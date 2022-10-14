We said we wouldn’t do it. When we sat down and watched the entire “Halloween” franchise (12 films!) in a week to rank them before “Halloween Ends,” we said we didn’t need to discuss the finale because it was probably going to be just fine and exactly what we expected would happen. Laurie kills Michael. Evil dies tonight! You know the drill. Well, David Gordon Green zigged when we thought he would zag and turned in what we think might be one of the worst “Halloween” films of all time. This warrants a discussion.

