do not accommodate her that's a special photo as a matter of fact she should not move in at all move on . if she's pulling this crap it will only get worse
Until she gives you a valid reason why she wants the photo removed do not remove it. There is something about that photo that triggers her. If she doesn’t trust you enough after 5 years to tell you why, then why does she trust you enough to move in with you?
Whatever girlfriend's problem is with the picture is HER problem not his!! Until she tells him what triggers her, should seek therapy and not move in. If he gives in on this one what next. She should reside where she resides.
Comments / 11