thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to huge Alabama news
The Alabama Crimson Tide are facing their toughest test of the season against the Tennessee Volunteers after barely surviving last week’s game against the Texas A&M Aggies, and it looks like the team is getting quite a boost to its lineup this week: star quarterback Bryce Young. Young suffered...
CBS Sports
Bowl projections: Tennessee replaces Alabama in College Football Playoff with Georgia in top spot
No. 6 Tennessee's stunning 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama not only snapped a 15-game losing streak for the Volunteers in the series, it has also resulted in the Vols replacing the Crimson Tide in the updated College Football Playoff projection. After defeating Alabama for the first time since 2006, Tennessee now sits 6-0 on the season with one of the program's biggest wins of the last two decades.
Yardbarker
Watch: Tennessee offensive lineman pukes on the field, keeps playing anyways
No. 6 Tennessee offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford was the only Volunteers player feeling sick Saturday. In a viral tweet, he can be seen in the huddle vomiting and then staring down the defense while nodding his head as if taunting his opponents. There was no stoppage of play. It was football at its purest.
ESPN releases updated FPI Top 25 rankings following wild Week 7 of college football
College football season has already been wild with lots of upsets and exciting finishes. Week 7 might have been the best weekend of action yet. Following all of the results from a memorable Week 7, ESPN has updated its FPI Top 25 rankings with plenty of changes. The biggest matchup...
College football Week 7 picks, predictions against the spread
Week 7 of the college football schedule is here and now it's time to make our betting picks against the spread for the top games College football Week 7 picks, predictions against the spreadLines courtesy SI Sportsbook No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan (-7). Both teams can run the ball well, and ...
Yardbarker
Watch: Tennessee fans bring down goal posts after storming field following win over Alabama
Tennessee Volunteers fans went nuts after their team’s win over Alabama on Saturday night. The Vols beat Alabama for the first time since 2006. The fans stormed the field, which will incur a fine that the school will gladly pay. But the fans didn’t stop there. They immediately went to work on the goalposts and brought down the uprights.
College football point spreads, betting lines for Week 7 games
Now coming into the second half of the college football season, the conference races are heating up and we're starting to separate the contenders from the pretenders. The pretenders? Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Arkansas. The contenders? The usual suspects like Alabama and Ohio ...
2022 Power Rankings: Major Shakeups in College Football Playoff Odds after Tennessee Win Over Alabama, USC Loss
On the biggest Saturday of the College Football season, Tennessee emerged as the biggest winner. Tennessee won a thriller over No. 3 Alabama to improve its undefeated season in the final seconds, while TCU won a Big 12 undefeated battle over Oklahoma State in overtime. In the third battle of the unbeaten squads, Michigan rolled over Penn State.
College Football Odds: Auburn vs. Ole Miss prediction, odds and pick – 10/15/2022
The Auburn Tigers (3-3) visit the #9 Ole Miss Rebels (6-0) in an SEC matchup Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 pm ET. Below we continue our College Football odds series with an Auburn-Ole Miss prediction and pick. Auburn is firmly at .500 6 games into the season but has...
USC vs. Utah, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, how to watch college football
TV Channel: FOX (4K) Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free) fuboTV has complete NCAA college football coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN) as well as ACC Network, Big 10 Network, ESPNU, Pac12, and more. fuboTV includes every network you need to watch every college football game in your market. fuboTV is available...
Nick Shepkowski's College Football Top 10 following Week 7
While we’re all gathered here can I take a moment to pitch for Oct. 15 to be a national holiday each year?. Back in 1988 it was the Catholics vs. Convicts that produced perhaps the most-known T-shirt in college football history before delivering an all-time epic game. In 2005,...
College Football Week 7: Epic weekend of games includes upsets, shocking finishes
Week 7 of the college football season on paper appeared to be the best the fall would have to offer and Saturday, October 15, 2022 didn’t disappoint in the least bit. The battle between No. 1 Alabama and No. 8 Tennessee blew even the highest of expectations for the game away while No. 7 Oklahoma State and No. 15 TCU battled in a double-overtime thriller that knocked one from the ranks of unbeatens.
ESPN College GameDay: Picks for Week 7, Alabama at Tennessee
Back in Knoxville for the second time this season, ESPN’s College GameDay couldn’t have been anywhere else on Saturday. While there was a bevy of options, one game simply stood above the rest — Nick Saban and the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide taking on the upstart No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers and Josh Heupel.
NBC Sports
CFB Week 7 ATS picks: 'Bama, Penn State earn statement wins on road
We're getting deep into conference play with Week 7 of the 2022 college football season underway. This weekend's slate is headlined by two awesome matchups featuring top 10 teams. No. 10 Penn State travels to the Big House to play No. 5 Michigan, and No. 3 Alabama goes to Knoxville...
Yardbarker
There's no need for Auburn to draw out the Bryan Harsin era anymore
With Saturday's loss at No. 9 Ole Miss, there doesn't seem to be any reason for Auburn to delay the inevitable. Per multiple reports , Bryan Harsin barely made it to the beginning of the 2022 season after an internal investigation into the football program, and after another listless performance, it's hard to see him ending it.
