westminster, central London, on Friday to protest against the Government’s approach to the environment.The prosecution needs to prove that damage has been causedKatie McFadden, defendingAnna Holland,...
PROTESTS
BBC

Van Gogh's Sunflowers: Women deny damaging frame

Two women have denied causing criminal damage to the frame of one of Van Gogh's Sunflowers paintings. The masterpiece had soup thrown at it in the National Gallery on Friday. Anna Holland, 20, from Newcastle, and Phoebe Plummer, 21, from Lambeth, south-west London, pleaded not guilty when they appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court earlier.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Voices: Just Stop Oil’s Van Gogh stunt shows that in activism, timing is everything

Yesterday’s Just Stop Oil protest at London’s National Gallery was another reminder that the good old “PR stunt” is alive and well.This latest protest pushed Just Stop Oil’s “civil disruption” tactic to a new extreme by smothering Van Gogh’s world-famous Sunflowers painting in tomato soup. While we await news of any possible damage (the painting is actually sealed behind glass), just by targeting a globally recognised painting, the activists have guaranteed its global newsworthiness.In recent weeks, the group have continued their pattern of shock and awe tactics, which have so far included gluing themselves to roads, motorways, bridges, buildings...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Van Gogh’s Sunflowers: The story behind the artist’s 1888 masterpiece

On Friday 14 October, Vincent Van Gogh’s 1888 masterpiece, Sunflowers, was targeted by Just Stop Oil protestors at the National Gallery in London.The oil-on-canvas painting, which is protected by a glass cover, has an estimated value of £72.5m.A National Gallery spokesperson told The Independent: “There is some minor damage to the frame but the painting is unharmed.”It is one of the most popular paintings in the National Gallery, and is thought to be the picture that Van Gogh was most proud of.It was painted during a period of optimism for the Dutch artist, while he awaited the arrival of...
VISUAL ART
msn.com

What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?

Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you’re going. But the history of trains is far more glamorous, dating back to luxurious excursions — akin to today’s cruise lines — at the turn of the 20th century.
TRAFFIC
WFLA

WFLA

105K+
Followers
22K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy