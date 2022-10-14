Read full article on original website
West Ham Women’s boss Paul Konchesky sent off after huge bust-up with Aston Villa bench in fiery WSL clash
WEST HAM WOMEN'S boss Paul Konchesky was sent off for a pitchside bust-up in a fiery Women's Super League clash with Aston Villa. In stoppage-time during the Hammers' 2-1 win, West Ham defender Hawa Cissoko was shown a straight red card for smacking Villa right-back Sarah Mayling in the face.
SkySports
Leicester 0-0 Crystal Palace: Foxes remain in relegation zone after stalemate
Brendan Rodgers says Leicester fans should be venting their anger towards him after the Foxes missed the chance to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone following a frustrating 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace. The home stalemate leaves Leicester with just one win from their opening 10 games and...
Soccer-Newcastle frustrate Man Utd and misfiring Ronaldo
MANCHESTER, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Manchester United and an unusually goal-shy Cristiano Ronaldo were unable to find a way past Newcastle United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday in a 0-0 draw that kept both teams in the top six.
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe rules out sensational transfer move for wantaway Man Utd ace Cristiano Ronaldo
EDDIE HOWE does not want to sign ageing superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo to spark a Newcastle revolution. The minted Magpies are turning away from short-term fixes as they plot a way to the top of the tree. Howe admitted he is making special plans to stop 37-year-old Ronaldo at...
West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen focusing on ‘scoring for fun’ to help claim World Cup place
West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen has his focus on “scoring for fun” with the World Cup on the horizon.Bowen had a slow start to the season after last term’s 18-goal campaign catapulted him into the England reckoning and saw him make his debut against Hungary in June.The 25-year-old was part of the Three Lions squad for last month’s Nations League games against Italy and Germany, but he had to wait until the start of October for his first Premier League goal.Bowen, though, has now scored three goals in four games – and five for the season – to help the Hammers...
Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Predicted Line-Ups
Chelsea take on Aston Villa on Sunday, and these are the predicted line-ups for the game.
Manchester United v Newcastle United: Where To Watch, Live Stream, Premier League
Manchester United host Newcastle United on Sunday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
NBC Sports
Manchester United vs Newcastle ends scoreless at Old Trafford
Newcastle United continued its impressive ascension with a well-earned scoreless draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday. Absences were felt for both sides, as Allan Saint-Maximin, Anthony Martial, Christian Eriksen, and Alexander Isak were injured and Scott McTominay out through suspension. Man United stays a point and a...
NBC Sports
Fulham vs Bournemouth delivers entertaining 2-2 draw (video)
Fulham and Bournemouth keep picking up points, the newly-promoted sides drawing 2-2 at Craven Cottage on Saturday. Dominic Solanke scored and set up one for Jefferson Lerma, the goal coming in the second minute, but Lerma conceded a penalty that Aleksandar Mitrovic scored and Issa Diop also scored for Fulham in the split.
BBC
Brentford 2-0 Brighton: Roberto de Zerbi says Albion wanted to win for Enock Mwepu
Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi says they had hoped to beat Brentford for Seagulls midfielder Enock Mwepu, who was forced to retire this week at the age of 24 because of a hereditary heart condition. MATCH REPORT: Brentford 2-0 Brighton. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on...
mailplus.co.uk
5 asides: West Ham face charge after Cissoko punch
1 WEST HAM could face an FA charge after defender Hawa Cissoko and manager Paul Konchesky were sent off in the final minutes of their 2-1 win at Aston Villa. Cissoko saw red for a punch on Sarah Mayling. Then a confrontation with the Villa dugout saw tensions rise further. Konchesky, who claimed to be defending his player, was sent off for aggressive behaviour.
Tyrone Mings Blunder Helps Seal Chelsea's 2-0 Victory Over Aston Villa
Kepa Arrizabalaga heroics stand out in a lacklustre performance.
BBC
Analysis: Leeds 0-1 Arsenal
A disallowed goal, a missed penalty then both a red card and another penalty overturned - Premier League leaders Arsenal benefited from all those in their 1-0 win over Leeds. Bukayo Saka scored the winning goal in the first half but a contest delayed by 40 minutes because of...
NBC Sports
Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season
Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 11 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury. Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Anderlecht Apologize For Fans' Behavior At West Ham After Police Officers Injured
Thirteen arrests were made by police after seats were thrown from the away section of the London Stadium, where some Anderlecht fans also set off flares.
UEFA・
