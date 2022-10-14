Read full article on original website
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
How to keep your heating bills down at home this winter as gas prices rise
A worldwide shortage on gas and energy supplies has resulted in a surge in wholesale gas prices.As a result, the energy price cap in the UK has risen twice this year, pushing energy bills for the average UK household up to around £2,500 per year.While consumers are usually given the option to switch suppliers when energy bills rise, better offers are not available at the moment due to the squeeze on supplies.With winter well and truly on its way, many are wondering what’s the best way to save money on their heating and electricity bills during the colder months.If you’re...
Greece says its entire electrical grid ran on 100% renewables for the first time
Renewable energy sources covered Greece's electricity demands for about five hours last Friday, the operator of the country's power grid said.
Heating costs expected to soar this winter – save money by doing these things
(NEXSTAR) – Americans busy clearing leaves from gutters and protecting their pipes may want to add another to-do before winter arrives – prepare for a spike in heating costs. On Tuesday, the Energy Information Administration (EIA), a statistics agency with the Energy Department, said that the residential and...
CNET
Lower Your Heating Bills by Setting Your Thermostat to This Temperature
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. After a summer that saw temperatures climb to scorching highs, the cooler temperatures of fall and winter may be more welcome than normal across the northern hemisphere this year. With cooler temperatures also come heating bills, which could be higher this year as energy prices climb. Before you crank up your furnace (or heat pump), a quick adjustment to your thermostat can keep your utility bill lower through the winter months.
FOXBusiness
Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines
The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
Scientists retrofit diesel engines to use hydrogen as fuel, increasing efficiency 26%
Engineers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) have successfully retrofitted a diesel engine to use hydrogen as a fuel to reduce carbon emissions, TechXplore reported. The team spent 18 months developing the dual-fuel injection system that uses 90 percent hydrogen as fuel but is confident that future retrofits could be completed in a matter of months.
Are electric blankets the answer to sky-high energy bills? As UK households look for ways to cut costs amid soaring prices, how the heated appliances may save you money
As wholesale gas prices are on the rise, energy bills in the UK are set to soar, with a typical household's annual payment set to soar. The government has announced an energy price guarantee to help people manage their bills, but from 1 October an average household in the UK will pay rates that equate to £2,500 a year.
CNET
High Energy Bills? Find Out if Energy Assistance Programs Can Help
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. No matter how much energy you try to save, you might still have trouble affording your heating bill this winter. Electricity prices have gone up over 15% this year and natural gas prices are rising too. Among low-income households, 40% pay more than 10% of their income for energy. While there are plenty of ways to cut back on energy use, you still may find you need a little help.
Homes could face three-hour power cuts this winter, warns National Grid
Households could experience a series of three-hour power cuts this winter if Vladimir Putin shuts off gas supplies from Russia and Britain experiences a cold snap, National Grid has warned. Such an event would mean consumers in different parts of the country being notified a day in advance of three-hour...
Cities ban natural gas appliances to curb emissions
In order to fight climate change, some local governments are mandating that new homes and businesses run their appliances on electricity rather than gas. But the switch to electric isn't cheap, leaving people wondering what to do. Ben Tracy takes a look.
Electricity gap: the Nigerian solar battery taking clean energy off grid
Tens of millions of people across the globe still lack basic access to electricity, affecting lives and livelihoods on a vast scale – but University of Toronto graduate Olugbenga Olubanjo is on a mission to change that
Why gas prices are shooting up in California and not in other states
Gas prices across the U.S. have been flat in recent weeks - except for California.
To stabilize energy costs, let’s reset US energy policy with an all-of-the-above approach
The ongoing war against Ukraine and COVID-driven impacts on our economy have led to unstable gas and oil prices throughout 2022. Now, we’ve passed and signed vital legislation into law — the Inflation Reduction Act — to help bring down consumer energy costs, boost American energy independence and security, and put in place the most important climate investments in our nation’s history.
BBC
How to cut your energy bills
Energy bills went up at the start of October, with households in England, Wales and Scotland using a typical amount of gas and electricity now set pay £2,500 a year - a rise of £500. Energy-saving measures won't make up for the sharp rise in prices. But taken...
altenergymag.com
Hydrogen Generation Market: Possibilities And New Developments In The Production Of Hydrogen
The hydrogen generation market is driven by rising demand for cleaner fuel and escalating regulatory restrictions for the desulfurization of petroleum products. The global hydrogen generation market is expected to drive growth at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030. The Environmental Protection Agency of the United States has...
Germany is pushing a $93 billion spending plan to ease consumer gas prices as Europe heads toward winter with no end to energy crunch in sight
Germany announced plans Monday to spend $93 billion to ease surging gas prices. Officials are worried winter months will be tight even as energy reserves are filling up. The plan would be paid for by a larger 200-billion-euro spending package that was announced last month. Germany announced Monday plans to...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Rooftop wind energy innovation claims 50% more energy than solar at same cost
A new bladeless wind energy unit, patented by Aeromine Technologies, is tackling the challenge of competing with rooftop solar as a local source of clean energy that can be integrated with the built environment. The scalable, “motionless” wind energy unit can produce 50% more energy than rooftop solar at the same cost, said the company.
Upworthy
A Scottish nightclub now runs on renewable energy generated from the body heat on its dancefloor
A few years ago, Andrew Fleming-Brown—the managing director of SWG3, a Glasgow arts venue—realized that his company wasn't doing enough to support sustainability. Then, a solution presented itself. "We realized that our audiences could be our source of energy," he told The Guardian. To make his vision a reality, Fleming-Brown got in touch with inventor David Townsend and his geothermal energy consultancy company, TownRock Energy. It took them a little over a year to come up with Bodyheat, a system that creates renewable energy from body heat generated on the dancefloor.
