Aston Villa 1 West Ham 2: Ward slams melee at WSL game after Cissoko is sent off for hitting Mayling
CARLA WARD says she could never have envisaged the furious exchanges that followed Hawa Cissoko’s red card during Aston Villa’s loss to West Ham. Dagny Brynjarsdottir bagged one of the fastest WSL goals this term as the ten-player Irons beat Villa 2-1 on the road. But the victory...
West Ham Women’s boss Paul Konchesky sent off after huge bust-up with Aston Villa bench in fiery WSL clash
WEST HAM WOMEN'S boss Paul Konchesky was sent off for a pitchside bust-up in a fiery Women's Super League clash with Aston Villa. In stoppage-time during the Hammers' 2-1 win, West Ham defender Hawa Cissoko was shown a straight red card for smacking Villa right-back Sarah Mayling in the face.
Soccer-Newcastle frustrate Man Utd and misfiring Ronaldo
MANCHESTER, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Manchester United and an unusually goal-shy Cristiano Ronaldo were unable to find a way past Newcastle United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday in a 0-0 draw that kept both teams in the top six.
Manchester United struggle to goalless draw with Newcastle as Cristiano Ronaldo sees two goals chalked off
Manchester United were frustrated by an improving Newcastle on Sunday (16 October) in a goalless encounter that saw Erik ten Hag record his first draw since taking over at Old Trafford.Just a point separated these two top-six sides as they kicked off what could prove important Premier League triple-headers in their respective seasons.Newcastle began brightly but were left holding on at the death as substitute Marcus Rashford nearly sparked more stoppage-time celebrations at Old Trafford.Eddie Howe’s men had looked dangerous in the first half, with Callum Wilson seeing an early penalty appeal ignored before Joelinton hit the crossbar and sent...
Chelsea Transfer Room Writers Predictions: Aston Villa Vs Chelsea
Ahead of this afternoon's league match between Chelsea and Aston Villa, the Chelsea Transfer Room Writers have given their score predictions for the game.
FA’s Anfield investigation may include attack on Manchester City team bus
The Football Association will open a wide-ranging investigation into events that marred Liverpool’s win over Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, which may include a formal complaint from the visitors over damage to their team bus. The FA is awaiting a report from the referee, Anthony Taylor, before deciding...
UEFA・
NBC Sports
Liverpool vs Manchester City player ratings out of 10
Manchester City won’t go undefeated, Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes aren’t dead yet, and Jurgen Klopp cannot do whatever he wants on a touch line. These are among the things we learned as Liverpool finished a pulsating game against their rivals without its manager but with renewed hope of achieving its season goals.
Yardbarker
Manchester United register interest in Inter Milan star
Manchester United are still looking for a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who is out of contract at the end of this season and Erik ten Hag has preferred Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford. The latter has, however, only started one league game all season and he had to withdraw...
Yardbarker
Antonio Conte confirms Tottenham star will miss Man United clash
Manchester United are set for a run of very tricky fixtures in the Premier League, with Erik ten Hag’s men set for three games in the space of seven days. First up is Newcastle, who come to Old Trafford on Sunday looking to avoid their second defeat of the season after impressing under Eddie Howe.
Chelsea Hope to Pressure Leaders Arsenal With a Victory Over Everton
The Women's Super League is back for the champions.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Van Bronckhorst, Celtic, Haksabanovic, Gauld
Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst did not expect to be sacked in the wake of Rangers' 7-1 Champions League defeat by Liverpool. (Sun) Former Rangers forward Kenny Miller believes Van Bronckhorst should keep his job because the Ibrox side are in a title fight with Celtic. (Record) Rangers will not pursue...
BBC
Elijah Adebayo: Luton Town report further racist abuse aimed at Hatters striker
Luton Town have reported "disgusting" racist abuse aimed at the Championship club's striker Elijah Adebayo to the English Football League and police. The Hatters say it is the third time in under 12 months they have reported racist abuse aimed at Adebayo. The latest occurrence came after the 24-year-old scored...
Tyrone Mings Blunder Helps Seal Chelsea's 2-0 Victory Over Aston Villa
Kepa Arrizabalaga heroics stand out in a lacklustre performance.
BBC
Analysis: Leeds 0-1 Arsenal
A disallowed goal, a missed penalty then both a red card and another penalty overturned - Premier League leaders Arsenal benefited from all those in their 1-0 win over Leeds. Bukayo Saka scored the winning goal in the first half but a contest delayed by 40 minutes because of...
