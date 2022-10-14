ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

How to keep your heating bills down at home this winter as gas prices rise

A worldwide shortage on gas and energy supplies has resulted in a surge in wholesale gas prices.As a result, the energy price cap in the UK has risen twice this year, pushing energy bills for the average UK household up to around £2,500 per year.While consumers are usually given the option to switch suppliers when energy bills rise, better offers are not available at the moment due to the squeeze on supplies.With winter well and truly on its way, many are wondering what’s the best way to save money on their heating and electricity bills during the colder months.If you’re...
CNET

Lower Your Heating Bills by Setting Your Thermostat to This Temperature

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. After a summer that saw temperatures climb to scorching highs, the cooler temperatures of fall and winter may be more welcome than normal across the northern hemisphere this year. With cooler temperatures also come heating bills, which could be higher this year as energy prices climb. Before you crank up your furnace (or heat pump), a quick adjustment to your thermostat can keep your utility bill lower through the winter months.
FOXBusiness

Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines

The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
Interesting Engineering

Scientists retrofit diesel engines to use hydrogen as fuel, increasing efficiency 26%

Engineers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) have successfully retrofitted a diesel engine to use hydrogen as a fuel to reduce carbon emissions, TechXplore reported. The team spent 18 months developing the dual-fuel injection system that uses 90 percent hydrogen as fuel but is confident that future retrofits could be completed in a matter of months.
Daily Mail

Are electric blankets the answer to sky-high energy bills? As UK households look for ways to cut costs amid soaring prices, how the heated appliances may save you money

As wholesale gas prices are on the rise, energy bills in the UK are set to soar, with a typical household's annual payment set to soar. The government has announced an energy price guarantee to help people manage their bills, but from 1 October an average household in the UK will pay rates that equate to £2,500 a year.
CNET

High Energy Bills? Find Out if Energy Assistance Programs Can Help

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. No matter how much energy you try to save, you might still have trouble affording your heating bill this winter. Electricity prices have gone up over 15% this year and natural gas prices are rising too. Among low-income households, 40% pay more than 10% of their income for energy. While there are plenty of ways to cut back on energy use, you still may find you need a little help.
CBS News

Cities ban natural gas appliances to curb emissions

In order to fight climate change, some local governments are mandating that new homes and businesses run their appliances on electricity rather than gas. But the switch to electric isn't cheap, leaving people wondering what to do. Ben Tracy takes a look.
The Hill

To stabilize energy costs, let’s reset US energy policy with an all-of-the-above approach

The ongoing war against Ukraine and COVID-driven impacts on our economy have led to unstable gas and oil prices throughout 2022. Now, we’ve passed and signed vital legislation into law — the Inflation Reduction Act — to help bring down consumer energy costs, boost American energy independence and security, and put in place the most important climate investments in our nation’s history.
BBC

How to cut your energy bills

Energy bills went up at the start of October, with households in England, Wales and Scotland using a typical amount of gas and electricity now set pay £2,500 a year - a rise of £500. Energy-saving measures won't make up for the sharp rise in prices. But taken...
pv-magazine-usa.com

Rooftop wind energy innovation claims 50% more energy than solar at same cost

A new bladeless wind energy unit, patented by Aeromine Technologies, is tackling the challenge of competing with rooftop solar as a local source of clean energy that can be integrated with the built environment. The scalable, “motionless” wind energy unit can produce 50% more energy than rooftop solar at the same cost, said the company.
Upworthy

A Scottish nightclub now runs on renewable energy generated from the body heat on its dancefloor

A few years ago, Andrew Fleming-Brown—the managing director of SWG3, a Glasgow arts venue—realized that his company wasn't doing enough to support sustainability. Then, a solution presented itself. "We realized that our audiences could be our source of energy," he told The Guardian. To make his vision a reality, Fleming-Brown got in touch with inventor David Townsend and his geothermal energy consultancy company, TownRock Energy. It took them a little over a year to come up with Bodyheat, a system that creates renewable energy from body heat generated on the dancefloor.
