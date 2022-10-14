West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen has his focus on “scoring for fun” with the World Cup on the horizon.Bowen had a slow start to the season after last term’s 18-goal campaign catapulted him into the England reckoning and saw him make his debut against Hungary in June.The 25-year-old was part of the Three Lions squad for last month’s Nations League games against Italy and Germany, but he had to wait until the start of October for his first Premier League goal.Bowen, though, has now scored three goals in four games – and five for the season – to help the Hammers...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO