Evanston, IL

Chessmen Club gala: powerful, positive and packed

It has been two years since the Chessmen Club of the NorthShore was able to hold its Annual Community Service Awards Dinner and Benefit in person. As so many things COVID delayed, the coming back together for the gala on Friday, Oct. 14, was punctuated by the acknowledgement of the community’s loss and the support the organization was able to provide.
Evanston lets the dogs out –and onto the beach

As dog-themed music played from a speaker on Saturday, Mary Rosinski, one of the people working with the city to get the dog beach reopened, said she was nervous that there wouldn’t be a large attendance for the official reopening, since the announcement went out just a few days earlier.
Books: Author comes to Northwestern as part of ‘one book’ effort

Clint Smith, author of How the Word is Passed: A Reckoning with The History of Slavery Across America, will be the keynote speaker for “One Book One Northwestern” on Tuesday, Oct. 18, an event open to the greater Evanston community. Smith, an American writer and poet, examines in...
Walker School gets moving on Walk to School Day

Walker Elementary students, staff and parents joined others across the globe to celebrate International Walk to School Day on Oct. 11. Kindergarten through fifth grade students gathered at Central Park in Skokie, 9350 Central Park Ave., on a beautiful fall morning to get some steps in and promote the importance of safe routes to school.
Perspective Gallery exhibit showcases North Shore Channel

Submitted by Perspective Group and Photography Gallery. Perspective Gallery is proud to present a new show by fine art photographer, William Bridges. Titled “Channeling the Canal” this exhibit explores the visual landscape of a local waterway often dismissed as a utilitarian eyesore. This body of work leads the viewer to see the Canal from the perspective of both conscious observation and subconscious imagination. By varying its viewpoint, the show encourages us to experience this place as expressing its own mood, vacillating with the seasons, and occasionally manifesting an unexpected beauty.
Letter to the editor: Let’s lower the temperature on our politics

Despite the political polarization rocking our nation, 69% of both Democrats and Republicans actually agree on something: our democracy is in danger of collapse. So why is this issue not being addressed by every candidate running for office?. Because they are not being held accountable. Rancorous political behavior has taken...
