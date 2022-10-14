ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB world reacts to Padres stunning Dodgers in NLDS

The Los Angeles Dodgers were 22 games better than the San Diego Padres during the regular season and handily won the regular season series against their National League West rivals to the south, taking 14 of 19 games. But that success did not translate over into the National League Division Series.
Dodgers eliminated by Padres as best-laid plans go awry

In a series full of the Dodgers not capitalizing on opportunities, the Padres opened the floodgates with a five-run seventh inning against three relievers, winning 5-3 in Game 4 to win the National League Division Series, sending the Dodgers home with 111 wins and nothing to show for it. The...
Bob Melvin: Padres Likely Benefitted From Wild Card Series & Pressure On Dodgers

After a 111-win season, the Los Angeles Dodgers had their postseason run ended by the 89-win San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series on Saturday night. The Padres were one of the three Wild Card teams and upset the New York Mets in a previous best-of-three series to advance to the NLDS while the Dodgers had five days off after the end of the regular season. The Dodgers have not used that delay as an excuse, but Padres manager Bob Melvin believes his club’s path leading up to the NLDS may have benefited them.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Playing Through Grade 2 Sprain

Trea Turner endured more struggles in the field during Game 3 of the National League Division Series, and also suffered a minor injury on his head-dive back to first base in the eighth inning. Turner immediately shook his right hand after going back to the bag and was checked on...
NLDS Game 3 Recap: Dodgers Shut Down By Blake Snell & Padres Bullpen

Tony Gonsolin labored through a short start and the Los Angeles Dodgers continued to struggle against Blake Snell in a 2-1 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. The winner of a Game 3 in a best-of-five that was tied at 1-1 has gone on to win the series 72% of the time.
Dave Roberts: Dodgers Not Feeling Pressure From World Series Expectations

The Los Angeles Dodgers won a franchise-record 111 games during the regular season and entered the playoffs as overwhelming favorites to capture their second World Series title since 2020. After having five days off as a result of clinching a first-round bye, the Dodgers opened the National League Division Series...
Dodgers facing yet another elimination game

For the Dodgers to advance to the National League Championship Series, they need to beat the Padres both Saturday and Sunday. But in order to get to a Game 5 at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles first needs to win Game 4 or its season is over. Elimination games are nothing...
Dodgers History Of Coming Back From 2-1 Deficit In NLDS

The Los Angeles Dodgers set a franchise record with 111 wins during the regular season but now find themselves on the brink of elimination against the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series. After winning Game 1 behind Trea Turner’s home run and contributions from Max Muncy, Will...
