Jefferson City, MO

KOLR10 News

Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers

MISSOURI — On November 8, 2022, Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational marijuana. The proposed state constitutional amendment, dubbed Amendment 3, would revise and amend the existing provisions regarding the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, as well as allow individuals who are 21 years old and older, to legally possess, purchase, […]
MISSOURI STATE
kjfmradio.com

Mo. Dept of Conservation purchasing tree seed from the public

MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White Tree Nursery in Licking is currently purchasing tree seed from the public for a variety of species. The nursery conducts seed collections periodically and collected seeds are grown into bare root seedlings. In southwest Missouri, people can...
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

Missouri's ballot measure could mean growth for the marijuana industry, but not everyone will win

Missouri’s marijuana industry could soon open wide if voters approve a proposed amendment on the November ballot. Amendment 3 would legalize cannabis in the state for anyone 21 and older. Businesses that already have a medical marijuana license could apply to convert to a recreational license. And, 144 micro business licenses would be made available for smaller operators looking to enter the market.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Three interesting ghost town tales of Southwest Missouri

A common plight regarding local legends, lore, and tales is the lack of solid evidence they existed and a lot of hearsay about the stories’ origins. Even more so when the beginning of such mysteries can be dated over a century ago. In the Four State area, there are all kinds of local lore regarding […]
MISSOURI STATE
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Butler, Missouri – October 15, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat today with an early morning stop on her RV tour through small town Missouri. On the square in Butler, Missouri:. Bates County Democrats met with Valentine for an early morning coffee…. Valentine then walked around...
BUTLER, MO
thepitchkc.com

Judge tosses Missouri voter ID lawsuit, plaintiffs call ruling a ‘procedural pit stop’

A Missouri judge dismissed a lawsuit Thursday that argued a new law requiring Missourians present a government-issued photo ID to vote is unconstitutional. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem ruled that the plaintiffs — the Missouri NAACP and League of Women Voters of Missouri, along with two voters — didn’t have the standing to bring the case because they couldn’t provide evidence of harm.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Missouri has 222 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest

Missouri has 222 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest. Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Ozarks Life: Visiting the Missouri State Penitentiary

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - At the center of the state sits a petrifying penitentiary. “I mean, 1836, the same week that the Alamo fell this place opened up,” Crocker native and former corrections officer, Tom Wells said. “When we first became a prison,” a former employee at the...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Large traffic increase on Missouri interstates – want to know why?

JOPLIN, Mo. — For those who’ve experienced the nightmare of heavy interstate traffic, the aggravation and stress it likely causes drivers, can bring on many dangerous behaviors such as Road Rage. Unfortunately, traffic congestion on U.S. interstates is expected to get worse. New data from the National Transportation Research Nonprofit (TRIP) and the Missouri Department […]
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Reshaping the 'mother church': Cathedral of St. Joseph receives renovations

JEFFERSON CITY— Ann Kampeter, a lifelong member of the Diocese of Jefferson City, walked through the halls of the Cathedral of St. Joseph, taking stock of changes made to the cathedral as part of a new, $15 million renovation project. She was one of about 30 people to tour the construction site, located on West Main Street in Jefferson City, on Friday afternoon.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

