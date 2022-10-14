ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The Independent

West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen focusing on ‘scoring for fun’ to help claim World Cup place

West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen has his focus on “scoring for fun” with the World Cup on the horizon.Bowen had a slow start to the season after last term’s 18-goal campaign catapulted him into the England reckoning and saw him make his debut against Hungary in June.The 25-year-old was part of the Three Lions squad for last month’s Nations League games against Italy and Germany, but he had to wait until the start of October for his first Premier League goal.Bowen, though, has now scored three goals in four games – and five for the season – to help the Hammers...
NBC Sports

Manchester United vs Newcastle ends scoreless at Old Trafford

Newcastle United continued its impressive ascension with a well-earned scoreless draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday. Absences were felt for both sides, as Allan Saint-Maximin, Anthony Martial, Christian Eriksen, and Alexander Isak were injured and Scott McTominay out through suspension. Man United stays a point and a...
NBC Sports

Fulham vs Bournemouth delivers entertaining 2-2 draw (video)

Fulham and Bournemouth keep picking up points, the newly-promoted sides drawing 2-2 at Craven Cottage on Saturday. Dominic Solanke scored and set up one for Jefferson Lerma, the goal coming in the second minute, but Lerma conceded a penalty that Aleksandar Mitrovic scored and Issa Diop also scored for Fulham in the split.
mailplus.co.uk

5 asides: West Ham face charge after Cissoko punch

1 WEST HAM could face an FA charge after defender Hawa Cissoko and manager Paul Konchesky were sent off in the final minutes of their 2-1 win at Aston Villa. Cissoko saw red for a punch on Sarah Mayling. Then a confrontation with the Villa dugout saw tensions rise further. Konchesky, who claimed to be defending his player, was sent off for aggressive behaviour.
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Leeds 0-1 Arsenal

A﻿ disallowed goal, a missed penalty then both a red card and another penalty overturned - Premier League leaders Arsenal benefited from all those in their 1-0 win over Leeds. B﻿ukayo Saka scored the winning goal in the first half but a contest delayed by 40 minutes because of...
NBC Sports

Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 11 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury. Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
