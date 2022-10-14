Ringo Starr cancels remaining North American shows after testing positive for COVID again

COVID-19 just couldn’t let it be.

Ringo Starr announced Thursday that he would be canceling the remainder of his North American tour — including stops in California and Mexico — due to a rebound case of COVID.

“I’m sure you’ll be as surprised as I was I tested positive again for Covid,” tweeted the former Beatles drummer, 82. “The rest of the tour is off I send you peace and love.”

The Grammy-winning Liverpool native‘s All-Starr Band was previously forced to nix several Canadian shows as well as a performance in Minnesota and Michigan earlier this month when Starr contracted the virus.

Starr tweeted Monday that he had since recovered from COVID.

”On the road again,” he tweeted a photo of himself beaming with a sticker that said he had tested negative.

Starr’s shows were also put on pause in June when band members Edgar Winter and Steve Lukather contracted the virus.