Kirby Smart slows down Branson Robinson-Nick Chubb comparisons: ‘He’s going to be a really good football player’

ATHENS — An already thin wide receiver group suffered another blow on Saturday, as Ladd McConkey exited the game after going down on a third-quarter reception. The injury appeared to be a leg injury, with McConkey immediately going down and being helped to the injury tent with assistance from Georgia’s head trainer Ron Courson. McConkey did exit the medical tent and still had his helmet with him.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO