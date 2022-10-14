ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Cinedigm Takes North America For Austrian Horror Film ‘Family Dinner’

By Zac Ntim
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago

Cinedigm has acquired all North American rights to the psychological horror film Family Dinner , which debuted at Tribeca earlier this year.

Cinedigm plans to release the film early next year, streaming exclusively on its Bloody Disgusting-powered horror platform Screambox.

Written and directed by Peter Hengl, produced by the Austrian company Capra Film and co-produced by Film AG ( Corsage ), the film follows a teenager who spends the holidays at her aunt’s farm in the hope of getting help to lose weight, but soon after her arrival, she begins to suspect that something is very wrong at this place.

Family Dinner is like watching from afar as Alice begins a slow disturbing descent down the rabbit hole,” said Brad Miska, Managing Director of Bloody Disgusting. “The momentarily serene mask that Hengl creates quickly falls away revealing how close the monsters from our nightmares might be. This is the kind of film that gets inside you, and just won’t go away.”

Family Dinner is Hengl’s feature directorial debut. The film stars Pia Hierzegger ( The Ground Beneath My Feet ), Michael Pink ( Skyfall ), and introduces Nina Katlein and Alexander Sladek. Executive producers include Ant Timpson ( Turbo Kid ) and Annick Mahnert ( Leap of Faith ), and the film is the first feature from Capra Film, produced by Lola Basara, co-produced by Alexander Glehr and Johanna Scherz of Film AG.

The deal was negotiated by Brandon Hill, Acquisitions Manager, on behalf of Cinedigm and Pip Ngo on behalf of XYZ Films and Capra Film & Film AG.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Julianne Moore To Lead Sky & AMC Period Drama ‘Mary & George’ About Mary Villiers, Son George & Royal Court Intrigue In Jacobean England — Mipcom Cannes

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Julianne Moore is set to lead Sky and AMC period-drama series Mary & George, about powerful royal family favourites Mary Villiers and her son George. Based on a true story, the eight-part limited series is created by DC Moore, whose credits include Killing Eve, Temple and Not Safe For Work. Julianne Moore will play Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham, who in 17th Century England moulded her beautiful son, George, to seduce King James I and become his all-powerful lover. Through outrageous scheming, the pair rose from humble beginnings to become one of the richest, most titled, and influential...
Deadline

‘Nostalgia’: Breaking Glass Pictures Acquires Italy’s Oscar Entry For North America

EXCLUSIVE: In a deal with True Colours, Breaking Glass Pictures has acquired North American rights to Mario Martone’s Nostalgia, Italy’s entry for the Best International Feature Oscar. The drama debuted in the Cannes competition last May, and Breaking Glass will continue its festival run in the U.S. through the end of the year with theatrical rollout set for early 2023. Based on the novel by Ermanno Rea, Nostalgia stars Pierfrancesco Favino (The Traitor) as the middle-aged Felice Lasco, who returns to a bustling Naples after having lived in Egypt for 40 years. Once back, he is caught up in memories of a...
Deadline

Jeff Lipsky Completes Production On ‘Goldilocks And The Two Bears’, 8th Feature Directed By Indie Vet

EXCLUSIVE: Production has just concluded on Jeff Lipsky’s latest feature, Goldilocks and the Two Bears. This is the eighth film directed by the veteran indie executive and filmmaker, and the seventh he’s written.  Billed as a “sexy, dark saga,” it centers on three unique strangers who encounter one another in an unoccupied condominium, seven miles from the Las Vegas Strip. In the ensuing eight days they discover how much they actually have in common, and begin to wonder whether they might be each other’s salvation. By the shocking conclusion Ingrid, Ian and Ivy will prove to be a trio of unforgettable characters. Newcomers...
Deadline

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ EP Matthew Hastings Developing Spanish Civil War Drama With ‘Kissing Booth’ Producer iGeneration Studios

EXCLUSIVE: The Handmaid’s Tale EP Matthew Hastings is to showrun a medical drama set in the Spanish Civil War from Netflix’s Kissing Booth producer iGeneration Studios, which is being shopped at Mipcom Cannes. Hastings is also directing Villa Paz, which is inspired by real life events and follows a team of idealistic medics who convert a royal palace into a field hospital. Set in Spain in 1937, an international team of volunteers toil tirelessly at the hospital, as rivalries and relationships imperil their battle to save lives. iGeneration’s Max Benitz – who starred opposite Russell Crowe in Master and Commander: The Far...
Deadline

Joyce Sims Dies: Singer On ‘Come Into My Life’ Was 63

Joyce Sims, whose 1980s hit “Come Into My Life” reached the Top 10 in the US and UK, has died at 63, her family confirmed. No cause of death was given. Sims was touring in the UK as recently as this summer, and had an album released planned for later this year. Her first hit was the ballad “All and All,” which made it to No. 6 on the US dance chart and made the top 20 of the UK singles chart. Sims also had hits with “Lifetime Love,” “Walk Away,” and “Looking for a Love.” She has also...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Deadline

‘SuperFly’ Actor & Rapper Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison After Raping Multiple Women

Kaalan Walker, who has a film credit in the film SuperFly, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison following the raping of multiple women. The 27-year-old rapper was convicted on charges brought by three teenage girls and four women. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Walker had “three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.” Walker had been arrested on these charges back in 2018 and had been released on bail. The actor that also has a television credit in...
Deadline

Mike Schank Dies: ‘American Movie’ Documentary Co-Star Was 53

Mike Schank, a musician who was featured prominently in American Movie, the cult 1999 documentary that won a big prize at the Sundance Film Festival, has died. He was 53. His close friend, Jackie Bogenberger, told the Associated Press that Schank died October 13 after a months-long battle with cancer. Several big-name actors and filmmaker mourned Schank on social media; read a sampling below. Director Chris Smith’s American Movie premiered at the 1999 Sundance Film Festival and won the Grand Jury Prize — the first of several festival and critics’ awards and nominations it would glean. It centered on aspiring filmmaker Mark...
Deadline

Herschel Walker Doubles Down On Claims Law Enforcement Badge He Flashed During Senate Debate Is “Legit”

Herschel Walker is in a contentious race for the Georgia Senate seat in a battle against incumbent Raphael Warnock. The former football player has been called out for falsely claiming he has worked in law enforcement and during a recent debate flashed a badge that the moderator called a “prop.” Following that controversy, Walker is saying that the law enforcement badge is real and not fake. “That’s a badge that I was given by a police officer and I do have the badge I carry with me all the time. It’s a real badge. It’s not a fake badge. It is a...
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’: A Beloved Competitor Makes The Shocking Decision to Drop Out

It’s most memorable year night on Dancing with the Stars! It’s also the halfway point of season 31, which means if you haven’t subscribed yet to Disney+ to watch your favorite pros, then you probably never will. And that’s okay! We watch so you don’t have to. Bring on those unforgettable moments from the past! Selma Blair and Sasha Farber. Once she was finally diagnosed with MS in 2018, Blair felt the “beginning of my recovery as a person.” But like a record scratch, Blair followed up her most memorable year with very sad news. After undergoing a recent MRI,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Deadline

Chinonye Chukwu Lauds ‘Till’ Star Danielle Deadwyler: “There Were Quite A Few People Who Wanted This Role But She Was Meant To Play It”

EXCLUSIVE: Director Chinonye Chukwu (Clemency), speaking at a Saturday night reception following the European premiere at the BFI London Film Festival of acclaimed film Till, told about how Mamie Till Mobley sought justice after the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Louis Till, in Mississippi in 1955. She told us that “There were quite a few people who wanted this role,” but Danielle Deadwyler “was meant to play it.” Producers approached Chukwu three years ago to direct a project they had worked on for more than 18 years. “I told them that I would only be interested in telling the story if I rewrote...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Deadline

Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Burglary Charges; ‘Flash’ Star Faces 26 Years In Vermont Prison If Convicted

(Updated with court documents) The Flash star Ezra Miller pleaded not guilty to felony burglary charges this morning in Vermont. Related Story Zaslav’s First Movie Crisis: What To Do With Ezra Miller, The Erratic Star Of Warner Bros' $200M 'Flash' Franchise Launch Related Story Issa Rae Says Ezra Miller Is "A Clear Example Of The Lengths That Hollywood Will Go To To Save Itself And To Protect Offenders" Related Story 'The Batman' Actor Barry Keoghan Shares Riddler Audition Tape That Landed Him The Joker Role Allowed to appear remotely early Monday for the session in the criminal division of the Green Mountain State’s Superior Court, Miller...
VERMONT STATE
Deadline

Harvey Weinstein To Claim Consensual Affair With Jennifer Siebel Newsom In L.A. Rape Trial Defense

Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer plans to argue that the imprisoned producer did not sexually assault Jennifer Siebel Newsom nearly 20 years ago but instead had “consensual sex” with California’s now-First Partner. In a motions hearing Monday in downtown Los Angeles ahead of Weinstein’s criminal trial, lawyers for the defense and the L.A. County District Attorney’s office were at loggerheads over the inclusion of a 2007 correspondence between Newsom and Weinstein over revelations of an affair Gavin Newsom had with an aide while mayor of San Francisco. Related Story The Power That Drove 'She Said' Stars Zoe Kazan & Carey Mulligan To Play The Journalists...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘RHONY’ Season 14 Reboot Cast Confirmed With 7 New Housewives Including Jenna Lyons – BravoCon

A new era of The Real Housewives of New York City is upon us as the seven new stars of the reality franchise were confirmed at BravoCon. Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield are the new housewives from the Big Apple that will be part of the upcoming Season 14 set to start shooting this fall. The cast was announced during a taping of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen at the Bravo convention in NYC. RELATED: BravoCon 2022 Photos: ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Kathy Hilton, Teresa Giudice & Kandi Burruss...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

WNBA Star Brittney Griner Release Is Not A Main Concern, Russian Aide Declares – Update

An aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that WNBA star Brittney Griner’s release is not imminent. “In this tense situation, I think that he (Biden) is thinking first and foremost about the upcoming midterm elections,” said Yury Ushakov on state-run TV program Moscow.Kremlin.Putin. “He keeps emphasizing the need to bring (Griner) back home… However, it’s not the main issue that we are concerned about.” EARLIER: Brittney Griner is still languishing in a Russian prison, but President Joe Biden hasn’t forgotten her. He met today with her wife, Cherelle Griner, and let her know that he is working to gain the WNBA...
Deadline

Liz Truss’s Former Aide Claims Team “Pretended Family Members Had Died” To Dodge BBC‘s ’Question Time’

Liz Truss’ difficult week is going from bad to worse. A former aide has claimed the under fire British Prime Minister’s advisers would lie about deaths in her family so she could miss appearing on British current affairs program Question Time. Speaking on the Whitehall Sources podcast, Kirsty Buchanan said Truss did not like media appearances, so her team would find excuses to pass on them. Buchanan worked for the PM when she was Justice Secretary between mid-2016 and 2017. “She didn’t like the media, so we used to spend quite a lot of time making up excuses and killing off minor...
Deadline

Patti LuPone On Leaving Actors’ Equity: “They Don’t Know Who I Am Basically” – Report

Broadway star Patti LuPone is offering additional details on her decision to leave the Actors’ Equity union after completing her run in Company last summer. “They accepted my resignation and told me that if I ever wanted to rejoin, I’d have to be approved,” the triple Tony winner tells People magazine in an exclusive interview today. “And it’s the perfect reason I withdrew from Equity. Fifty years to this year … I’ve been a card-carrying member of Equity, and they don’t know who I am basically. They just said, ‘Fine, but if you want to rejoin, we’re going to have to...
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

Sarah Michelle Gellar Sends Selma Blair An Emotional Message Following ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Exit

Sarah Michelle Gellar honored her friend Selma Blair after her shocking exit announcement on Dancing with the Stars. Blair was diagnosed with MS in 2018 and cited health concerns for leaving the Disney+ competition series. On social media, Gellar paid tribute to Blair with an heartfelt message for the enormous effort she made to showcase her dance skills. “Long before [Dancing with the Stars] I knew you were a ten, and now the world knows. Selma I’ve never been so proud of you (and I’m often proud of you),” Gellar shared on Instagram. “You make the rest of us believe that...
Deadline

Deadline

134K+
Followers
37K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy