Jamie Lee Curtis' 2 Kids: Everything to Know

Get to know Jamie Lee Curtis' kids. The Halloween Ends actress shares two daughters with screenwriter husband Christopher Guest: Ruby, 25, and Annie, 34. Curtis and Guest became parents through adoption after experiencing infertility, Curtis said in Pact's Point of VIew Newsletter, adding of her family, "Motherhood is every wonderful cliché in the book. There is an unexplainable sort of thing you just feel. It's a permanent commitment, one I've changed my life to meet."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
wegotthiscovered.com

Jamie Lee Curtis may have just spoiled ‘Halloween Ends’ at NYCC

Jamie Lee Curtis has said her farewells to the Halloween franchise after 44 years in the role as she previewed the upcoming Halloween Ends — as well as potentially spoiling it. Curtis got her breakout role from the original Halloween in 1978 and has gone on to become a...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Halloween Ends’: Jamie Lee Curtis’ Last Stand Against Evil Is Ruined By Some Dude Named Corey [The Playlist Podcast]

We said we wouldn’t do it. When we sat down and watched the entire “Halloween” franchise (12 films!) in a week to rank them before “Halloween Ends,” we said we didn’t need to discuss the finale because it was probably going to be just fine and exactly what we expected would happen. Laurie kills Michael. Evil dies tonight! You know the drill. Well, David Gordon Green zigged when we thought he would zag and turned in what we think might be one of the worst “Halloween” films of all time. This warrants a discussion.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Halloween Ends’: Why Michael Myers Got a Killer New Friend in the Sequel

[Editor’s note: The following article contains spoilers for “Halloween Ends.”] When David Gordon Green’s “Halloween” trilogy opens, masked maniac Michael Myers is in a familiar place: institutionalized at Smith’s Grove Psychiatric Hospital, where he’s been for decades. Soon enough, however, he breaks out of the joint, goes after forever foe Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), and embarks on one hell of a killing spree. After a bruising battle with Laurie, the film ends with Michael (presumably) dead in her burning basement, only for a post-credits scene to reveal he’s, oops!, still breathing, which makes for an easy opening for the film’s sequel,...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Is Halloween a true story? The young boy who inspired Michael Myers

The 1978 horror movie Halloween, directed by John Carpenter, is downright iconic, and has spawned multiple sequels, timelines and fan theories over the years. But, as fans get ready to see the latest thriller movie in the franchise, Halloween Ends, they may be shocked to hear that the story about the masked killer Michael Myers has some roots in the real world.
MOVIES
IGN

Halloween Ends: Ending Explained, Breakdown and Easter Eggs | Halloween Canon Fodder

Michael Myers returns for the last time in Halloween Ends, the 13th film in the epic horror franchise, but as the title suggests, he finally meets an end that seems pretty impossible to come back from. Even for him. So where does this film leave the Halloween franchise? Join IGN host Kim Horcher for Canon Fodder for the full breakdown, ending explained and all the Easter Eggs we could find.
MOVIES
NBC Philadelphia

See a Young Jamie Lee Curtis on the Set of ‘Halloween' in These 70s-Era Photos

Jamie Lee Curtis is taking a look back on her "Halloween" era. On Friday, Oct. 14, she shared some sweet throwback photos that the Academy Awards originally posted of her 1978 movie, "Halloween," directed by John Carpenter. In the post, Curtis shared a few cool behind-the-scenes moments that she had...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Halloween Ends’ Review: Jamie Lee Curtis and David Gordon Green Go Out on a Bloody High

The principal question of David Gordon Green’s trilogy-capper “Halloween Ends” is baked right into its seemingly definitive title: It ends? After 13 films, including multiple timelines, confusing continuity, a pair of remakes, one wholly unaffiliated outlier sequel, a run of “re-quels,” and more, the ballad of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode is coming to a close with one last bloody, brutal slasher. And yet the driving force behind Green’s three “Halloween” features has always been at odds with the very idea that any of this could ever end. So, does it? Well, you’ll have to see.
MOVIES
Collider

Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Her Significant Contribution to the Ending of 'Halloween Ends'

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Halloween Ends and Scream 2022.]As a diehard slasher genre fan, I’ve considered this a good deal over the years, but the thought came to the forefront courtesy of the release of Scream back in January; yes, we keep coming back to watch installment after installment to see our favorite heroes face the villain and prevail. But, at a point, don’t they deserve to reap the benefits of powering through and surviving time and time again?
MOVIES
Collider

‘Halloween’ Reboot Trilogy Director David Gordon Green Says “Karen Was Always Toast”

Following the release of writer and director David Gordon Green's third and final installment to his reboot trilogy, Halloween Ends, the internet is buzzing about Michael Myers. Collider's Perri Nemiroff was able to sit down with the director to discuss bringing these three films to the big screen, as well as the massive task of resurrecting a movie monster as mysterious as Myers. During their sit-down, like many of Green's Halloween fans, Nemiroff was curious if there was an alternate version of the film where Judy Greer's character Karen Nelson wasn't another of Michael's casualties. As if The Shape's evil had somehow been passed onto Green, the filmmaker shot down any theories or hopes we may have had that in an alternate timeline Karen may be mending things with her mom.
MOVIES

