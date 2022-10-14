ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
105.7 The Hawk

This Is Why You Should Never Pet A Dog With A Red Collar In New Jersey

Never ever pet a dog with a red collar, and this is why...I just learned about this too and my mind is blown. There are three colors that we should be paying attention to when we see a dog’s collar. Of course, not everyone follows this suggested practice but if you always use it as a gauge you’ll be safer in case they do.
shefinds

How To Get A Flat Stomach Without Diet Or Exercise, According To An Expert

This post has been updated since its initial 01/01/2017 publish date to include more expert insight related to the topic. When it comes to healthy weight loss and obtaining a flatter stomach, the usual tips are to eat a well-balanced diet, exercise regularly, maintain a steady sleep schedule and prioritize strengthening your core. However, if you feel that you don’t have time to hit the gym and no patience for a diet, what are some things you can do to achieve a flat abdomen without all the hassle? We checked in with health experts for tips, and did research on the topic to find out more.
shefinds

3 Supplements Doctors Swear By For Healthy Weight Loss Over 50

While healthy weight loss cannot be acquired by supplementation alone, this can greatly impact your health journey, and make a noticeable difference in your energy levels and mood along the way! Along with a balanced diet, ample hydration, regular exercise and consistent sleep, you might find that taking specific supplements can help you lose or maintain weight.
thefreshtoast.com

Eating Dinner At This Time Is Best For Weight Loss, Finds New Study

A new study compared a late dinner and an early one, showing why the latter was better for maintaining weight and keeping people more energized. Eating late has long been linked with weight gain, without much knowledge as to why. Now, a new study might explain why this happens, and why having an early dinner might be helpful for staying healthy and promoting weight loss.
105.7 The Hawk

What Age Can Your Child Legally Be left Home Alone in New Jersey?

Before you leave your child home alone, keep this in mind. We do several innocent things not knowing whether or not they're against the law. Take eating and driving for example, or driving with your shoes off. The above circumstances usually just involve ourselves, but what about situations that involve children?
LiveScience

How long does it take to lose weight?

How long does it take to lose weight? In the age of instant gratification and dubious marketing claims, it may be difficult to have realistic expectations. Not to mention that when you feel uncomfortable in your own skin, and your health seems to be getting worse, you may be tempted to set yourself an ambitious weight loss goal.
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Eight Ways to Lose Belly Fat

Many people find that, as they get older, their midsection expands in size. This extra weight is often called a “spare tire” or a “muffin top,” and it can be frustrating to deal with, especially if you find that your waistband increasingly becomes tighter over time. Even if you’re not overly concerned about how the extra weight looks, it’s important to know that a larger waistline is linked with a higher risk of health issues, such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease, some types of cancer, and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Plus, you may be more likely to have sleep apnea and joint pain, thanks to the excess weight.
Health Digest

Is SUP A Good Workout?

Stand-up paddle boarding (SUP) is a fun water sport that's growing in popularity. But how good of a workout is SUPing, and which muscle groups are working?
Health Digest

How To Prevent An Imbalance Of Electrolytes In Your Body

Electrolytes are minerals in your bodily fluids. Your body needs them to perform many functions, including regulating blood pressure and keeping the pH levels in the blood normal (via Cleveland Clinic). Calcium, chloride, magnesium, sodium, potassium, and phosphate are examples of electrolytes, and they all perform different tasks. Your kidneys help keep electrolytes balanced by filtering them and excreting what your body doesn't need (via Merck Manual).
