Premier League

The Independent

Manchester United struggle to goalless draw with Newcastle as Cristiano Ronaldo sees two goals chalked off

Manchester United were frustrated by an improving Newcastle on Sunday (16 October) in a goalless encounter that saw Erik ten Hag record his first draw since taking over at Old Trafford.Just a point separated these two top-six sides as they kicked off what could prove important Premier League triple-headers in their respective seasons.Newcastle began brightly but were left holding on at the death as substitute Marcus Rashford nearly sparked more stoppage-time celebrations at Old Trafford.Eddie Howe’s men had looked dangerous in the first half, with Callum Wilson seeing an early penalty appeal ignored before Joelinton hit the crossbar and sent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Liverpool vs Manchester City player ratings out of 10

Manchester City won’t go undefeated, Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes aren’t dead yet, and Jurgen Klopp cannot do whatever he wants on a touch line. These are among the things we learned as Liverpool finished a pulsating game against their rivals without its manager but with renewed hope of achieving its season goals.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United register interest in Inter Milan star

Manchester United are still looking for a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who is out of contract at the end of this season and Erik ten Hag has preferred Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford. The latter has, however, only started one league game all season and he had to withdraw...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Antonio Conte confirms Tottenham star will miss Man United clash

Manchester United are set for a run of very tricky fixtures in the Premier League, with Erik ten Hag’s men set for three games in the space of seven days. First up is Newcastle, who come to Old Trafford on Sunday looking to avoid their second defeat of the season after impressing under Eddie Howe.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Van Bronckhorst, Celtic, Haksabanovic, Gauld

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst did not expect to be sacked in the wake of Rangers' 7-1 Champions League defeat by Liverpool. (Sun) Former Rangers forward Kenny Miller believes Van Bronckhorst should keep his job because the Ibrox side are in a title fight with Celtic. (Record) Rangers will not pursue...
WORLD
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Leeds 0-1 Arsenal

A﻿ disallowed goal, a missed penalty then both a red card and another penalty overturned - Premier League leaders Arsenal benefited from all those in their 1-0 win over Leeds. B﻿ukayo Saka scored the winning goal in the first half but a contest delayed by 40 minutes because of...
PREMIER LEAGUE

