Chris Rock Called 'Anti-Black' by Reality Star: 'He Needed to Be Slapped'

Comedy legend Chris Rock famously endured a slap at this year's Oscars, but a reality TV star thinks he needs to get "slapped one more time."

Real Housewives of New York City's Eboni K. Williams brought up Rock during an episode of her podcast this week. Posting snippets from the show, called Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams, to Instagram, Williams said she was disappointed by his stand-up routine.

"I have been a lifelong Chris Rock comedy fan. For me, Chris Rock is done," said Williams, who's also an attorney and political commentator. "Chris Rock was so clearly shucking and jiving. He was so clearly curtailing his bits for white claps. It was just full-on, unapologetically anti-Black."

Dictionary.com defines "shucking and jiving" as a slang term for "misleading or deceptive talk or behavior, as to give a false impression."

Eboni K. Williams poses for a photo during a film festival in Los Angeles, California, on July 14, 2022. The reality TV star recently called out comedian Chris Rock for his supposed "anti-Black" stand-up routine. Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb

Williams further described Rock performing his stand-up routine in an auditorium.

"Basically what he said was, 'I'm Black, but I'm not a—" she continued, cutting herself off.

"And he said it in front of a room full of white people," her co-host said.

"Right, and they were laughin' their f**kin' asses off, Dustin," Williams replied.

The reality star further described leaving midway through the show, saying she was "disappointed" and hungry.

"I left there thinking he needed to be slapped one more time," Williams said. "I didn't like the first slap. I thought it was just, you know, whatever. But now I'm like: 'Well, s**t. Where is Big Willie when you need him?'"

Rock, who presented the 2022 Oscars, was slapped onstage by actor Will Smith, who won the Academy Award for best actor later that same night. Support for Smith has waned in the months since. Rock has claimed that he declined an offer to host next year's ceremony.

For her part, Williams was the Real Housewives of New York City's first Black cast member, appearing on Season 13. It was filmed in 2020 following the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement, and Williams often clashed with the cast's older white members over social and political issues.

Williams consistently attempted to educate her colleagues, some of whom became combative, on racism and "white fragility."

Supporters have flooded the comments on Williams' Rock-related Instagram post.

Claudia Jordan of Real Housewives of Atlanta fame wrote "Damnmnnnnnnn," along with a heart emoji.

Washington Post journalist Eugene Scott also weighed in on Williams' post.

"WOW," he said. "Sad but not surprising unfortunately."

Emmy-winning anchor Kelvin Washington also replied: "Say it ain't so!"

Newsweek has reached out to Williams, Rock and the podcast network for comment.