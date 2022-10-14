ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WFAA

Who is Mason Marchment? Dallas Stars' new forward opens season with 2 goals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — There's some new faces making major moves for the Dallas Stars, including the team's new forward Mason Marchment. Marchment scored twice in his Stars debut, en route to a 4-1 win in the season opener against the Nashville Predators. Marchment scored the game’s first goal at 2:31 of the first. Seguin blocked Alexandre Carrier’s shot and the rebound came to Marchment in the slot. He carried the puck the length of the ice, sidestepping Roman Josi’s check before beating Saros with a wrist shot.
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Caps Host Habs

The Capitals continue a busy early season stretch of hockey on Saturday night when they host the Montreal Canadiens at Capital One Arena. Saturday's contest with the Canadiens is the Caps' third in four nights at season's outset; they dropped a set of back-to-backs at home to Boston and in Toronto on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Sabres Surprise Everyone With Samuelsson Extension

The Buffalo Sabres made two major transactions one day before their 2022-23 season opener. On Wednesday, defenseman Mattias Samuelsson signed a seven-year contract extension worth $30 million, and head coach Don Granato signed a multi-year extension. Granato’s deal makes sense, given the strides he’s taken in such a short time....
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Sabres fall short against Panthers 4-3

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres fell just short in a 4-3 contest to the reigning NHL Presidents' Trophy winner Florida Panthers Saturday afternoon at the KeyBank Center. The first period much like the opener for the Buffalo Sabres started off slow. The Panthers outpaced the shots on...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Sabres fans have some fun before game during Party in the Plaza

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Despite the cold weather Saturday, some fans gathered for a Party in the Plaza before the Buffalo Sabres played their second game of the season. There was live music, street hockey, axe throwing, and much more two days after the Sabres opened a new NHL season with a 4-1 victory against the Ottawa Senators.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Edmonton and Buffalo take the ice in non-conference matchup

Buffalo Sabres (1-1-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (1-1-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers and the Buffalo Sabres square off in a non-conference matchup. Edmonton went 49-27-6 overall and 32-14-3 in home games a season ago. The Oilers allowed 3.1 goals per...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Tkachuk has goal, assist in Panthers' 4-3 win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored a goal and set up defenseman Brandon Montour’s eventual winner in the Florida Panthers' 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Aaron Ekblad and Colin White also scored for the defending President’s Trophy-winning Panthers, who are off to a 2-0...
BUFFALO, NY

