Related
Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers
MISSOURI — On November 8, 2022, Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational marijuana. The proposed state constitutional amendment, dubbed Amendment 3, would revise and amend the existing provisions regarding the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, as well as allow individuals who are 21 years old and older, to legally possess, purchase, […]
Mo. Dept of Conservation purchasing tree seed from the public
MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White Tree Nursery in Licking is currently purchasing tree seed from the public for a variety of species. The nursery conducts seed collections periodically and collected seeds are grown into bare root seedlings. In southwest Missouri, people can...
Missouri participation in public benefits program WIC fell sharply during pandemic
Even as the COVID-19 pandemic intensified economic hardship and unemployment, Missouri saw one of the nation’s sharpest drops in participation in WIC, a federal benefits program for low-income women and children, according to a report released last week.
Missouri's ballot measure could mean growth for the marijuana industry, but not everyone will win
Missouri’s marijuana industry could soon open wide if voters approve a proposed amendment on the November ballot. Amendment 3 would legalize cannabis in the state for anyone 21 and older. Businesses that already have a medical marijuana license could apply to convert to a recreational license. And, 144 micro business licenses would be made available for smaller operators looking to enter the market.
A Missouri mother said she found THC gummies in Halloween candy. Skeptical locals say warnings to the public are a 'scare tactic' now that marijuana is on the ballot.
Some locals were suspicious of the warning, calling the claim a political move by those who oppose recreational marijuana use.
Three interesting ghost town tales of Southwest Missouri
A common plight regarding local legends, lore, and tales is the lack of solid evidence they existed and a lot of hearsay about the stories’ origins. Even more so when the beginning of such mysteries can be dated over a century ago. In the Four State area, there are all kinds of local lore regarding […]
Missouri voter ID lawsuit dismissed; here’s the reaction
This week, a Cole County judge dismissed a lawsuit that sought to prevent a Missouri voter ID law from impacting the upcoming mid-term elections.
Rolla and Hannibal are rated among best small cities in economic performance during the pandemic
During the national pandemic downturn, Hannibal was in the top 5% of economic growth and Rolla was in the top 15% of job growth, according to a study of the nation’s 536 micropolitan areas. Rural think tank Heartland Forward looked at all of the cities in the U.S. with...
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Butler, Missouri – October 15, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat today with an early morning stop on her RV tour through small town Missouri. On the square in Butler, Missouri:. Bates County Democrats met with Valentine for an early morning coffee…. Valentine then walked around...
Missouri state employee accused of stealing $140K in unemployment funds
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri state employee has been indicted on three federal felony charges and accused of using her position to send about $140,500 in unearned unemployment benefits to friends, relatives and others. According to the indictment, 63-year-old Vicky Hefner of Jefferson County, Missouri, began work with Missouri’s...
Nearly $7 Million Needed for Missouri to Expunge Marijuana Convictions
(MISSOURINET) – If Missouri voters add recreational marijuana to the State Constitution, the state will have to pay the cost of getting rid of past marijuana convictions. Marshall Griffin reports:
Judge tosses Missouri voter ID lawsuit, plaintiffs call ruling a ‘procedural pit stop’
A Missouri judge dismissed a lawsuit Thursday that argued a new law requiring Missourians present a government-issued photo ID to vote is unconstitutional. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem ruled that the plaintiffs — the Missouri NAACP and League of Women Voters of Missouri, along with two voters — didn’t have the standing to bring the case because they couldn’t provide evidence of harm.
Judge Tosses Missouri Voter ID Lawsuit
Plaintiffs call the ruling a 'procedural pit stop' on the way to the Missouri Supreme Court
Missouri has 222 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
Missouri has 222 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest. Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
Ozarks Life: Visiting the Missouri State Penitentiary
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - At the center of the state sits a petrifying penitentiary. “I mean, 1836, the same week that the Alamo fell this place opened up,” Crocker native and former corrections officer, Tom Wells said. “When we first became a prison,” a former employee at the...
Large traffic increase on Missouri interstates – want to know why?
JOPLIN, Mo. — For those who’ve experienced the nightmare of heavy interstate traffic, the aggravation and stress it likely causes drivers, can bring on many dangerous behaviors such as Road Rage. Unfortunately, traffic congestion on U.S. interstates is expected to get worse. New data from the National Transportation Research Nonprofit (TRIP) and the Missouri Department […]
FAQ: Why is Missouri's 2022 election ballot asking about a constitutional convention?
Toward the bottom of the Nov. 8 ballot, Missourians will find a question asking whether they would like to call a convention to amend the state’s constitution. Thanks to a state law, that question must be asked every 20 years. But what exactly is a state constitutional convention? And why would Missourians vote for it?
Voters to decide whether Missouri National Guard should be its own state department
In Missouri, the National Guard is part of the Department of Public Safety, but depending on how voters respond to Amendment 5 on the Nov. 8 ballot, that could change. A "yes" vote on Amendment 5 means the adjutant general, who commands the National Guard and is appointed by the governor, would become a member of the governor's cabinet.
Here is why Jury Duty in the state of Missouri is the Worst
Jury Duty is never fun, but at least you get paid to do it right? Well, in the Show-Me State of Missouri the "getting paid" thing is what makes jury duty extra frustrating. We were shocked to see how little the state of Missouri pays people for Jury Duty. I...
Reshaping the 'mother church': Cathedral of St. Joseph receives renovations
JEFFERSON CITY— Ann Kampeter, a lifelong member of the Diocese of Jefferson City, walked through the halls of the Cathedral of St. Joseph, taking stock of changes made to the cathedral as part of a new, $15 million renovation project. She was one of about 30 people to tour the construction site, located on West Main Street in Jefferson City, on Friday afternoon.
