theuconnblog.com
Photo gallery: UConn Huskies Basketball First Night - 10/14/22
The UConn Huskies men’s and women’s basketball team partook in First Night festivities at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, CT on Friday, October 15, 2022.
theuconnblog.com
No. 17 UConn men’s hockey routs No. 11 Ohio State, 6-1
UConn men’s hockey earned a series win over the No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes with a 6-1 victory on Saturday. The five-goal blowout is the Huskies’ largest margin of victory against a ranked opponent in the team’s Hockey East Era. UConn improves to 5-0-1 on the year, the best start in program history.
NBC Connecticut
Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut Won $50,000 Wednesday Night
One Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut for Wednesday night’s drawing won $50,000. The winning numbers were 14-30-41-42-59 and the Powerball was 6. The $50,000 ticket in Connecticut matched four numbers and the Powerball. It's not clear where it was sold. Two Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut for the Monday...
cohaitungchi.com
Fun and Romantic Things for Couples to Do in CT
You are reading: Things to do for couples in ct | Fun and Romantic Things for Couples to Do in CT. Connecticut is a whimsical place to take a romantic getaway this time of year. With so many romantic things for couples to do in CT, you’ll have a lot of ways to get to fall in love all over again. But, to make plans like these, you’ve got to know what you should do while you’re here. We’re confident that you’ll find these fun and romantic things to do for couples in CT to be just what you and yours needed most. So, plan your romantic getaway to Connecticut today!
fox61.com
CONNECTICUT FORECAST Midday Oct. 16
Today will be another pleasant day, but there will be more clouds. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
hwy.co
Enders State Forest in Connecticut Is Perfect for Hiking
Lace up your boots and head out for a hike to experience Enders State Forest. Luckily, no matter your age or physical condition, you’ll have plenty of great opportunities to do just that. Today, we’ll share with you how you can experience the allure of this beautiful forest. Let’s get started.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Connecticut
A Wallingford barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Connecticut. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included Pig Rig BBQ as the top choice for Connecticut. "A great independent business, Pig Rig BBQ is owned by Army scout veteran...
Here Are The 21 Connecticut Restaurants Among The ‘New England Top 100′
I am learning more and more about the dining here in our section of Connecticut and so far, pretty darn good in my humble opinion. Pizza is one of my staples and you folks here in the nutmeg state do it right. Recently Yelp released their top 100 restaurants in...
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Connecticut
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Connecticut offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Constitution State has to offer along the Essex Steam Train.
WTNH.com
Freebie Friday: Apple Festival, Cove Side Carnival
Conn. (WTNH) — This Friday, we’re Stretching Your Dollar with freebies to some fun events across the state. Over in Hamden, mark your calendar as next week, guided hikes return to Sleeping Giant State Park. Many tours were cancelled during the pandemic, but they’re returning just in time for fall foliage. The first tour is October 23. Guests can register in advance.
Is it Illegal to Dumpster Dive in Connecticut?
It's happens all the time, I spot something of perceived value in someone's garbage and think wow, why would they throw that out? I'd take it. Some enjoy dumpster diving, and we all know the old saying "One man's trash is another man's treasure." What is it? According the the omnipotent Wikipedia - "Dumpster Diving (AKA Totting, Skipping, Skip Salvage) is salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, or construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners, but deemed useful to the picker." Some do it out of necessity, others as a hobby, or for profit. I started looking into dumpster diving in Connecticut.
NBC Connecticut
These Are The Best Places for Leaf Peeping in CT
Fall foliage is in full swing and if you enjoy seasonable experiences, now is the time. Most of Connecticut will have moderate to peak fall foliage by Sunday. In the northern portion of the state, you'll see those vibrant colors in full force. This includes areas such as Litchfield Hills,...
Road Trip: Explore the haunted history of Connecticut's Long Island Sound coastline
Haunted ships, pirate treasure, and wild and abandoned buildings all make up the landscape of Connecticut's haunted history along the Long Island Sound coastline.
branfordseven.com
Connecticut has 72 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Connecticut using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NewsTimes
Frontier details $800 million fiber optic internet plan for Connecticut
Frontier Communications officials expect to spend $800 million in Connecticut through the 2025 as part of the Norwalk-based company's continued roll out of fiber optic cable to provide ultra high speed internet service to homes and businesses across the state. John Harrobin, Frontier's head of consumer products, said Wednesday that...
Black Bear Attacks and Injures 10-Year-Old Boy in Connecticut
A 10-year-old boy reportedly suffered minor injuries after being attacked by a black bear in Morris, Connecticut on Sunday (October 16th). According to Fox61, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said the attack took place around 11 a.m. and was confirmed by Connecticut State police in the Litchfield barracks. The DEEP is expected to announce more details about the incident later in the day.
NewsTimes
Why Yale New Haven Health's latest acquisition could mean higher costs for CT patients
Yale New Haven Health's recent announcement that it will purchase three additional hospitals has advocates worried that a spree of mergers in Connecticut healthcare will lead to higher costs for patients. "In terms of the pocket-book impact for families in Connecticut, it is usually not good news," Ted Doolittle, the...
NewsTimes
Republican Cindy Harrison campaigns unopposed for 69th House; Hopes for 'affordability'
SOUTHBURY — Seeking re-election for her second term on the 69th House District, Cindy Harrison said she's running on making the state more affordable and supporting parental rights. “I’m very concerned about the economy of the state of Connecticut, which is one of the reasons I ran in the...
Surviving Officer Shot In Double-Fatal CT Incident Graduated From HS In Westchester
The surviving Connecticut police officer injured while responding to a call that killed two of his fellow officers is a native New Yorker who graduated from high school in Northern Westchester. Alec Iurato, age 26, now a resident of Bristol in Hartford County, graduated from Yorktown High School in 2014.
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
