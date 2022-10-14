REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Two men were arrested after they robbed a man leaving a convenience store Saturday night in Rehoboth Beach. Delaware State Police say a man, 39, was leaving Wawa, at 31055 Veterans Way, on his scooter when he was approached by two men around 10:30 p.m. One of the men grabbed the man by his jacket and threatened to kill him if he did not give him his wallet, scooter, and other personal belongs. The same man began to physically assault the man and pointed a knife at him. The other man pointed a gun at him.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 14 HOURS AGO