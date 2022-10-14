ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Waterlogged electric cars are imploding in Florida after Hurricane Ian

Waterlogged electric cars are imploding in Florida after Hurricane Ian devastated the state. The Sunshine State’s chief financial officer and state fire marshal, Jimmy Patronis, noted on Twitter that “there’s a ton of EVs disabled from Ian. As those batteries corrode, fires start. That’s a new challenge that our firefighters haven’t faced before. At least on this kind of scale”. “It takes special training and understanding of EVs to ensure these fires are put out quickly and safely,” he added. It can take hours to put out an electric vehicle that has burst into flames, the New York Post...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

2 tropical disturbances brew as Florida still reels from Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Florida is still reeling from the impact of Hurricane Ian, meteorologists are eying two tropical disturbances. A tropical wave in the eastern tropical Atlantic could possibly strengthen into a tropical depression. It's been given a 50% chance of development in the next two days and...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida Senator Marco Rubio says he'll vote AGAINST Hurricane Ian relief funding for his state if the bill gives dollars to lawmakers' unrelated 'pet projects'

Florida's senior senator said on Sunday that he would vote against disaster relief funds for his state if the bills contained unrelated funding for lawmakers' 'pet projects.'. Senator Marco Rubio spoke with CNN just as Floridians have begun to recover from the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week.
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Hurricane Orlene Forecasted to Impact Western Mexico and Southwest United States

Hurricane Orlene is barreling towards Western Mexico and Southwest United States, raising flooding concerns in the region, according to AccuWeather forecasters. The meteorologists predicted that Orlene will initially bring heavy rain and gusty winds to some parts of Mexico. Meanwhile, moisture from the newly formed hurricane could even reach the...
ENVIRONMENT
Tampa Bay Times

Inside Amazon’s hurricane disaster relief program in Tampa Bay

A team of Amazon employees packed 10,000 items at the Ruskin fulfillment center on Wednesday about two hours north from Hurricane Ian’s impact further south. A forklift then picked up a stack of yellow plastic bins filled with fruit snacks, graham crackers, peanuts and cheese balls into a trailer that would later head to Fort Myers, about two hours away. The e-commerce company had donated more than 1.5 million items for victims of the Category 4 storm that hit Florida in early October to charities like the Red Cross and South Florida disaster nonprofit Global Empowerment Mission, said Amazon’s head of disaster relief Abe Diaz.
FORT MYERS, FL
watchers.news

Bright fireball over Washington, U.S.

A bright fireball was seen over Washington U.S. at 05:18 UTC on October 13, 2022. The event lasted a couple of seconds. The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 143 reports by 13:40 UTC, from British Columbia, Oregon, and Washington.1. Preliminary trajectory based on the reports shows the bolide was traveling...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy