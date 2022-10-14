ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Climate protesters throw soup on van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’

By Julia Shapero, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21zvU1_0iZ3OA7g00

( The Hill ) – Climate protesters threw soup on Vincent van Gogh’s famous “Sunflowers” painting in London’s National Gallery and glued themselves to the wall on Friday in protest of fossil fuel extraction.

The painting, which is covered in glass, did not appear to suffer any damage, according to the Associated Press . Police officers have since un-glued the two protesters and arrested them for criminal damage and aggravated trespassing, London’s Metropolitan Police said in a press release.

Man in disguise throws cake at Mona Lisa

The two protesters were with Just Stop Oil, an organization demanding that the government in the United Kingdom end all new oil and gas extraction.

“What is worth more — art or life?” one of the protesters said while glued to the wall on Friday. “Is it worth more than food, worth more than justice? Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting or the protection of our planet and people?”

“The cost-of-living crisis is part of the cost of oil crisis,” the protester added. “Fuel is unaffordable to millions of cold, hungry families. They can’t even afford to heat a tin of soup. Meanwhile, crops are failing. Millions of people are dying in monsoons, wildfires and severe drought. We cannot afford new oil and gas. It’s going to take everything we know and love.”

The group has previously targeted artwork and museums in its protests, gluing themselves to the frame of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” at the Royal Academy of Arts and John Constable’s “The Hay Wain” at the National Gallery earlier this year, according to the AP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Arkansas school janitor accused of exposing herself to students

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WREG)– A janitor at an Arkansas elementary school is off the job after she was accused of exposing herself to several students. Police say surveillance video shows Marquita Allen exposing her breast in the cafeteria at Stewart Elementary School in Forrest City. Levi Williams said his 10-year-old daughter who attends the school […]
FORREST CITY, AR
tatler.com

Why go for Van Gogh? He was so poor he couldn't even afford a tin of soup

Apparently soup is back in the gallery, after its flirt with the art world in the form of Warhol's Campbell's Soup Cans. Activists from Just Stop Oil threw the contents of two Heinz tomato soup cans over Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers at the National Gallery this morning - all in the name of climate activism. An oil painting for an oil crisis? Were they trying to be literal? Let’s hope no one goes for their ears.
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Activists in UK court after soup thrown at Van Gogh picture

Three climate activists appeared in a London court on Saturday on charges of criminal damage after protests including throwing soup over Vincent van Gogh's “Sunflowers” painting in the National Gallery.Two women, age 20 and 21, were charged in relation to the soup-throwing protest on Friday, while a third was charged over paint sprayed on a rotating sign at the Metropolitan Police's headquarters in central London. The three women pleaded not guilty to criminal damage at the Westminster Magistrates' Court during two brief hearings Saturday. Demonstrators from climate change protest groups Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil, which wants the...
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Aristocrat Lady Amanda Feilding who once drilled a hole in her own head sues art dealer over the £1m sale of French 'masterpiece' from her family collection which was later resold for around £6m more

An aristocratic couple are embroiled in a High Court claim against an art dealer over the £1 million sale of a French 'masterpiece' from their family collection which was later resold for millions more. Trustees of the Wemyss Heirlooms Trust are bringing a claim for millions of pounds in...
ARTS
ARTnews

A 2,000-Year-Old Sculpture of Hercules Was Unearthed in an Ancient Greek City

Hercules’s head was discovered first, then an arm and leg. The marble bits of his body were scattered in the ruins of a Greek building and pieced together, limb by limb, by a team of archeologist until they were certain: this was a 2,000-year-old sculpture of classical mythology’s most famous demigod. Experts from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki were excavating the ancient city of Philippi, located north of the present-day city of Kavala, when they made the discovery. The sculpture technically represents the Roman interpretation of the hero, Hercules, as opposed to the original Greek figure, Heracles. “The club, which has been found in fragments, and...
VISUAL ART
iheart.com

Oil Protesters Arrested After Tossing Tomato Soup at Van Gogh Painting

Two Just Stop Oil activists have been arrested after throwing tomato soup on Vincent Van Gogh’s masterpiece “Sunflowers” at the National Gallery in London. The two protesters wearing “Just Stop Oil” T-shirts entered a gallery room in Trafalgar Square and threw two tins of Heinz at the painting, before gluing their hands to the wall.
PROTESTS
E! News

Protestors Arrested for Throwing Soup on Van Gogh's Iconic Sunflowers Painting at National Gallery

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Hosts Adorable Painting Party for True & Her Cousins. This painting faced an unexpected dash of color. Two protestors were arrested in London on Oct. 13 after throwing soup at Van Gogh's iconic Sunflowers painting located in the National Gallery. After arriving at the gallery, in addition to throwing the food on the artwork, according to Metropolitan police, the protestors also "glued themselves to a wall" before they were "un-glued and taken into custody."
VISUAL ART
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom found in southwest Missouri

STONE COUNTY, Mo. – A hiker found a massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom in Stone County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Conservation posted a photo Friday of Jackson Sifford with the mushroom in southwest Missouri. Chicken of the Woods mushrooms are layered, fan-shaped, and fleshy. They grow in overlapping clusters on dead or dying […]
STONE COUNTY, MO
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
EL DORADO, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy