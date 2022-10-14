ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

CIA director Bill Burns says China's Xi has been 'sobered' by Russia's 'poor performance' in Ukraine - and hopes it will change his desire to invade Taiwan by 2027

Ukraine's fierce resistance to the Russian invasion will be a 'sobering' sight for Chinese leader Xi Jinping, according to CIA chief Bill Burns, who said it could deter him from invading Taiwan. He spoke to CBS News to mark the 75th anniversary of the agency. Burns said Russian President Vladimir...
FOREIGN POLICY
POLITICO

A top Senate Republican is urging the Biden administration to maintain the U.S. security alliance with Saudi Arabia.

Democrats, meanwhile, are devising plans to limit that partnership. What happened: Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) is urging the Biden administration to continue partnering with Saudi Arabia on security matters in the Middle East, as Democrats push to dramatically scale back the U.S.-Saudi relationship amid an OPEC+ oil production cut. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Midterm elections 2022 - live: Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was a ‘victim of Jan 6 riot in TV debate

Georgia lawmaker Majorie Taylor Greene framed herself as a “victim” of the January 6 insurrection and commented on her Democratic opponent’s hat multiple times during her only general election debate on Sunday.Ms Greene is running for a second term against Marcus Flowers, who has raised significant amounts of money but has little chance of defeating her in a deep-red district.During the debate in Atlanta, she ranted that the Democrats were a party of “child abuse” and claimed her husband “has evidence” of 2020 election fraud.Meanwhile, in a a contentious CNN interview, right-wing Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake refused to...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

AP News Digest 5:40 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org. —————————— TOP STORIES ——————————CHINA-PARTY-CONGRESS — Chinese leader Xi Jinping has called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that have strained relations with Washington and tightened the ruling Communist Party’s control over society and the economy. China’s most influential figure in decades...
WORLD
Reuters

U.S. may block Russian aluminum imports -source

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is weighing restricting imports of Russian aluminum as it charts possible responses to Moscow's military escalation in Ukraine, a person briefed on the conversations told Reuters.
POTUS
AOL Corp

China's Xi calls for military growth amid tension with U.S.

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Sunday called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that have strained relations with Washington and tightened the ruling Communist Party's control over society and the economy. China’s most influential figure in decades spoke as the party opened...
POLITICS
Reuters

China, Russia at odds with US over UN meeting on North Korea

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The United States asked the U.N. Security Council to meet on North Korea on Wednesday after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile over Japan, but diplomats said China and Russia are opposed to a public discussion by the 15-member body.
WORLD
teslarati.com

Hyundai ‘Metaplant’ facility highlights global discomfort with U.S. policy

Hyundai has announced they will be breaking ground on their new Savanah, Georgia facility this month. Following the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) earlier this year, foreign auto manufacturers without significant manufacturing facilities in the U.S. have scrambled to open new facilities that can produce electric vehicles that qualify under the new federal incentives structure. The law now stipulates that EVs must be domestically produced to qualify for federal incentives. Hyundai is one brand looking to establish new EV production in the U.S. According to Reuters; they plan to break ground on their new facility later this month.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

China lashes out at latest U.S. export controls on chips

BEIJING (AP) — China on Saturday criticized the latest U.S. decision to tighten export controls that would make it harder for China to obtain and manufacture advanced computing chips, calling it a violation of international economic and trade rules that will “isolate and backfire” on the U.S. “Out of the need to maintain its sci-tech hegemony, the U.S. abuses export control measures to maliciously block and suppress Chinese companies,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning. “It will not only damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, but also affect American companies’ interests,” she said. Mao also said that the U.S. “weaponization and politicization” of science and technology as well as economic and trade issues will not stop China’s progress.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

Biden's justified semiconductor restrictions bring a war with China closer

As Chris Miller observed , semiconductors are to the 21st century what oil and steel were to the 20th century. Between 1937 and 1941, Japan ’s war against China influenced U.S. relations with Tokyo. After 1940, the United States began to impose export controls on the trade of all items useful to the Japanese military. This motivated imperial Japan to lash out before it lost the means of waging effective war. The U.S. is now imposing similar controls on Communist China. And although necessary, the Biden administration 's restrictions on semiconductor exports to Beijing bring a war with China closer.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy