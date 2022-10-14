ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
SFist

At Least Two People Shot In San Francisco's Fillmore District

A shooting Sunday night left at least two people injured on a street near Jefferson Square Park, after a barrage of gunfire was heard throughout the Fillmore neighborhood. About 15 to 20 shots rang out just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday from what sounded like a semi-automatic or automatic weapon, in the Fillmore District — and on the same one-block street where a fatal shooting occurred in early September.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Peninsula educator badly injured in Tahoe mountain biking accident

BURLINGAME, Calif. - A Burlingame High School assistant principal was seriously injured in a mountain biking accident near Lake Tahoe a few weeks ago. Dominic Bigue suffered a ‘life-altering’ injury while out riding on Oct. 1, according to a GoFundMe post created by Nick and Beth Rogers. He was airlifted to a trauma center in Reno after the crash, they said.
BURLINGAME, CA
KRON4 News

Overturned truck blocks lanes on CA-24 in Orinda

ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) — A crash has caused a truck to overturn, resulting in a “severe” traffic alert Sunday afternoon on eastbound CA-24, according to a 511 traffic alert. As of 2:40, the left and center lanes of the highway are blocked. The incident happened in the area west of Wilder Road in Orinda. All […]
ORINDA, CA
48hills.org

‘We Were Hyphy’ goes dumb on the Bay’s immortal musical movement

In the late 1990s and early-to-mid 2000s, the Bay Area felt like a different planet. Before the arrival of gentrified tech money, before social media, before it was standard to simply Google a word to find out its definition, you simply had to be present as a participant to know what it was like here. And for those who lived the life during that time, there is no shortage of stories to be shared.
MOVIES
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco hospital needs help identifying patient

SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco hospital is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who was admitted this week. Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center is seeking assistance in identifying a man admitted Wednesday. He is estimated to be 60 years old, 5'10" tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has a single abdominal scar and a "415" tattoo on his right shoulder.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Driver attacked with hammer says AC Transit ignored pleas for help

OAKLAND, Calif. - An AC Transit bus driver who was attacked by the same woman three times said the agency did nothing to prevent it from happening again. Speaking exclusively to KTVU, Antoine Nolan says Sharee Hall hit him over the head with a hammer on Sunday at a bus stop near the Coliseum BART station in East Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in San Jose; 4th incident in less than 24 hours

SAN JOSE -- A vehicle hit and severely injured by a pedestrian in San Jose Friday morning, the latest in a string of vehicle incidents involving pedestrians or bicyclists.San Jose police said the report came in a 9:37 a.m. about the collision which happened in a parking lot on the 1700 block of Automation Parkway near Hostetter Road in the Berryessa neighborhood.   Adult female pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.Police said it was the fourth collision involving pedestrians and bicyclists in less than 24 hours. On Thursday...
SAN JOSE, CA
Outsider.com

California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why

Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Californian

Man injured in reported shooting on San Pablo Avenue

The Berkeley Police Department responded to reports of a shooting Saturday night at 2301 San Pablo Ave. Around 10 p.m., the Berkeley Fire Department received notice that a person had been shot, according to the Citizen app. BPD officers were sent in response to the call and were told that the suspect responsible for the shooting was associated with a vehicle. Officers who were at the scene noted that a man had allegedly fled northbound in a “newer-model,” white Nissan following the shooting.
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Gunman at large following Walnut Creek Saturday night shooting

WALNUT CREEK -- Walnut Creek police are looking for the suspect responsible for a Saturday-night shooting that left one person in John Muir Hospital with non-threatening gunshot injuries.Police received multiple 911 calls at 11:20 p.m. regarding shots fired in the 2700 block of Hutchinson Ct. Police contacted the victim at the hospital, where they were already seeking treatment, according to the Walnut Creek police department's Facebook page.Police say it's still an active investigation so only limited information can be released at this time but investigators believe it was an isolated incident between the involved parties.Anyone with information about regarding this incident can call detective Gerstner at gerstner@walnutcreekpd.com
WALNUT CREEK, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Rich people flee the Bay Area

The San Francisco metro area is still the highest in terms of median income in the United States. However, new census data indicates the rich left in droves during the pandemic. Median annual income fell 4.6% during the pandemic. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that “the data is fresh evidence of a sustained loss of high-income earners.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy