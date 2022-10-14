Jessica Chastain Masters Fall Style in Red Tartan Blazer & Pointy Pumps at Ralph Lauren’s Spring 2023 Show

Jessica Chastain joined a slew of celebrities at Ralph Lauren’s latest show. The “Molly’s Game” actress attended the brand’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear runway show on Thursday in San Marino, Calif. Other familiar faces like Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, John Legend and many more also made appearances.

To the event, Chastain wore a red blazer with a tartan pattern over a crisp white button-down shirt. Plaid and tartan patterns are part of the fall tradition. A blazer like Chastain’s is an ideal choice for a business chic outfit during the cold weather. The actress completed her look with black straight-leg pants as well as a small black top-handle purse.

Chastain attends the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 ready to wear runway show on Oct. 13. CREDIT: Michael Buckner

When it came down to footwear, the Academy Award winner added a pair of classic pumps to her outfit. She wore black leather pointed-toe heels with a slight platform sole. Her heels reached at least 3 inches.

Chastain has a penchant for the style; she’s been known to wear pointy pumps often on red carpets and to other formal events. Recently, she wore a nude pair to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 2022 New Members Reception.

Chastain attends the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 ready to wear runway show on Oct. 13. CREDIT: Michael Buckner

The Ralph Lauren spring 2023 runway show was held at the Huntington Library on Oct. 13 in San Marino, Calif. The western chic collection, inspired by the free-spirited nature of the West Coast, featured dresses, sweaters, tailored suiting, polos, and pleated trousers.