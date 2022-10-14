Submitted by Perspective Group and Photography Gallery. Perspective Gallery is proud to present a new show by fine art photographer, William Bridges. Titled “Channeling the Canal” this exhibit explores the visual landscape of a local waterway often dismissed as a utilitarian eyesore. This body of work leads the viewer to see the Canal from the perspective of both conscious observation and subconscious imagination. By varying its viewpoint, the show encourages us to experience this place as expressing its own mood, vacillating with the seasons, and occasionally manifesting an unexpected beauty.

