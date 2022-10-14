ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SkySports

EFL goals and round-up: Late mayhem in Sheffield United draw; Burnley go top

Oliver Norwood scored a 98th-minute equaliser as Sheffield United drew with Blackpool in a six-goal thriller with four red cards and a late missed penalty. The hosts had looked comfortable following goals from James McAtee and Iliman Ndiaye, but Jerry Yates struck twice to make it all square at the break and Kenny Dougall made it 3-2 to Blackpool early in the second half.
The Independent

Liverpool vs Man City prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Manchester City have the chance to add to Liverpool’s difficult start to the Premier League season as last season’s title rivals clash at Anfield this afternoon.City edged Liverpool to the title by just one point last season but are already 13 points clear of Jurgen Klopp’s side so far this campaign.FOLLOW LIVE: Build-up, team news and all the action as Liverpool host Man City in the Premier LeagueThe arrival of Erling Haaland has taken City to another level, with the Norwegian scoring a stunning 15 goals in just nine Premier League appearances so far this season.But Liverpool have also...
Yardbarker

Praise heaped on Arsenal man for “brilliant” show against Leeds

Aaron Ramsdale has been praised for his performance as Arsenal defeated Leeds United in the Premier League this afternoon. The Gunners secured the win even though they were not the best team on the day. It shows the character they have developed this season, but they have some players to...
Yardbarker

Arsenal break 136-year-old club record after beating Leeds United

Arsenal is in stunning form at the moment and the Gunners continue to show why they should be taken seriously. After beating Tottenham and Liverpool, we expected their game against Leeds United to be easy, but it wasn’t. The Whites gave them a hard time, but Arsenal eventually won...
BBC

Liverpool 1-0 Man City: 'Why Liverpool had to wait for Joe Gomez to get back to his best' - Martin Keown analysis

Liverpool's entire defence was exceptional in their win over Manchester City, but I was especially pleased with Joe Gomez's performance alongside Virgil van Dijk. It's four years since they were first paired together at centre-half for the Reds, when Gomez was 21. Back then, in November 2018, I said we might be seeing the start of one of the all-time great Premier League partnerships in central defence.
Yardbarker

Liverpool predicted lineup to face Manchester City

Liverpool will face Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, October 16. Jurgen Klopp will enter the must-win clash with a depleted squad after being plagued with injuries; Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip are a few names ruled out, with Ibrahima Konate also a doubt for Sunday’s game.
NBC Sports

Red-hot Chelsea win at Aston Villa

Chelsea beat Aston Villa 2-0 at Villa Park on Sunday as Graham Potter made it five wins on the trot in all competitions and remain unbeaten as Blues boss. Mason Mount’s double did the damage as the pressure continues to build on Steven Gerrard at Villa. Tyrone Mings made...
Yardbarker

Antonio Conte confirms Tottenham star will miss Man United clash

Manchester United are set for a run of very tricky fixtures in the Premier League, with Erik ten Hag’s men set for three games in the space of seven days. First up is Newcastle, who come to Old Trafford on Sunday looking to avoid their second defeat of the season after impressing under Eddie Howe.
NBC Sports

Saka’s ‘ruthless’ finish leads Arsenal past squandering Leeds (video)

Bukayo Saka’s smashed finish served as a most-necessary moment of brilliance as Arsenal dodged a game Leeds United to win 1-0 at Elland Road on Sunday. The match was paused just after kickoff for 37 minutes to fix the referee’s communication system and good thing, they’d need it.
The Independent

Leeds support for Jesse Marsch ‘better than anywhere’

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has described his support from the club’s hierarchy as “better than anywhere I’ve ever been in my life”.Marsch’s side face Premier League leaders Arsenal at Elland Road on Sunday on the back of a five-game winless run, during which they have taken only two points.The American, 48, was asked about the pressure Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta came under last season and the value of the patience shown by his club’s board of directors.Marsch, who replaced Marcelo Bielsa in February, said: “I think the support I have internally at this club is better than anywhere I’ve...
NBC Sports

Aston Villa vs Chelsea, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Aston Villa vs Chelsea: The Blues will try to make it three wins from three Premier League fixtures under new manager Graham Potter when they take on Steven Gerrard’s side at Villa Park on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium). Last weekend’s hammering of Wolverhampton Wanderers...
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Leeds 0-1 Arsenal

A﻿ disallowed goal, a missed penalty then both a red card and another penalty overturned - Premier League leaders Arsenal benefited from all those in their 1-0 win over Leeds. B﻿ukayo Saka scored the winning goal in the first half but a contest delayed by 40 minutes because of...
