‘Anxiety is a killer’ — Hurricanes need quick start to snap losing streak at Virginia Tech

Slow starts have been the bane of the Hurricanes’ season thus far.

Miami allowed Southern Miss, Texas A&M, Middle Tennessee State and North Carolina to get out to early leads. In their last three games, the Hurricanes didn’t recover from those deficits.

As Miami travels north to face Virginia Tech (2-4, 1-2) ACC at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, the UM coaching staff and its players will try to find a way to reverse those fortunes with a strong start and get their first win in more than a month.

“You always want to figure that out,” coach Mario Cristobal said. “I wish it came bottled up and you could just pour it out there and know what you’re going to get. So you work on everything. You want to make sure your team is revved up and mentally locked in, but not anxious. Anxiety is a killer of performance.”

Cristobal said there is always a chance that something an opponent does catches a team off-guard, but he said the staff can get the players settled down and refocused on the sideline.

“We feel that, in so many ways, we’ve improved the resiliency of our football team,” Cristobal said.

The Hurricanes, who have not held a lead since their win over Southern Miss on Sept. 10, have been outscored 55-30 in the first halves of their three losses. They have tied opponents 34-34 in the second halves of those defeats.

Against North Carolina last week, the Hurricanes surrendered 21 points in the first half but only six in the second. Linebacker Corey Flagg Jr. said the defense started the game “antsy” but settled down after defensive coordinator Kevin Steele addressed the issue at halftime.

Falling behind early has caused the team to press more and make mistakes, safety James Williams said.

“We were too focused on trying to be the hero of the game or make a play,” Williams said. “We weren’t doing our job for what we have to do, as far as the gameplan. We weren’t focused on the little things, so that’s what made us down 14-zip in the first quarter. That really changed the game for us.”

Both teams have had disappointing starts to their coaches’ tenures. The Hokies lost the first game of the season to Old Dominion and have lost three games in row. Miami dropped a game to Middle Tennessee State and is also on a three-game losing streak.

The Hurricanes go into the road game as seven-point favorites despite their losing streak. Miami has scored more points per game and surrendered fewer points per game than Virginia Tech, but that does not mean UM is taking the Hokies lightly.

“They’ve got a great atmosphere, a lot of energy, a lot of enthusiasm,” Cristobal said. “They play great at home. Their defense causes a lot of issues and turnovers. Their special teams set them up with great field position, and their offense is coming off one of their best games.”

Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis is familiar with Virginia Tech first-year coach Brent Pry. He was on staff with Pry under James Franklin at Vanderbilt and Penn State.

“Brent Pry brings a very aggressive style of defense, blitzes quite a bit,” Gattis said. “Very sound. You see the improvements he’s made towards their defense this year. Has really been tremendous for them.”

The Hokies currently rank 10th in the ACC, giving up 26 points per game. They are sixth in the ACC with 341.2 yards surrendered per game. The offense has had an even harder time this year. Virginia Tech is tied for 11th in the conference with 20 points per game and is 12th in the ACC with 332.7 yards per game.

Despite both teams starting the season poorly, the Hokies are still expecting a sell-out crowd. It’s Virginia Tech’s homecoming, but the Hurricanes are hoping to spoil it.

“This crowd’s going to be a big factor in this game, and we’ve got to understand that we can’t focus on what’s on the outside for us,” Williams said. “We’ve got to focus on our sideline and the U that’s on our chest.”