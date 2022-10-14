Game time: Fast facts, odds, keys to Miami Hurricanes vs. Virginia Tech

When: Saturday, 12:30 p.m.

Where: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, Virginia

Latest line: Miami is favored by seven points.

TV: Regional sports networks (Bally Sports Sun in South Florida)

Radio: 560 WQAM, 1040 Actualidad (Spanish)

Weather: 62 degrees, 0 percent chance of rain.

Online: sunsentinel.com/um; @ABLichtenstein on Twitter

Quick slant: Both teams enter this game on three-game losing streaks. The Hokies have the home-field advantage, but the Hurricanes have won their past two games in Blacksburg and four of the last five meetings between these two rivals.

About Miami (2-3): Despite trailing for the whole game, the Hurricanes nearly pulled off a come-from-behind win against North Carolina. It was not to be, but Miami showed improvement in many respects. The Hurricanes need to pick up a win to stop their three-game skid.

About Virginia Tech (2-4): The Hokies, under first-year coach Brent Pry, have a solid defense but have been abysmal on offense. Virginia Tech currently ranks 115th in the nation in scoring offense. They will look to feed of a sold-out crowd for Virginia Tech’s homecoming game, keep the game close and pull out an upset victory.

Three things to watch

1. How will the Hurricanes start the game? Will they come out of the gate strong despite the hostile environment? Or will they struggle at first and potentially have to play catch-up? Miami has not held a lead since its win over Southern Miss on Sept. 10. Getting out to a quick start against Virginia Tech and not playing from behind again will go a long way toward helping the Hurricanes snap their losing streak.

2. Long passes have been the harbinger of doom for the Hurricanes in their past two games. Middle Tennessee State connected on four long balls, three of which went for touchdowns, and North Carolina scored its first touchdown on a 74-yard pass. Miami has to limit those big, chunk plays. Fortunately for the Hurricanes’ defense, the Hokies have only 21 plays over 20 yards this season (tied for 103rd in the nation — and Miami itself) and has only one play of 50 or more yards.

3. The Hurricanes need to correct their running-game issues. Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis said they got away from their offense’s identity when they passed 57 times in the loss to North Carolina last week. They had to pass that much because the running game could not accomplish much; the Hurricanes finished the game with just 42 net rushing yards in the game. There needs to be more balance if Miami’s offense is to succeed.