FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Guillermo Castro announces candidacy for UISD District 6
The leader in the La Bota lawsuit, Guillermo “Memo” Castro, announced his candidacy for the UISD Board of Trustees as he says he looks to bring transparency and integrity to the board. Castro claims he will work with the City of Laredo and county officials to find solutions...
Officials pleased with report Laredo among safest cities in US
Laredo recently was named one of the safest cities in the country, according to a study by WalletHub. And with the news, local officials were delighted by the results. WalletHub compared 182 cities using 42 key indicators of safety -- the report overall featured a total score while the information was narrowed down to three main grading metrics. The city sat No. 4 in home and community safety, No. 24 in natural-disaster risk and No. 107 in financial safety.
Candidates speak to community, give their pitches to be mayor
The city's series of political forums ended with mayoral candidates running for mayor answering questions regarding city issues and their platforms while making their case as to why they should be the community's choice to lead the way in 2023. Citizens had the opportunity to hear from candidates themselves regarding...
Los Milagros Q Crew represents Laredo in World Series of BBQ
Los Milagros Q Crew was able to win two Grand Champions titles and punch an invitation to the American Royal World Series of Barbecue during the 2021-22 season. And while at the prestigious event earlier this month, they were able to bring back two ribbons. Los Milagros was established in...
Michelle Molina announces candidacy for UISD Board of Trustees District 6
Surrounded by family and members of the community, Michelle Molina announced her candidacy for the United ISD Board of Trustees District 6 seat. Molina recently held a meet and greet at La Hacienda Reception, where she heard from members of the community she wants to serve. “I am fully vested...
Halloween Fest brings games, pets, costume contest to The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo
Halloween arrived early in Laredo on Saturday, as numerous children, parents and even pets put on their costume for a major event that helped bring the holiday spirit out. Hundreds of Laredo children and families headed out to The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo to be part of Halloween Fest, which happened right next to H&M on the store's second floor. The event featured costume contests for both children and pets, candy giveaways and games, slime activities, and a haunted house. Meanwhile, parents enjoyed various vending items found throughout the area.
Laredo Theater Guild International announces 14th season schedule
Laredo's theatre lovers can start making their plans for 2023, with local theater troupe Laredo Theater Guild International announcing their schedule for their 14th season in the Gateway City. The news was shared via their social media accounts earlier this week after the the organization dropped some hints of the...
Laredo Film Society to host 'Scream' screening outside Rialto Hotel
The horror classic "Scream" is a film that you can watch over and over again every Halloween season, but the Laredo Film Society is offering a special chance to see a spooky screening of it this upcoming Halloween weekend. The nonprofit organization will be screening the scary movie outdoors in...
