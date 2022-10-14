Read full article on original website
Related
Uber driver from Nepal carjacked at gunpoint by passengers in Oakland, police say
WARNING: Video could be hard to watch for some viewers. An East Bay Uber driver is speaking out for the first time after being carjacked at gunpoint by passengers he picked up in Oakland. The incident was caught on camera.
SFist
At Least Two People Shot In San Francisco's Fillmore District
A shooting Sunday night left at least two people injured on a street near Jefferson Square Park, after a barrage of gunfire was heard throughout the Fillmore neighborhood. About 15 to 20 shots rang out just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday from what sounded like a semi-automatic or automatic weapon, in the Fillmore District — and on the same one-block street where a fatal shooting occurred in early September.
NBC Bay Area
Gang Members Arrested in Connection With Auto Burglaries Throughout Bay Area
Two gang members have been arrested in connection with a series of auto burglaries throughout the Bay Area, according to a spokesperson for the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. James Barker, 33, and Exrill Wilson, 39, were arrested Thursday. Warrants had been obtained for both for 38 counts of auto...
KTVU FOX 2
Peninsula educator badly injured in Tahoe mountain biking accident
BURLINGAME, Calif. - A Burlingame High School assistant principal was seriously injured in a mountain biking accident near Lake Tahoe a few weeks ago. Dominic Bigue suffered a ‘life-altering’ injury while out riding on Oct. 1, according to a GoFundMe post created by Nick and Beth Rogers. He was airlifted to a trauma center in Reno after the crash, they said.
Overturned truck blocks lanes on CA-24 in Orinda
ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) — A crash has caused a truck to overturn, resulting in a “severe” traffic alert Sunday afternoon on eastbound CA-24, according to a 511 traffic alert. As of 2:40, the left and center lanes of the highway are blocked. The incident happened in the area west of Wilder Road in Orinda. All […]
SFist
Saturday Links: UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Vandalized, Over 60 Windows Broken
A security camera recently filmed dozens of windows at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in San Francisco being broken. In a statement released by the children's hospital, a spokesperson confirmed there has been an arrest in this case; there were at least 67 glass panels around the San Francisco child hospital smashed — and many have yet to be fixed. [NBC Bay Area]
48hills.org
‘We Were Hyphy’ goes dumb on the Bay’s immortal musical movement
In the late 1990s and early-to-mid 2000s, the Bay Area felt like a different planet. Before the arrival of gentrified tech money, before social media, before it was standard to simply Google a word to find out its definition, you simply had to be present as a participant to know what it was like here. And for those who lived the life during that time, there is no shortage of stories to be shared.
'Birdseed Lady' speaks out on excessive piles of seeds dumped around SF neighborhood
"I am not denying that I had birdseed. But I'm denying that I had done it recently," said Chevarria. "I'm a very compassionate woman. I love animals. I love nature."
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco hospital needs help identifying patient
SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco hospital is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who was admitted this week. Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center is seeking assistance in identifying a man admitted Wednesday. He is estimated to be 60 years old, 5'10" tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has a single abdominal scar and a "415" tattoo on his right shoulder.
Stockton Police make “major announcement” in serial killings investigation
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department shared on Saturday that they will be holding a press conference at their police station in regard to their investigation of a series of killings in the city. The live stream of the news conference will be included in this article. The press conference will be at […]
KTVU FOX 2
Driver attacked with hammer says AC Transit ignored pleas for help
OAKLAND, Calif. - An AC Transit bus driver who was attacked by the same woman three times said the agency did nothing to prevent it from happening again. Speaking exclusively to KTVU, Antoine Nolan says Sharee Hall hit him over the head with a hammer on Sunday at a bus stop near the Coliseum BART station in East Oakland.
Historic Burr House on one of the largest parcels of land in San Francisco is for sale
It was built as a wedding present in 1875 from a former SF mayor to his son.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in San Jose; 4th incident in less than 24 hours
SAN JOSE -- A vehicle hit and severely injured by a pedestrian in San Jose Friday morning, the latest in a string of vehicle incidents involving pedestrians or bicyclists.San Jose police said the report came in a 9:37 a.m. about the collision which happened in a parking lot on the 1700 block of Automation Parkway near Hostetter Road in the Berryessa neighborhood. Adult female pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.Police said it was the fourth collision involving pedestrians and bicyclists in less than 24 hours. On Thursday...
Samoan community mentor ID'd as man killed in mass shooting near UC Berkeley
Isamaeli Mataafa, a 29-year-old ministry student at the Pacific School of Religion, was the man killed. Family and friends say Mataafa was someone very active at his church and the Samoan community in San Lorenzo.
California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why
Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
Eater
The Tijuana-Style Taco Pop-Up That’s Earned a Cult Following in the East Bay
The first thing you’ll notice driving past Tacos Mi Reynita: there’s a line, and it’s always long. That’s how it’s been since day one for this popular East Oakland pop-up that emerged onto the taco scene a year and a half ago. The reason? Despite...
Daily Californian
Man injured in reported shooting on San Pablo Avenue
The Berkeley Police Department responded to reports of a shooting Saturday night at 2301 San Pablo Ave. Around 10 p.m., the Berkeley Fire Department received notice that a person had been shot, according to the Citizen app. BPD officers were sent in response to the call and were told that the suspect responsible for the shooting was associated with a vehicle. Officers who were at the scene noted that a man had allegedly fled northbound in a “newer-model,” white Nissan following the shooting.
KTVU FOX 2
Fired guard allegedly confesses to murdering former coworker during robbery
An Oakland man has been arrested and allegedly confessed to killing a guard for an armored truck during a robbery at the Kaiser Permanente hospital in San Leandro last month. The suspect, Akbar Bey, had been fired from GardaWorld for allegedly stealing cash.
Gunman at large following Walnut Creek Saturday night shooting
WALNUT CREEK -- Walnut Creek police are looking for the suspect responsible for a Saturday-night shooting that left one person in John Muir Hospital with non-threatening gunshot injuries.Police received multiple 911 calls at 11:20 p.m. regarding shots fired in the 2700 block of Hutchinson Ct. Police contacted the victim at the hospital, where they were already seeking treatment, according to the Walnut Creek police department's Facebook page.Police say it's still an active investigation so only limited information can be released at this time but investigators believe it was an isolated incident between the involved parties.Anyone with information about regarding this incident can call detective Gerstner at gerstner@walnutcreekpd.com
marinlocalnews.com
Rich people flee the Bay Area
The San Francisco metro area is still the highest in terms of median income in the United States. However, new census data indicates the rich left in droves during the pandemic. Median annual income fell 4.6% during the pandemic. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that “the data is fresh evidence of a sustained loss of high-income earners.”
Comments / 0