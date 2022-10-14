Kirby Smart slows down Branson Robinson-Nick Chubb comparisons: ‘He’s going to be a really good football player’

Read full article on original website
Why Ryan Puglisi? Why Georgia Was Blown Away
The University of Georgia under head coach Kirby Smart have a pretty simple recruiting philosophy. You recruit every class independently, attempting to get the best possible players you can possibly get. That means attempting to stack quarterbacks year after year, selecting what they believe ...
Georgia stock report: Bulldogs ring the bell 55 times, skill players on upswing
ATHENS — Georgia football rang the bell 55 times on Saturday, doing what the No. 1 team in the nation should do against the worst defense in the Power 5 ranks. “That was an outmanned team,” Smart said of Vanderbilt after the Bulldogs disposed of the Commodores 55-0 at Sanford Stadium. “We were better than they were.”
Ryan Puglisi, fast-rising 2024 quarterback, commits to Georgia Bulldogs over Alabama, others
The Georgia Bulldogs may have found their quarterback of the future. On Sunday, Avon Old Farms (Connecticut) quarterback Ryan Puglisi announced his commitment, choosing Georgia over offers from Alabama and others: Puglisi committed following a visit to Athens this weekend. The 6-foot-3, 205 ...
Georgia football winners and losers after obliterating Vanderbilt
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following win over Vanderbilt. Winner: Quarterback play. It didn’t matter who was...
WATCH: Arik Gilbert breaks through for Georgia, first catch and touchdown for the Bulldogs
ATHENS — Arik Gilbert’s first catch and touchdown reception as a Georgia player checked off the final “feel good win” boxes on Saturday. In doing so, the Bulldogs engaged a potentially key piece in their offensive arsenal. “It was great,” said UGA coach Kirby Smart, who...
Dominick Blaylock makes the long trip back to the end zone for Georgia football: ‘I just keep rooting for him’
ATHENS —One thousand and sixty-two days. That’s how long it had been since Georgia wide receiver Dominick Blaylock scored a touchdown for the Bulldogs. Prior to Saturday, the last time it happened came in Georgia’s 2019 win over Georgia Tech. Blaylock hauled in a nine-yard pass from Jake Fromm to put the Bulldogs up 38-7.
Georgia football wide receiver Ladd McConkey exits Vanderbilt game with injury
ATHENS — An already thin wide receiver group suffered another blow on Saturday, as Ladd McConkey exited the game after going down on a third-quarter reception. The injury appeared to be a leg injury, with McConkey immediately going down and being helped to the injury tent with assistance from Georgia’s head trainer Ron Courson. McConkey did exit the medical tent and still had his helmet with him.
Social media already hyping up Georgia football-Tennessee matchup, much to Kirby Smart’s dismay
ATHENS — Even Kirby Smart was trying to watch. Fresh off a 55-0 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores, the start of Smart’s postgame press conference was delayed as he was trying to catch the end of the thrilling 52-49 Tennessee upset of Alabama. His press conference didn’t begin...
Kirby Smart on Georgia football injuries after Vanderbilt: ‘I don’t know that we’ll be completely healthy’
ATHENS — Even with Georgia up big, there were a few hold-your-breath moments on Saturday. Ladd McConkey and Xavier Truss, both starters, left the game in the second half due to injuries. But Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an all-clear on the two offensive players. “Ladd’s fine. He could...
Stetson Bennett back on track, shakes off slow starts and big hits
ATHENS — Stetson Bennett’s mental resiliency has been well-documented, but there’s just as much to be said for how durable the Georgia quarterback really is. Bennett, listed at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, tucked and ran into the teeth of the Vanderbilt defense late in the third quarter with the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs in control, taking a shot from 230-pound linebacker Michael Owusu.
Key Georgia football players remain sidelined for Vanderbilt game
ATHENS — Georgia will be without some of its key players in today’s game against Vanderbilt. Receiver A.D. Mitchell was dressed out but did not go through warmups, and indication he will likely not play in the 3:30 p.m. homecoming game. Mitchell, who suffered a high ankle sprain...
Georgia vs. Vanderbilt: Clark Lea talks blowout loss to No. 1 Bulldogs, defensive coordinator situation
Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., saw a no-contest Saturday with No. 1 Georgia defeating Vanderbilt 55-0, and the Bulldogs have now shut out the Commodores in three straight meetings between the SEC East foes. Stetson Bennett carved up Vanderbilt's defense, and the Dawgs allowed very little when the 'Dores had the ball en route to a dominant all-around performance.
Carson Beck validates confidence in Georgia QB depth, lights up Vanderbilt in fourth quarter
ATHENS — Sixth-year senior Stetson Bennett is the solid No. 1 at quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs — make no mistake about that. But Kirby Smart has parroted his confidence in the crowded Georgia quarterbacks room throughout the offseason and into the 2022 campaign, and Carson Beck showed why on Saturday.
Danny Kanell moves Tennessee to No. 1 in updated top 12 rankings; Alabama and Georgia suffer major drops
Danny Kanell has released his updated top 12 rankings of college football teams following Week 7, and there’s a new No. 1!. Following Tennessee’s wild win over Alabama, the Vols have ascended to the top spot in Kanell’s rankings. Meanwhile, Georgia fell to No. 6 despite trouncing...
Kirby Smart orders up blowout, Georgia runs up 55-0 win over Vanderbilt
ATHENS —Kirby Smart told the world he wanted his Georgia football team to get off to a fast start, and, presto!. What Kirby Smart wants these days, Kirby gets. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs struck like lightning against Vanderbilt en route to the 55-0 win. “We want to start fast,”...
Desmond Howard asked if he's buying Clemson as a contender
During ESPN’s College GameDay, college football analyst Desmond Howard was asked if he’s buying into the theory that Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) is back into contender status. “I like what I see (...)
Georgia offense looks to snap out of first-quarter slump, strike early on Vandy
ATHENS — Georgia will be looking to get off to a fast start after failing to score in the first quarter of its past two games against Missouri and Auburn. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs play host to Vanderbilt at 3:30 p.m. (TV: SEC Network) in their designated homecoming game on Saturday.
Darnell Washington levels up for Georgia football: ‘It’s like throwing it into the Pacific Ocean’
Bennett actually overthrew Washington for the quarterback’s first incompletion of the game. But Bennett kept going back to the junior tight end, who led the Bulldogs in receiving yards on Saturday. Bennett himself completed 24 of his 30 pass attempts for 289 yards and two touchdowns. Eleven different Bulldogs...
Georgia football-Vanderbilt game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 7 game (Oct. 15, 2022)
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs host the Vanderbilt Commodores in a Week 7 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, instructions for how to watch online and odds for the game. Georgia is coming off a 42-10 win over Auburn last week....
5 things to know about UGA’s 100th homecoming
Initially described as “the gladdest of the year,” the University of Georgia celebrates a historic homecoming milestone.
