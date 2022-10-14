ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to huge Alabama news

The Alabama Crimson Tide are facing their toughest test of the season against the Tennessee Volunteers after barely surviving last week’s game against the Texas A&M Aggies, and it looks like the team is getting quite a boost to its lineup this week: star quarterback Bryce Young. Young suffered...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS Sports

Bowl projections: Tennessee replaces Alabama in College Football Playoff with Georgia in top spot

No. 6 Tennessee's stunning 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama not only snapped a 15-game losing streak for the Volunteers in the series, it has also resulted in the Vols replacing the Crimson Tide in the updated College Football Playoff projection. After defeating Alabama for the first time since 2006, Tennessee now sits 6-0 on the season with one of the program's biggest wins of the last two decades.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

2022 Power Rankings: Major Shakeups in College Football Playoff Odds after Tennessee Win Over Alabama, USC Loss

On the biggest Saturday of the College Football season, Tennessee emerged as the biggest winner. Tennessee won a thriller over No. 3 Alabama to improve its undefeated season in the final seconds, while TCU won a Big 12 undefeated battle over Oklahoma State in overtime. In the third battle of the unbeaten squads, Michigan rolled over Penn State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College Football Week 7: Epic weekend of games includes upsets, shocking finishes

Week 7 of the college football season on paper appeared to be the best the fall would have to offer and Saturday, October 15, 2022 didn’t disappoint in the least bit. The battle between No. 1 Alabama and No. 8 Tennessee blew even the highest of expectations for the game away while No. 7 Oklahoma State and No. 15 TCU battled in a double-overtime thriller that knocked one from the ranks of unbeatens.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

ESPN College GameDay: Picks for Week 7, Alabama at Tennessee

Back in Knoxville for the second time this season, ESPN’s College GameDay couldn’t have been anywhere else on Saturday. While there was a bevy of options, one game simply stood above the rest — Nick Saban and the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide taking on the upstart No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers and Josh Heupel.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

There's no need for Auburn to draw out the Bryan Harsin era anymore

With Saturday's loss at No. 9 Ole Miss, there doesn't seem to be any reason for Auburn to delay the inevitable. Per multiple reports , Bryan Harsin barely made it to the beginning of the 2022 season after an internal investigation into the football program, and after another listless performance, it's hard to see him ending it.
