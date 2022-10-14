Read full article on original website
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire
Throughout 2022, Wall Street has repeatedly warned investors that a recession could be on its way. From JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to former Federal Reserve officials, the world’s top economic minds have pointed, practically in unison, to the storm of headwinds facing the global economy and expressed fears about the potential for a serious downturn.
‘The economy will crumble’: Another billionaire investor calls on the Fed to pull back its interest rate hikes
Barry Sternlicht is the latest billionaire to criticize the Federal Reserve over its string of interest rate hikes, saying “the economy will crumble” if rates aren’t lowered. The CEO of investment firm Starwood Capital Group said Tuesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box that the Fed should pause after...
Larry Summers says the U.S. has to have a recession that takes unemployment to 6% to beat inflation
Summers served as Treasury secretary in the Clinton administration and was director of the National Economic Council under President Barack Obama. A U.S. recession and unemployment hitting 6% are what it will take for surging inflation to be brought under control in America, according to former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.
Jamie Dimon is braced for stocks to go down another 30% in a really severe recession
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon at a conference in Washington D.C. on Oct. 13, 2022. Recession fears are mounting and the warnings from investors and economists seem to be growing every day. Thursday’s Consumer Price Index report revealed inflation was up 8.2% year-over-year in September, so it’s likely the Federal...
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: An Important Inflation Update Comes Out This Week
It's information you'll want to look out for. Inflation has been hurting consumers for well over a year. Later this week, we should get a big update on inflation levels. There's a reason so many consumers have been calling for stimulus checks this year. Inflation has been making it very difficult to keep up with standard living costs, and many people feel they need a lifeline to avoid depleting their savings and racking up scores of credit card debt just to stay afloat.
Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation
The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
kitco.com
U.S. economy is slowing, but the Fed will continue to raise rates, keeping gold prices down - Heraeus
(Kitco News) - The U.S. economy continues to lose momentum and the threat of a recession continues to grow; however, the Federal Reserve will continue to tighten its monetary policies, which could keep gold prices lower for longer, according to one precious metal firm. Although gold prices have managed to...
Inflation and bond yields are peaking as demand destruction starts to dominate, economist says
Inflation and bond yields are close to peaking, according to top economist Komal Sri-Kumar. He also told CNBC that he expects a severe recession in the wake of monetary tightening and inflation. "I think we are reaching the point where demand destruction is going to dominate over supply uncertainties, and...
Why isn’t inflation slowing?
Here are five reasons why inflation keeps rising even as the economy slows.
US stocks stage big reversal to jump 2% after September inflation hits highest level since 1982
US stocks plunged on Thursday, and then soared after September's CPI report doubled expectations at 0.4% month-over-month. The September inflation report poured cold water on hopes that the Fed will pivot away from its interest rate hikes. Fed Fund Futures are now pricing in a 75 basis point rate hike...
The risks of a prolonged period of inflation and a global economic downturn are rising, and stocks could fall another 14% by mid-2023, S&P Global says
The risks of prolonged inflation and a global recession are growing, according to S&P Global in a note. S&P predicted stocks could plunge as much as 14.5% by mid-next year as inflation remains sticky. "Monetary tightening beyond current expectations could lead to a deeper-than expected recession." The risks of a...
US stocks trade mixed as an uptick in wholesale inflation keeps pressure on the Fed to stay aggressive
US stocks opened mixed Wednesday following another hot wholesale inflation report. The September producer price index gained 8.5% year-over-year last month. The increase gives the central bank ammunition to keep rates high. US stocks opened mixed Wednesday following data that showed wholesale inflation remained high in September. The producer price...
Ray Dalio, Jamie Dimon, and other experts are bracing for painful inflation, recessions, and market turmoil around the world. Here's why they're so worried.
Ray Dalio, Jamie Dimon, and other market experts are deeply worried about the global economy. They fear stubborn inflation, surging unemployment, shrinking economies, and tumbling asset prices. Here's why they're so concerned about the world today, and what they expect to happen next. Several of the world's shrewdest investors, executives,...
US stocks rebound after disappointing inflation data
Wall Street stocks finished a topsy-turvy session with strong gains Thursday following disappointing inflation data, while the pound rallied and the yen hit a new multi-decade low. The Japanese yen on Thursday also hit its lowest level against the dollar since 1990 after the US inflation data, a reflection of the gulf between the US and Japanese central banks in monetary policy.
NASDAQ
BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD's UK-led risk-on rally falters, bears watching 0.9632
EUR/USD fell on Friday after rebound attempts in the last two days were thwarted by technical resistance and a shift back toward risk aversion due to sharp UK policy swings [nL1N31F0C1][nL8N31F45J], with Thursday's 0.9632 trough now the last key support before September's 0.9528 20-year low. Oct 14 (Reuters) - EUR/USD...
The Latest Inflation Data Is More Bad News for Investors
The latest inflation data is in from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and it's not good news for investors. The consumer price index (CPI) — a measure of what consumers are paying for goods and services — rose 0.4% in September and is up 8.2% from a year ago. That's higher than economists were expecting. And while the report shows inflation eased slightly last month, it still remains stubbornly high. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, jumped 6.6% from a year ago, the biggest 12-month gain in 40 years.
CNET
Inflation Hits 8.2%, Driving Down Real Earnings and Surpassing Expectations
This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. Inflation shows few signs of slowing, spiking by 0.4% in September, according to the latest Consumer Price Index report published Thursday by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Rising prices in September also contributed to a 0.1% decrease in real average hourly earnings, according to a separate CPI report.
Benzinga
Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Extreme Fear' Zone Ahead Of Inflation Data
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index remained in the "extreme fear" zone ahead of the release of several earnings and inflation data. Core prices increased 0.6% in August with analysts expecting prices slowing to 0.4% for September. Overall prices might rise 0.2% in September following August's 0.1% gain. The...
CNBC
S&P 500 closes lower, notching six days of losses ahead of key inflation report
The S&P 500 fell Wednesday, notching a sixth consecutive daily loss and hitting the lowest close since November 2020 as investors looked ahead to a key consumer report that will inform the pace of the Federal Reserve's rate hikes going forward. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 28.34 points, or...
kalkinemedia.com
US stocks retreat on hovering inflation woes; JPM, WFC rise
Wall Street indices witnessed a sharp decline on Friday, October 14, dragged down by the still-elevated inflation data that has poured water on investors' hopes that the Federal Reserve may ease its aggressive plans in the coming months. The S&P 500 fell 2.37 per cent to 3,583.07. The Dow Jones...
