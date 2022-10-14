Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Family, coaching paths lead Mike Boyd to Saginaw Hall of Fame
Despite his legacy, Mike Boyd didn’t intend to coach. But because of it, his intentions and destination were not the same. Boyd, 62, will join his father, Leo “Smokey” Boyd, and his uncle, Pat Boyd, in the Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2022. The induction banquet is Sunday, Nov. 6, at Horizons Conference Center.
Saginaw-area football scoreboard for Oct. 14, 2022
Saginaw-area football scores for Week 8 of the 2022 high school season:. Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 25, Valley Lutheran 0. Merrill 2, Vestaburg 0 (forfeit) If you would like your local high school sports news delivered free to your inbox daily, click here and sign up for one of our local high school sports newsletters.
nbc25news.com
Goodrich blanks Linden to win first-ever Flint Metro League football championship
LINDEN, Mich. - Senior quarterback Gavin Hart would throw two touchdown passes to Max Macklem as the Goodrich football team picked up a shutout win over Linden 21-0 in the Flint Metro League championship game. Easton Phipps also scored for the Martians, who improve to 8-1 on the season. They'll...
MLive.com
Game Day Bay City! Setting the stage for Week 8 on the prep football scene
*It’s homecoming for Bay City All Saints when it hosts Akron-Fairgrove and for Mio as it hosts Whittemore-Prescott. *All Saints has a special night planned, honoring the 1972 squad that rolled to a 9-0 record as well as longtime coach Jeff Bisel, who was inducted into the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Saginaw-area football highlights: Heritage sets school scoring record
St. Charles celebrated homecoming and 100 years of football Friday. But the Bulldogs couldn’t celebrate a win. Stockbridge shut out the Bulldogs, 33-0, dropping St. Charles to 2-5 for the season. “The fans, the town was very emotional for this game,” St. Charles coach Aaron Gordon said. “It wasn’t...
5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Another league-clinching Friday night of football
There are just TWO weeks left in the high school football regular season!
State golf highlights: Grand Blanc’s Kate Brody caps magical season with 2nd state title
Kate Brody of Grand Blanc, Lauren Timpf of Macomb Lutheran North and Mia Melendez of Ann Arbor Greenhills each won their second individual state golf championship Saturday. Brody matched par with 72 at Bedford Valley Golf Club in Battle Creek to finish the 36-hole tournament at 1-over-par 145 and post a one-shot victory over junior Elise Fennell of East Kentwood in Division 1.
Michigan State atmosphere blows NJ OT Juan Minaya away
Class of 2024 Paramus, (NJ) offensive tackle Juan Minaya was back in East Lansing again for another unofficial visit to Michigan State yesterday. The game-day atmosphere blew Minaya away.
SVSU manhandles Indianapolis to end losing streak
Saginaw Valley State University broke its two-game losing streak, handing Indianapolis its first loss of the season. The Cardinals scored 31 consecutive points to earn a 38-14 home win Saturday over Indianapolis to improve to 5-2 after suffering back-to-back losses to Grand Valley State and Ferris State. SVSU took a...
Flint-area football highlights: Corunna nips Swartz Creek 28-27 in Metro League crossover game
FLINT – Corunna finished third in the Flint Metro League standings by beating Swartz Creek 28-27 Friday in the crossover round. Wyatt Bower completed 11 of 16 passes for 131 yards and four touchdowns to lead Corunna. Peyton TerMeer caught a pair of TD passes while Jaden Edington and...
MLive.com
Akron-Fairgrove appreciates the invite but ruins the party for All Saints
Bay City All Saints football hosts Akron-Fairgrove BAY CITY, MI – The parade, the crowning, the formal wear at football games. Akron-Fairgrove had seen it all before. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
lapeerlightning.com
Girls 7th Grade Basketball falls to Grand Blanc-East 32 – 15
Lapeer lost to the 8 and 3 Grand Blanc East Bobcats. Their height around the rim was too much for the Lightning. Lapeer heads to Kearsley for their last game of the season. Keep working hard girls!!
See top photos from Michigan State’s thrilling 2OT victory over Wisconsin
EAST LANSING-- It was a wild one Saturday evening as Spartan Stadium was rocking as Michigan State hosted Wisconsin for homecoming. The Spartans went on to defeat the Badgers 34-28 in double overtime on a 27-yard connection from Payton Thorne to Jayden Reed. GAME STORY: Michigan State tops Wisconsin 34-28...
MaxPreps
Michigan high school football scores: Week 8 MHSAA scoreboard
The Michigan high school football season continues tonight with over 200 games statewide. Here is a live look at the Top 25 teams in the MaxPreps Computer Rankings and a link to the live Week 8 MaxPreps scoreboard, which includes all teams statewide.
Check out more than 80 photos from Day 1 of 2022 Boys Tennis State Finals
MIDLAND, MI — Division 2 boys tennis players competed in the first three rounds of the 2022 MHSAA Lower Peninsula Boys Tennis State Finals on Friday, Oct. 14 at the Greater Midland Tennis Center in Midland. MLive photojournalist Jake May was there to capture the action as players worked...
JJ McCarthy on Michigan State: ‘We want Paul back’
What did JJ McCarthy say about Michigan State?When do Michigan and Michigan State play?. On Saturday afternoon, JJ McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines absolutely dominated Penn State on way to a 41-17 win at the Big House. During the game, the Wolverines rushed for over 400 yards against what had...
MLive.com
Western gets Oregon-tough for Bay County Championship with grueling workout
UNIVERSITY CENTER, MI – The Bay City Western cross country program always has the week of the Bay County Championship circled on the calendar. Not because of the race, but because of the workout.
Morning Sun
Shepherd rolls over Clare, locks up playoff spot
It’s been a long time coming but the time has arrived. On Friday night from Veteran’s Memorial Stadium the Shepherd High School football team topped visiting Clare 26-14 in a Jack Pine Conference contest. With the win the Jays (6-2) lock up an automatic playoff berth for the...
David Stone, nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, tweets he's 'home' while on Michigan State return visit
Class of 2024 IMG Academy (Florida) star David Stone, the nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, has already made plenty of headlines during his recruitment. The Oklahoma native has consistently spoken very highly of Oklahoma and Michigan State and also insisted that he's a recruit who can't be ...
Mid-Michigan state Senate seat up for grabs in November
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Republican state representative will seek a state Senate office during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. State Rep. Roger Hauck, of Mount Pleasant, will face Democrat Christine Gerace, of Beaverton, and U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan candidate Becky McDonald, of Gladwin, in the District 34 seat race for the state Senate.
The Saginaw News
Saginaw, MI
22K+
Followers
21K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/
Comments / 0