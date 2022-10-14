Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has described his support from the club’s hierarchy as “better than anywhere I’ve ever been in my life”.Marsch’s side face Premier League leaders Arsenal at Elland Road on Sunday on the back of a five-game winless run, during which they have taken only two points.The American, 48, was asked about the pressure Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta came under last season and the value of the patience shown by his club’s board of directors.Marsch, who replaced Marcelo Bielsa in February, said: “I think the support I have internally at this club is better than anywhere I’ve...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO