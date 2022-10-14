Read full article on original website
evanstonroundtable.com
Chessmen Club gala: powerful, positive and packed
It has been two years since the Chessmen Club of the NorthShore was able to hold its Annual Community Service Awards Dinner and Benefit in person. As so many things COVID delayed, the coming back together for the gala on Friday, Oct. 14, was punctuated by the acknowledgement of the community’s loss and the support the organization was able to provide.
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston lets the dogs out –and onto the beach
As dog-themed music played from a speaker on Saturday, Mary Rosinski, one of the people working with the city to get the dog beach reopened, said she was nervous that there wouldn’t be a large attendance for the official reopening, since the announcement went out just a few days earlier.
evanstonroundtable.com
Books: Author comes to Northwestern as part of ‘one book’ effort
Clint Smith, author of How the Word is Passed: A Reckoning with The History of Slavery Across America, will be the keynote speaker for “One Book One Northwestern” on Tuesday, Oct. 18, an event open to the greater Evanston community. Smith, an American writer and poet, examines in...
evanstonroundtable.com
Walker School gets moving on Walk to School Day
Walker Elementary students, staff and parents joined others across the globe to celebrate International Walk to School Day on Oct. 11. Kindergarten through fifth grade students gathered at Central Park in Skokie, 9350 Central Park Ave., on a beautiful fall morning to get some steps in and promote the importance of safe routes to school.
evanstonroundtable.com
Hundreds of advocates rallied and marched Sunday, protesting the roll back of abortion rights
More than 200 people turned out noon Sunday, Oct. 16, many wearing pink and carrying signs declaring, “Abortion is a healthcare right,” and “Women’s Rights are Human Rights.” They were there to protest the U.S. Supreme Courts roll back in June of the constitutional right to an abortion.
evanstonroundtable.com
Books: Craig Jobson’s books will never be bestsellers. That’s how he likes it.
“I’ve got what’s called a private press. And when you have a private press, you print only the things you want to print. I am beholden to no one,” declares Craig Jobson, owner and printer of Lark Sparrow Press (1726 Ashland Ave.). When the RoundTable stopped by...
evanstonroundtable.com
Perspective Gallery exhibit showcases North Shore Channel
Submitted by Perspective Group and Photography Gallery. Perspective Gallery is proud to present a new show by fine art photographer, William Bridges. Titled “Channeling the Canal” this exhibit explores the visual landscape of a local waterway often dismissed as a utilitarian eyesore. This body of work leads the viewer to see the Canal from the perspective of both conscious observation and subconscious imagination. By varying its viewpoint, the show encourages us to experience this place as expressing its own mood, vacillating with the seasons, and occasionally manifesting an unexpected beauty.
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS boys soccer: Wildkits can’t score in Senior Night loss to Round Lake
Evanston’s boys varsity soccer team hasn’t exactly lived up to its No. 2 sectional seed in the last week of the regular season. That’s what happens when you can’t find the back of the net. A 1-0 loss Thursday to Round Lake at Lazier Field, coupled...
evanstonroundtable.com
Letter to the editor: Let’s lower the temperature on our politics
Despite the political polarization rocking our nation, 69% of both Democrats and Republicans actually agree on something: our democracy is in danger of collapse. So why is this issue not being addressed by every candidate running for office?. Because they are not being held accountable. Rancorous political behavior has taken...
