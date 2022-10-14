Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Pets rescued from Hurricane Ian look for forever homes
Animal shelters are working together to evacuate pets impacted by Hurricane Ian and find them new homes. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY.Oct. 3, 2022.
Free Adoption Campaign at Best Friends Animal Society for Large Pups
In a time of rising costs of living and decreased availability in pet-friendly housing, adoptions for large dogs have decreased. While there are benefits to adopting a larger dog, such as increased safety when walking at night, the cons may outweigh the pros for potential new dog parents. Unfortunately, this...
Golden Retriever Jumping for Joy as Parents Return From Trip Melts Hearts
An adorable video of an excited Golden Retriever reuniting with its owners after they went away for a week on holiday has gone viral on TikTok with over half a million views. Posted by @tobey.shenobi, and captioned: "When mom and dad come home after a week away," the video shows an excited Golden Retriever in a garden suddenly realizing that one of his owners has come home.
pethelpful.com
Video of Texas Shelter Dogs Who Have Been Waiting for Homes for Years Has Us in Tears
Despite an increase in shelter adoptions in recent years, there are still many dogs that have been waiting a long time to find forever homes, and it breaks our hearts. One shelter employee is trying to help these pups get adopted by spreading awareness of their availability and length of time they have been in the shelter.
pawtracks.com
Looking for an affordable vet? These pet breeds rack up the highest bills
We spend a lot of money on our pets. Between their favorite toys, dog training classes, the ever-growing expense of dog and cat food, vet bills, and pet insurance, there are so many costs involved with having a pet. (Of course, they’re totally worth it.) While there are ways to mitigate veterinary and other costs associated with pet ownership, did you know that vet bills are higher for certain breeds? We dig into the details of a recent report from Forbes Advisor — where does your pup’s breed fall on the list?
If You ‘ve Been Waiting For The Perfect Dog To Adopt, Meet Angel
It's Adopt a Dog Month and thanks to St Cloud Subaru & ASPCA, adoption fees are discounted on all adult dogs (6 mos and older) for the entire month of October. Meet Angel!! This handsome fella arrived without much background information. He is a very sweet boy who LOVES to be around people, He is quite athletic! Can climb/jump our chain-link fence! Keeps his kennel clean, so we assume he's potty trained. Will need regular supervision when outdoors because he is so active and curious. He has "gentle giant" vibes. Will sit at your feet and lean in for snuggles.
thewildest.com
SOS: Why Does My Dog Pee When I Pet Them?
When you first brought your adorable little puppy home, accidents were part of life. You also probably got used to wiping up pee so often that you didn’t even bother putting the cleaning supplies back in the cabinet. This especially happened when your friends would come over and lean down to pet your puppy, which triggers the waterworks.
archziner.com
9 Best Guard Dogs: Perfect For Protecting Your Family
Having a well-trained, loving and loyal dog to watch over you, your home, and your loved ones can give you some peace of mind. While some dogs are born with the instincts to guard, others may require some training. Either way the dogs on this list will get the job done. Not only will they bring you happiness from having a loyal companion and a fluffy friend around, you’ll also feel as safe as possible. Here are some of the best guard dogs out there.
dogsbestlife.com
Stubborn puppy training: 7 tips to teach your disobedient dog
Working with a stubborn puppy that doesn’t seem to want to listen to you can be frustrating. Sometimes it feels like a disobedient puppy is testing your patience. But with some work, you can train your dog to behave and prevent bad habits. So, try this helpful advice if...
k9magazine.com
Canine Parvovirus Warning To Dog Owners
Preventable dog disease claims too many lives, and it's something more dog owners should be concerned about than ever before, according to experts. Vets from the UK’s leading veterinary charity, PDSA, are warning that the deadly dog infection parvovirus is present and dangerous in Britain. What is Canine Parvovirus?
