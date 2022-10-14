ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Kirby Smart slows down Branson Robinson-Nick Chubb comparisons: ‘He’s going to be a really good football player’

By Connor Riley,
dawgnation.com
 3 days ago
DawgsDaily

Why Ryan Puglisi? Why Georgia Was Blown Away

The University of Georgia under head coach Kirby Smart have a pretty simple recruiting philosophy. You recruit every class independently, attempting to get the best possible players you can possibly get.  That means attempting to stack quarterbacks year after year, selecting what they believe ...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia stock report: Bulldogs ring the bell 55 times, skill players on upswing

ATHENS — Georgia football rang the bell 55 times on Saturday, doing what the No. 1 team in the nation should do against the worst defense in the Power 5 ranks. “That was an outmanned team,” Smart said of Vanderbilt after the Bulldogs disposed of the Commodores 55-0 at Sanford Stadium. “We were better than they were.”
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football winners and losers after obliterating Vanderbilt

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following win over Vanderbilt. Winner: Quarterback play. It didn’t matter who was...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football wide receiver Ladd McConkey exits Vanderbilt game with injury

ATHENS — An already thin wide receiver group suffered another blow on Saturday, as Ladd McConkey exited the game after going down on a third-quarter reception. The injury appeared to be a leg injury, with McConkey immediately going down and being helped to the injury tent with assistance from Georgia’s head trainer Ron Courson. McConkey did exit the medical tent and still had his helmet with him.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Stetson Bennett back on track, shakes off slow starts and big hits

ATHENS — Stetson Bennett’s mental resiliency has been well-documented, but there’s just as much to be said for how durable the Georgia quarterback really is. Bennett, listed at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, tucked and ran into the teeth of the Vanderbilt defense late in the third quarter with the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs in control, taking a shot from 230-pound linebacker Michael Owusu.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Key Georgia football players remain sidelined for Vanderbilt game

ATHENS — Georgia will be without some of its key players in today’s game against Vanderbilt. Receiver A.D. Mitchell was dressed out but did not go through warmups, and indication he will likely not play in the 3:30 p.m. homecoming game. Mitchell, who suffered a high ankle sprain...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt: Clark Lea talks blowout loss to No. 1 Bulldogs, defensive coordinator situation

Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., saw a no-contest Saturday with No. 1 Georgia defeating Vanderbilt 55-0, and the Bulldogs have now shut out the Commodores in three straight meetings between the SEC East foes. Stetson Bennett carved up Vanderbilt's defense, and the Dawgs allowed very little when the 'Dores had the ball en route to a dominant all-around performance.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart orders up blowout, Georgia runs up 55-0 win over Vanderbilt

ATHENS —Kirby Smart told the world he wanted his Georgia football team to get off to a fast start, and, presto!. What Kirby Smart wants these days, Kirby gets. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs struck like lightning against Vanderbilt en route to the 55-0 win. “We want to start fast,”...
ATHENS, GA

