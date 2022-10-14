Read full article on original website
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Cody Bellinger ‘Upset’ Over Not Being In Dodgers Lineup For Game 4
Although the San Diego Padres started Joe Musgrove in Game 4 of the 2022 National League Division Series, manager Dave Roberts opted not to include Cody Bellinger or Joey Gallo in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. The decision went against conventional wisdom and broke the platoon the Dodgers utilized throughout...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Padres stunning Dodgers in NLDS
The Los Angeles Dodgers were 22 games better than the San Diego Padres during the regular season and handily won the regular season series against their National League West rivals to the south, taking 14 of 19 games. But that success did not translate over into the National League Division Series.
FOX Sports
Padres put 'Rally Geese' in dugout before NLDS Game 3 vs. Dodgers
The San Diego Padres' win over their division rival Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series had a little bit of everything – clutch hits, shutdown innings from key relievers, home runs from stars and even a goose. Yes, that's right, a goose. A...
Padres Scene & Heard: Petco Park crowd roars its approval
After a 16-year wait, boisterous fans let it all out with chants and cheers at Petco Park in pressure-packed postseason game against Dodgers
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Padres Successfully Keep Dodgers Fans Out & Set Petco Park Postseason Attendance Record
The San Diego Padres restricted direct ticket sales for National League Division Series games at Petco Park to those living within select counties, and it prevented Los Angeles Dodgers fans from taking away home-field advantage. Although it’s become commonplace for pockets of blue to be seen throughout Petco Park whenever...
Dodgers Mural: Vin Scully and Tommy Lasorda Immortalized On New Venice Beach Mural
The two Dodgers legends will forever be remembered and can be seen in one of the hottest tourist attractions in Los Angeles
Column: Petco Park 'going to be shaking' for historic playoff matchup between Padres, Dodgers
San Diego buzzing about first playoff game with fans since 2006, against needling Dodgers; Petco Park has never hosted Padres playoff victory
True Blue LA
Dodgers eliminated by Padres as best-laid plans go awry
In a series full of the Dodgers not capitalizing on opportunities, the Padres opened the floodgates with a five-run seventh inning against three relievers, winning 5-3 in Game 4 to win the National League Division Series, sending the Dodgers home with 111 wins and nothing to show for it. The...
dodgerblue.com
Bob Melvin: Padres Likely Benefitted From Wild Card Series & Pressure On Dodgers
After a 111-win season, the Los Angeles Dodgers had their postseason run ended by the 89-win San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series on Saturday night. The Padres were one of the three Wild Card teams and upset the New York Mets in a previous best-of-three series to advance to the NLDS while the Dodgers had five days off after the end of the regular season. The Dodgers have not used that delay as an excuse, but Padres manager Bob Melvin believes his club’s path leading up to the NLDS may have benefited them.
Dave Roberts is expected back, but Dodgers face other key offseason questions
The Dodgers' collapse against the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series could prompt changes, but Dave Roberts is set to return as manager.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Alex Vesia Had Time To Warm Up Before Entering Game 4 Of NLDS
Tyler Anderson got through five scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series but manager Dave Roberts turned to the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen with a 2-0 lead. Chris Martin stranded a pair of baserunners in the sixth inning, and the Dodgers...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Playing Through Grade 2 Sprain
Trea Turner endured more struggles in the field during Game 3 of the National League Division Series, and also suffered a minor injury on his head-dive back to first base in the eighth inning. Turner immediately shook his right hand after going back to the bag and was checked on...
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS Game 3 Preview: Dodgers, Padres Battle For Chance To Take Lead At Petco Park
After the San Diego Padres earned a split at Dodger Stadium, the Los Angeles Dodgers now find themselves without home-field advantage for the remainder of the 2022 National League Division Series as it shifts to Petco Park for Games 3 and 4. For a Los Angeles team that went 14-5...
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Padres’ Blake Snell Sees Differences In Dodgers Compared To Last Postseason Meeting
Blake Snell has gotten plenty familiar with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the past two seasons, but his start Friday in the National League Division Series is the first time facing them in the postseason since the fateful Game 6 of the 2020 World Series. At the time a member...
dodgerblue.com
NLDS Game 3 Recap: Dodgers Shut Down By Blake Snell & Padres Bullpen
Tony Gonsolin labored through a short start and the Los Angeles Dodgers continued to struggle against Blake Snell in a 2-1 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. The winner of a Game 3 in a best-of-five that was tied at 1-1 has gone on to win the series 72% of the time.
dodgerblue.com
Dave Roberts: Dodgers Not Feeling Pressure From World Series Expectations
The Los Angeles Dodgers won a franchise-record 111 games during the regular season and entered the playoffs as overwhelming favorites to capture their second World Series title since 2020. After having five days off as a result of clinching a first-round bye, the Dodgers opened the National League Division Series...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Video: Walker Buehler Talks Tony Gonsolin, Aaron Nola & Bat Flips During Appearance As Fox Sports Analyst
Walker Buehler is unable to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers due to recovering from a right flexor tendon repair and second Tommy John surgery, but he has still kept busy of late by taking on new ventures. Buehler threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium before Game...
True Blue LA
Dodgers facing yet another elimination game
For the Dodgers to advance to the National League Championship Series, they need to beat the Padres both Saturday and Sunday. But in order to get to a Game 5 at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles first needs to win Game 4 or its season is over. Elimination games are nothing...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers History Of Coming Back From 2-1 Deficit In NLDS
The Los Angeles Dodgers set a franchise record with 111 wins during the regular season but now find themselves on the brink of elimination against the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series. After winning Game 1 behind Trea Turner’s home run and contributions from Max Muncy, Will...
