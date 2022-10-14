Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WBOC
Walking Tour Remembers '30s Lynching Victim
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Every fall, Professor Michael Lane of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore leads a Walk of Remembrance for a man lynched in Princess Anne on October 18, 1933. The subject of the walk and lecture is George Armwood. Armwood was a black man who at about...
WBOC
Three Sent to Hospital In Pittsville Hit and Run
PITTSVILLE, Md.- Three people were sent to the hospital after their car was rear-ended by a truck, pushing them into a field Friday night in Pittsville. Maryland State Police say witnesses at the scene saw a Ford Pickup truck tailgating a two-door Chevrolet Chevelle SS on Old Ocean City Rd. near Main St. around 8 p.m. The Chevelle attempted to slow down, but the truck sped up rear-ending the car. The truck continued driving, pushing the car into a field before driving away, according to police.
WBOC
Maryland Woman Charged After Stabbing Cambridge Woman
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A woman is facing 1st Degree Assault and related charges in connection with a stabbing of a Cambridge woman. Cambridge police said that at around 1 a.m. last night officers were called to the 700 block of Race St. because of a stabbing. When officers arrived on...
WBOC
Police Investigating Possible Shooting in Newark
NEWARL, Md.- Police were on the scene Saturday afternoon for a possible shooting in Newark. The Worcester County Sheriff's Office, along with several other agencies, were called to Basket Switch Rd. for a possible shooting. The scene has since been marked safe. No word on any injuries. There is no...
WBOC
Update: Driver Killed in Crash With Tractor-trailer in Ellendale Identified
ELLENDALE, Del. - Delaware State Police say a Pennsylvania man died following a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Ellendale on Thursday night. Troopers said that shortly before 8 p.m., a Freightliner Cascadia pulling a Dorsey flatbed trailer was traveling southbound in the right lane of Dupont Boulevard south of VFW Road. At the same time, a Kia Sportage, driven by Scott Adams, 75, was also traveling southbound on Dupont Boulevard south of VFW Road, approaching the tractor-trailer.
WBOC
Two Men Arrested After Robbing Man in Rehoboth
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Two men were arrested after they robbed a man leaving a convenience store Saturday night in Rehoboth Beach. Delaware State Police say a man, 39, was leaving Wawa, at 31055 Veterans Way, on his scooter when he was approached by two men around 10:30 p.m. One of the men grabbed the man by his jacket and threatened to kill him if he did not give him his wallet, scooter, and other personal belongs. The same man began to physically assault the man and pointed a knife at him. The other man pointed a gun at him.
WBOC
Maryland Route 90 Expansion Options
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Maryland Department of Transportation has put out a survey asking the public what improvements they want to see on Route 90. It asks which areas they feel need to be improved the most, and provides several concepts for how the two-lane highway could be expanded.
WBOC
Woman Found in Stolen Truck, Arrested on Drug, Weapon Charges
DOVER, Del.- A Camden Wyoming woman has been arrested on drug and weapons charges after she was found in a stolen truck in Dover. Delaware State Police say a stolen blue 1997 Chevrolet Silverado was found parked at the Royal Farms parking lot at 5456 N. Dupont Hwy. around 1 p.m.
WBOC
Accomack County Man Found with Several Gunshot Wounds, Dead
PAINTER, Va.- An Accomack County man was found unresponsive in Painter early Saturday morning. The Accomack County Sheriff's Office says Tabora Jermaine Bailey, 38, was found unresponsive, suffering from several gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. His body was taken to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the...
WBOC
Dover Police Investigating An Early Morning Shooting
DOVER, Del - Dover police are investigating a murder that occurred early. Sunday morning on South Bradford Street. According to Dover Police, just after 1 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 100 block of South Bradford Street for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man, with a gun shot wound to his lower body. The man was taken by ambulance to Bayhealth Kent Campus, where he later died due to his injuries. Identification of the man is pending notification to the next of kin.
WBOC
Somerset Health Department Hosting Drive-thru Kids Flu Vaccination Clinic
WESTOVER, Md. - The Somerset County Health Department will hold a free drive-through flu clinic for youths attending a school in Somerset County, including private schools and home school, on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at 8928 Sign Post Road, Westover, MD. Vaccinations will be given by appointment and...
