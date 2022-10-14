ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyhodl.com

Mastercard Executive Says Payments Giant Working To Unlock Full Potential of Crypto and Digital Assets

A top executive at credit card giant Mastercard says that the firm is working on unlocking the full potential of crypto assets. In a new company blog post, Mastercard’s head of crypto and blockchain Raj Dhamodharan says that the company plans to make good on the much-anticipated expectation of crypto assets being viable methods of payment.
bitcoinmagazine.com

Unless Something Changes, Bitcoin Adoption In The West Will Be KYC’d

This is an opinion editorial by Robert Hall, a content creator and small business owner. What is the most likely path to hyperbitcoinization? This is a question that has come up in my mind time and time again. Will it be a top-down implementation like we saw in El Salvador last year? Regarding world leaders, Nayib Bukele is the rare exception to the rule. Most world leaders think within a predefined box of fiat options.
thenewscrypto.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Soars up Following Google Supports

Dogecoin (DOGE) price surged by more than 3.51% in the last 24 hours. Google cloud service accepts Dogecoin as payment. Following Elon Musk’s release of his brand new perfume, “Burnt Hair,” Musk’s favorite Dogecoin (DOGE) started to trend after bouncing back today. At the time of writing, DOGE traded at $0.0604 with a price increase of over 3.51% in the last 24 hours.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Chances of ETH’s 200% increase is very…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Several cryptocurrencies are currently trading upwards on their daily and weekly charts. One of the most important coins, Ethereum (ETH), is also included. In fact, the crypto community predicts that the market will continue to grow by the end of October. According to Coinglass data, October has historically been a particularly good month for Ethereum in terms of its price.
dailyhodl.com

Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Reveals ‘Next Level’ Plans for ADA and Other Crypto Assets

Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson is laying out a far-reaching vision of the future for crypto assets. In a new video update, Hoskinson tells his 315,000 YouTube subscribers that crypto projects like ADA could one day become the world’s system of finance, but notes that the US government needs to adopt favorable crypto regulations for this to ever become a reality.
bitcoinist.com

Ethereum Wallet Provider Metamask Allows Direct Bank-to-Wallet Transfers, Uniglo.io Likely To See Uptick With Increased Accessibility to the Ethereum Ecosystem

Ever-popular wallet Metamask is making the purchasing of cryptocurrency even easier with a new feature allowing instant bank transfers. Metamask developer ConsenSys teamed up with fintech company Sardine to launch the new service. Previously, users would need to wait for slow transfers to clear or rely on credit cards or crypto exchanges, encountering annoying limits and high declination rates. Conversely, Sardine’s limit is a generous $3,000 (more than 30 tokens). Sardine’s ACH (Automatic Clearing House) works within minutes, around the clock, even on holidays, lending users extreme convenience. There is also great provision against illicit activity: Sardine’s website boasts that its tech is able to detect 300% more fraud than other vendors and that its users reportedly experience 90% less identity fraud than through other platforms.
EWN

Mastercard To Power Crypto Trading Via Banks By 2023 With Paxos Deal: CNBC

Payments giant Mastercard plans to bring cryptocurrency trading to traditional finance customers via their banks. The company announced a pilot program on Monday, per CNBC’s report. Mastercard will offer its services as a bridge between banks and Paxos, a crypto broker tapped by PayPal. Chief digital officer Jorn Lambert...
zycrypto.com

Massive Volatility Coming For Bitcoin – Here’s Why

In a tweet on Sunday, economist and crypto analyst Alex Krüger disclosed that Bitcoin investors should expect massive market volatility as the BVOL index closed below 25. “Every time $BVOL closed below 25, an explosive bitcoin move soon followed,” Krüger tweeted. “Twice up, once down (Nov 2018).”
zycrypto.com

CoinBitco Offers a Simple Trading Solution While Adhering to the Highest Degree of Trading Expertise

Every year, the cryptocurrency space continues to expand immensely. Whether it is the development of new digital currencies, newer and more innovative investment opportunities, or the development of NFTs, the crypto space is ever-changing. Thus, if you are a cryptocurrency investor, you want a flexible platform to cater to these changes while guaranteeing your digital assets’ security.
zycrypto.com

The Girles Token Project Achieved A Successful Pre-Sale Of Over $1.2 Million

Powered by the Ethereum blockchain, the Girles Metaverse project is making headlines already. The recently launched NFT-based P2E platform has raised over $1.2 Million in the equally new public presale of its token (the Girles Token). While plans are underway to provide 15 investment options, the Girles Token remains the...
zycrypto.com

Customers Can Now Pay With Over 100 Different Cryptocurrencies at Watches World

Watches World, an online shop for luxury watches and jewellery, is excited to announce the implementation of UTRUST, a payment protection solution allowing customers to use over 100 different cryptocurrencies to pay for goods and services. As per the announcement, the implementation now allows users to pay using BTC, BNB,...
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Analysts Believe That It is Only a Matter of Time Before Big Eyes Coin Overtakes Solana and Dai

Cryptocurrencies began as a way to take financial power away from centralized systems like banks and other institutions and give that power back to the people. The launch of Bitcoin (BTC) started a true revolution. A lot has changed within finance since then, and now the masses have control over their currency and don’t have to depend on these financial institutions. Solana (SOL) and Dai (DAI) have built strong followings within the crypto industry because of all they have to offer, but Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new meme coin, is set to outperform them with all it has to offer.
