UConn quarterback Cale Millen, in his unique role, turns opponents’ heads when he takes field

When Cale Millen checks into the game for UConn, it’s a good time to put down your sandwich or drink and pay attention. Something interesting is bound to happen.

“All 11 players on the defense start pointing and yell, ‘ No. 10 is in, ’” Millen says. “And whatever checks that may be, whatever that means to them, it doesn’t affect me because we’re going to execute whatever play it is, whether it’s a pass or a run.”

Last Saturday, when a UConn drive was stalling at the 5-yard line in the third quarter, No. 10 checked in. The starting quarterback, Zion Turner, stayed in, too.

“It’s kind of similar to the ‘Philly Special,’” Millen said. “They’re kind of calling it the ‘Husky Special’ or the ‘UConn Special.’ I was lined up at receiver. We tossed it to the running back [Victor Rosa], who tossed it to me. We’d been practicing that play for a few weeks. Every time in practice, the play’s wide open. But just about everything that could have gone wrong on that play ended up going wrong.”

Except for the result, that is. Millen, harried by the Florida International defense, scrambled to get free, found Turner open, sort of, in the end zone and got the ball to him through traffic.

“Some of my favorite points that [offensive coordinator Nick] Charlton makes is, ‘Hey, be a dude,’” Millen said. “What he means by that, sometimes when everything breaks down, players make plays. I saw the dude coming at me, I made him miss, Zion got hit while he was trying to run his route, Victor had never tossed me that ball before, it was usually Devontae Houston. It was a bunch of guys that made the play happen.”

Turner and Millen had practiced a special handshake to celebrate the first Husky Special touchdown, but didn’t get to use it as the play turned out so chaotic.

“We ran that play at least 50 times in practice,” Turner said. “It didn’t look like that when we ran it in the game, but we got it done. ... Cale is like my best friend out there in practice. We know how to lock in and get the job done. He has so much experience. We’re just feeding off each other, asking each other questions, ‘How do you think we should have done this or that?’ He’s a great teammate.”

In the fourth quarter Turner was on the sidelines with leg cramps and Millen had to conduct the offense. With 3:01 left, he broke through the line on a 3rd-and-9 and saw open field, racing 49 yards for a touchdown to wrap up the 33-12 victory.

“Cale just keeps getting better,” coach Jim Mora said. “He’s worked through some shoulder issues he had, and he’s throwing the ball better, and he’s a fierce competitor. Early in the season, we were pretty predictable. He came in, and it was a run. Now, we use some trick plays. When you have talented players, it’s up to you as a coach to get them involved in the plan, and that’s something Nick does a great job with.”

UConn (3-4), which goes for three wins in a row this Saturday at Ball State, is the third college stop for Millen, 6 feet 3, 205 pounds, the son of former NFL quarterback Hugh Millen. He started at Oregon in 2019, covering kickoffs on occasion , transferred to Northern Arizona, then joined Mora, who played with his father at Washington in the mid-1980s. They later crossed paths with the Saints in 1996.

So Cale, officially a red-shirt sophomore who discusses football with his father on a daily basis, had an idea what to expect when he arrived at UConn during the summer, getting a late start in a four-man quarterback competition.

“Just stepping into the facility, just talking to the guys form last year, there are so many things that they say are so different in what Coach Mora’s mission has been for us,” Millen said. “If you look around our building, you see so many motivational and team mottos that have caught on, whether it’s ‘brotherhood’ or ‘hard things are hard,’ things Coach Mora has tried to do so that UConn is not only known for a basketball program, but a football program as well.”

Millen’s favorite, a bell has been set up in the meeting room with a sign that says, “If you want to change the world, never, ever ring the bell,” because to ring it means to give into circumstances.

From the first game Aug. 27, the circumstances have been daunting for UConn. Starting quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson went down with a torn ACL, and Turner, a true freshman, took over against Utah State. Millen came in for two keepers, netting 22 yards during a scoring drive. Then he came in for two more plays, netting nine yards vs. CCSU. He completed two short passes vs. Syracuse, and so it went until his breakout at FIU. The method behind the unorthodoxy:

“They want to add a different element to the offense,” Millen said. “They recognize my speed and my abilities with the ball in m hand, and having a quarterback that comes in and changes up the look for the defense, gives them something they haven’t seen on a regular basis, it stresses the defense in a lot of ways and gets them out of their normal fits and normal coverages. That’s been the idea behind it.”

As several running backs and receivers among the dozen players lost for the season, there was a premium on finding playmakers, and Charlton began finding ways to get two quarterbacks, both versatile, on the field, similar to the way the Steelers used to use Kordell “Slash” Stewart. The “Philly Special,” the pro version of the play Millen and Turner ran last week, was used by the Eagles in Super Bowl LII to score a touchdown against the Patriots, Corey Clement pitching, Nick Fowles catching.

It has all fit together for a unique quarterback, in a long-struggling independent program, his third school, embracing an unusual role ... and loving it. This is the path Millen has found.

“I’m so happy with my decision in coming here,” Millen said. “I’ve loved every second of it, Coach Mora and Coach Charlton brought me in and it’s been a great experience so far. We’re starting to turn this football program around for the better.”

