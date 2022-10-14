Read full article on original website
Tropical Depression 9 Path: Track as DeSantis Warns Florida of Hurricane
If it forms into a hurricane, Tropical Depression 9 could slam right into Florida shortly after hitting western Cuba.
Waterlogged electric cars are imploding in Florida after Hurricane Ian
Waterlogged electric cars are imploding in Florida after Hurricane Ian devastated the state. The Sunshine State’s chief financial officer and state fire marshal, Jimmy Patronis, noted on Twitter that “there’s a ton of EVs disabled from Ian. As those batteries corrode, fires start. That’s a new challenge that our firefighters haven’t faced before. At least on this kind of scale”. “It takes special training and understanding of EVs to ensure these fires are put out quickly and safely,” he added. It can take hours to put out an electric vehicle that has burst into flames, the New York Post...
Florida Man's 'Brilliant' Trick Saved Store From Hurricane Ian Flooding
"This literally could have saved my home," TikToker Cori Bosco said after her own water-proofing attempts failed.
One Florida community built to weather hurricanes endured Ian with barely a scratch
Hundreds of thousands of people in Southwest Florida still don't have electricity or water. But Babcock Ranch, north of Fort Myers, was designed and built to withstand the most powerful storms.
Florida's wealthy residents have been chartering private jets to hurry away from the state in the days before Hurricane Ian
Private jets have escaped Florida for Chicago, Dallas, Nantucket, Aspen, and Mexico, Bloomberg reported.
Woman Backed for Leaving Husband in Hospital During Hurricane
"By your post, sounds like you live in Florida or wherever the hurricane is hitting, someone needs to prepare," one user commented.
Florida Senator Marco Rubio says he'll vote AGAINST Hurricane Ian relief funding for his state if the bill gives dollars to lawmakers' unrelated 'pet projects'
Florida's senior senator said on Sunday that he would vote against disaster relief funds for his state if the bills contained unrelated funding for lawmakers' 'pet projects.'. Senator Marco Rubio spoke with CNN just as Floridians have begun to recover from the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week.
WESH
2 tropical disturbances brew as Florida still reels from Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Florida is still reeling from the impact of Hurricane Ian, meteorologists are eying two tropical disturbances. A tropical wave in the eastern tropical Atlantic could possibly strengthen into a tropical depression. It's been given a 50% chance of development in the next two days and...
natureworldnews.com
Hurricane Orlene Forecasted to Impact Western Mexico and Southwest United States
Hurricane Orlene is barreling towards Western Mexico and Southwest United States, raising flooding concerns in the region, according to AccuWeather forecasters. The meteorologists predicted that Orlene will initially bring heavy rain and gusty winds to some parts of Mexico. Meanwhile, moisture from the newly formed hurricane could even reach the...
He swam to safety from his flooded Florida home as Hurricane Ian destroyed his business: "I lost my entire life"
As floodwaters swallowed Robert Podgorski and Jennifer Carbajal's home, the two swam to the safety of a neighbor's second-story balcony with their dogs above their heads. At the same time, their small and well-loved Fort Myers business, the Green Cup Cafe, was being decimated. In less than 24 hours, Hurricane...
Death toll soars after Hurricane Ian devastates Florida
The death toll from Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the United States, soared above 40 Saturday, as President Joe Biden heads to Florida later in the week to survey the devastation. Biden and his wife, Jill, will visit Florida on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted, but the couple will first head to Puerto Rico on Monday to survey the destruction from a different storm, Hurricane Fiona, which struck the US territory last month.
Sheriff Reveals Details About Florida's First Reported Hurricane Ian Death
A 72-year-old man died during the hurricane after he went outside to drain his pool. He was found unresponsive in a canal behind his home, officials said.
A Florida woman says she lost wedding ring just before Hurricane Ian devastated her city. Her husband found it days later in storm debris.
Ashley Garner lost her ring two days before Hurricane Ian struck Fort Myers, Florida. She told herself, "The storm's coming, if we don't find it now, it's gone."
‘I Did All I Could’: As Floodwaters Rose, She Fought to Save Her Disabled Brothers
Claude Memoli, 98, is transported by United Cajun Navy volunteers to the mainland after Hurricane Ian destroyed the only bridge in and out of Pine Island, Fla. on Sept. 30, 2022. (Hilary Swift/The New York Times)
Hurricane Ian Is Florida’s ‘Oh Shit’ Climate Moment
“I think what this has finally ended is the discussion about whether or not there’s climate change,” President Biden said in Florida Wednesday, standing amid the wreckage of Hurricane Ian in a striped shirt and his trademark aviator glasses. Nice thought, but Biden knows it’s not true. Millions of Americans think climate crisis is an invention of the deep state, or a conspiracy designed to take away their God-given right to burn as much coal, oil, and gas as they want. But Biden’s comment wasn’t directed at them. It was for a guy standing right behind Biden as he spoke, scowling in...
WPTV
President Joe Biden postpones Florida trip because of Tropical Storm Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Joe Biden's scheduled visit to Florida on Tuesday will be postponed due to the threat of Tropical Storm Ian. Biden was set to make two stops in the Sunshine State, one in Fort Lauderdale and another in Orlando. Ian is forecast to become...
Ian is no longer a normal hurricane as it lashes South Carolina
Ian is no longer a normal hurricane. It is more of a hybrid, combining a hurricane with a typical storm system, and it is already lashing the Georgia and Carolina coasts with ferocious winds and rainfall.
Electric-vehicle fires have burned down homes after Hurricane Ian saltwater damage. Florida officials want answers
“Florida homes which survived Hurricane Ian, have now been lost to fires caused by flooded EVs.”
Tropical Storm Julia continues to slam Central America
Tropical Storm Julia continues to slam Central America as Florida sees a separate system bring rain in areas devastated by Ian. CNN meteorologist Britley Ritz has the forecast.
Inside Amazon’s hurricane disaster relief program in Tampa Bay
A team of Amazon employees packed 10,000 items at the Ruskin fulfillment center on Wednesday about two hours north from Hurricane Ian’s impact further south. A forklift then picked up a stack of yellow plastic bins filled with fruit snacks, graham crackers, peanuts and cheese balls into a trailer that would later head to Fort Myers, about two hours away. The e-commerce company had donated more than 1.5 million items for victims of the Category 4 storm that hit Florida in early October to charities like the Red Cross and South Florida disaster nonprofit Global Empowerment Mission, said Amazon’s head of disaster relief Abe Diaz.
