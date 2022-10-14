Week 7 of the college football season on paper appeared to be the best the fall would have to offer and Saturday, October 15, 2022 didn’t disappoint in the least bit. The battle between No. 1 Alabama and No. 8 Tennessee blew even the highest of expectations for the game away while No. 7 Oklahoma State and No. 15 TCU battled in a double-overtime thriller that knocked one from the ranks of unbeatens.

