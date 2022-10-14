ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

The Saginaw News

Family, coaching paths lead Mike Boyd to Saginaw Hall of Fame

Despite his legacy, Mike Boyd didn’t intend to coach. But because of it, his intentions and destination were not the same. Boyd, 62, will join his father, Leo “Smokey” Boyd, and his uncle, Pat Boyd, in the Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2022. The induction banquet is Sunday, Nov. 6, at Horizons Conference Center.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw-area football scoreboard for Oct. 14, 2022

Saginaw-area football scores for Week 8 of the 2022 high school season:. Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 25, Valley Lutheran 0. Merrill 2, Vestaburg 0 (forfeit) If you would like your local high school sports news delivered free to your inbox daily, click here and sign up for one of our local high school sports newsletters.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive.com

Game Day Bay City! Setting the stage for Week 8 on the prep football scene

*It’s homecoming for Bay City All Saints when it hosts Akron-Fairgrove and for Mio as it hosts Whittemore-Prescott. *All Saints has a special night planned, honoring the 1972 squad that rolled to a 9-0 record as well as longtime coach Jeff Bisel, who was inducted into the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
BAY CITY, MI
The Flint Journal

State golf highlights: Grand Blanc’s Kate Brody caps magical season with 2nd state title

Kate Brody of Grand Blanc, Lauren Timpf of Macomb Lutheran North and Mia Melendez of Ann Arbor Greenhills each won their second individual state golf championship Saturday. Brody matched par with 72 at Bedford Valley Golf Club in Battle Creek to finish the 36-hole tournament at 1-over-par 145 and post a one-shot victory over junior Elise Fennell of East Kentwood in Division 1.
GRAND BLANC, MI
The Saginaw News

SVSU manhandles Indianapolis to end losing streak

Saginaw Valley State University broke its two-game losing streak, handing Indianapolis its first loss of the season. The Cardinals scored 31 consecutive points to earn a 38-14 home win Saturday over Indianapolis to improve to 5-2 after suffering back-to-back losses to Grand Valley State and Ferris State. SVSU took a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Morning Sun

Shepherd rolls over Clare, locks up playoff spot

It’s been a long time coming but the time has arrived. On Friday night from Veteran’s Memorial Stadium the Shepherd High School football team topped visiting Clare 26-14 in a Jack Pine Conference contest. With the win the Jays (6-2) lock up an automatic playoff berth for the...
CLARE, MI
The Saginaw News

Mid-Michigan state Senate seat up for grabs in November

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Republican state representative will seek a state Senate office during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. State Rep. Roger Hauck, of Mount Pleasant, will face Democrat Christine Gerace, of Beaverton, and U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan candidate Becky McDonald, of Gladwin, in the District 34 seat race for the state Senate.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
