Cinedigm Takes North America For Austrian Horror Film ‘Family Dinner’

Cinedigm has acquired all North American rights to the psychological horror film Family Dinner , which debuted at Tribeca earlier this year.

Cinedigm plans to release the film early next year, streaming exclusively on its Bloody Disgusting-powered horror platform Screambox.

Written and directed by Peter Hengl, produced by the Austrian company Capra Film and co-produced by Film AG ( Corsage ), the film follows a teenager who spends the holidays at her aunt’s farm in the hope of getting help to lose weight, but soon after her arrival, she begins to suspect that something is very wrong at this place.

“ Family Dinner is like watching from afar as Alice begins a slow disturbing descent down the rabbit hole,” said Brad Miska, Managing Director of Bloody Disgusting. “The momentarily serene mask that Hengl creates quickly falls away revealing how close the monsters from our nightmares might be. This is the kind of film that gets inside you, and just won’t go away.”

Family Dinner is Hengl’s feature directorial debut. The film stars Pia Hierzegger ( The Ground Beneath My Feet ), Michael Pink ( Skyfall ), and introduces Nina Katlein and Alexander Sladek. Executive producers include Ant Timpson ( Turbo Kid ) and Annick Mahnert ( Leap of Faith ), and the film is the first feature from Capra Film, produced by Lola Basara, co-produced by Alexander Glehr and Johanna Scherz of Film AG.

The deal was negotiated by Brandon Hill, Acquisitions Manager, on behalf of Cinedigm and Pip Ngo on behalf of XYZ Films and Capra Film & Film AG.