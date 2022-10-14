ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KCBD

2 injured in rollover on Hwy. 84

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a rollover northwest of Lubbock. The crash occurred on Hwy. 84 near CR 6100 around 2:30 p.m. A vehicle flipped, coming to a rest on its roof. Two of the occupants were injured. Authorities stated the injuries...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KCBD

1 seriously injured in early Sunday morning crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in an early morning crash in West Lubbock. The Lubbock Police Department responded to 50th Street and Upland Avenue just before 4 a.m. Authorities determined only one car was involved; one person was taken to UMC to treat serious injuries. LPD’s...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Levelland in mourning after fatal crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Thursday morning a call about a deceased dog in the roadway brought Levelland Animal Control to Highway 385. Officers Crystal Goforth and her partner Jonathan Corder parked facing north on the shoulder. As they were working, a pickup struck their vehicle from behind. The crash killed officer Goforth and critically injured officer Corder. Doctors treated and released the other driver.
LEVELLAND, TX
KCBD

3-vehicle crash leaves 2 people injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were injured in a crash involving at least three vehicles Saturday afternoon, according to police. The Lubbock Police Department responded to the crash just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of 19th Street and Frankford Avenue. Police stated one person was moderately injured and...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Multiple injuries reported from Seagraves ISD bus crash

TERRY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Some children suffered minor injuries, and several adults were taken to the hospital after a collision near Brownfield involving a truck and a Seagraves ISD school bus. The crash occurred on Hwy. 62/82 north of Brownfield, Saturday morning at 11:45 a.m. DPS tells us a...
BROWNFIELD, TX
KCBD

Source to Solution 2022: A Journey of Recovery

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Source to Solution Conference will be held on Thursday, October 27th from 8:30 a.m.-5:45 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Source to Solution is a symposium on addiction highlighting prevention and recovery. The goal of the day is to bring together anyone interested in creating community change across the Panhandle and South Plains of West Texas.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

YWCA of Lubbock Schedules Week Without Violence, Oct. 17-21

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The YWCA of Lubbock has scheduled a Week Without Violence, Monday, October 17 – Friday, October 21. The week of events is part of a global movement to end violence against women and girls. “As a part of our mission to empower women, we...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

BUDs Lubbock 2022 Buddy Walk held Saturday morning at Pirate Stadium

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - BUDs Lubbock held their 2022 Buddy Walk on Saturday, to promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down Syndrome and raise money for their care. The walk was held Saturday morning at Lubbock Cooper High School, Pirate Stadium at First United Park, 16302 Loop 493 in Lubbock from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream partners with the Lubbok Matadors

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spectators at Lubbock Matadors soccer games will be able to enjoy a Howdy Homemade Icecream because of a new partnership. Matadors SC General Manager Dustin McCorkle says, “This is amazing, I’ve said from day one that the Matadors are gonna be known as a community organization before we’re known as a soccer team, and for me, when I think about mission-based work, there’s nothing better than to tie in the Howdy brand and the Matadors. So we’re really excited about it.”
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Greystone

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Greystone, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old German Shepherd/pit mix who’s been at the shelter for four months. He is very pleasant and easy going. He also loves other dogs and is very patient with the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Less cotton means less money for West Texas gins

WILSON, Texas (KCBD) - The drought early in the cotton season left several fields bare. Texas Star Co-Op Gin in Wilson reports it may not have much to process this season. The manager of the Texas Star Co-Op, Cary Eubanks, says the gin has received 64 modules and ginned a total of 750 bales. He says this is close to what they’ve usually ginned at this point, but what comes next scares him because of the drought.
WILSON, TX
KCBD

4-H uses grilling to help kids build relationships

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - District 2 4-H hosted its second annual Grilling Games on Saturday, using competition to prepare kids for the future. Kids were judged in five food categories - corn on the cob, pork chops, hamburger patties, and a desert of their choice. The only restriction on the desert was it had to be cooked there on the grill.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KCBD

Construction Begins on the Cash Family Ranch Life Learning Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The groundbreaking ceremony for the Ranch Life Learning Center featuring Hank the Cowdog took place this morning (Oct. 14) at Texas Tech University’s National Ranching Heritage Center (NRHC). Envisioned as an indoor and outdoor comprehensive learning experience for the public, The Cash Family Ranch...
LUBBOCK, TX

