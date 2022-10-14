ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latinx food creator shares popular and easy-to-make ceviche recipe

 2 days ago

Throughout National Hispanic Heritage Month, TikTok has helped amplify the power and impact of Latinx voices, including one trailblazing cook whose food is captivating the platform's audiences.

California-based creator Alejandra Tapia, known as @nanajoe19 to her more than 6 million followers, has become known for her daily recipes and knowledge of Mexican cuisine.

The Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, native shared her favorite go-to recipe with "Good Morning America" which celebrates her heritage and "comes together in no time."

Halibut and rock fish ceviche

"Ceviche is one of my favorite dishes," Tapia said. "It’s a super refreshing party food that can get the whole family involved in the kitchen."

Ceviche de pescado

Matt Borowick - PHOTO: A plate of fish ceviche with avocado and blue corn tortillas.

Ingredients

2 pounds of ground swai, basa or rock fish

12-15 juicy limes

2 shredded carrots

6 Roma tomatoes

1 red onion

2 jalapeños

2 cucumbers

1 bunch cilantro

3 avocados

1 mango

Salt and pepper

Tortilla chips or tostadas

Toppings:

Ketchup and chipotle mayo

Directions

We begin by "cooking" our fish in the lime juice. (Note: the acid in the citrus will denature the protein, similar to cooking over heat).

Squeeze all your limes add it to the fish along with your salt, pepper and shredded carrots.

Make sure fish is completely covered with lime juice. Set in refrigerator for 45 minutes to an hour.

Meanwhile finely dice all your veggies and fruits, except the avocado.

Once fish has "cooked," incorporate the chopped produce. Add to a tostada.

Slice some avocado to place on top, drizzle with your topping of choice or salsa, and enjoy!

