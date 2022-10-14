Read full article on original website
PWMania
Brock Lesnar, Title Match and More Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
WWE has revealed a major segment and match for next Monday’s episode of RAW. This week, Brock Lesnar returned to RAW and attacked Bobby Lashley, softening him up for Seth Rollins to capture the WWE United States Title. Later, Lashley challenged Lesnar to compete in the ring on RAW. WWE announced that Lesnar will be on RAW next week.
wrestlinginc.com
Former And Current WWE Stars Rumored For Bray Wyatt's New Stable
Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE at the end of Extreme Rules 2022 to a chorus of "Holy s***" chants, as this was the first time a live audience had seen the three-time world champion since Night Two of WrestleMania 37. The return also strengthened the rumors that Wyatt will once again have a faction around him, as mysterious individuals wearing costumes resembling characters from Wyatt's previous Firefly Funhouse segments appeared in the crowd. The stable is rumored to be known as the Wyatt 6, playing into Wyatt's current name and handle on Twitter.
wrestlinginc.com
The Latest On WWE And Naomi's Reported Contract Negotiations
It has now been nearly five months since fans last saw Sasha Banks and Naomi, after the then WWE Women's Tag Team Champions walked out prior to an episode of "WWE Raw" following a disagreement with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Since then, both have been reported to be out of WWE, then likely to return following McMahon's retirement, followed by uncertainty. And while things still seem uncertain about Banks, there is at least an update on Naomi.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Makes It Clear How Her Opponents Are Picked
Two-time "SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey not only wants to be the best but also wants to build up the young talent around her. She finished a heated feud with a young Liv Morgan at the Extreme Rules event and is looking forward to who's next. In the latest episode of her "Ronda on the Road" series on YouTube, Rousey touched on how she chooses her opponents.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Teases Match Against Former WWE Star
Mercedes Vernado, aka Sasha Banks, may have teased a match against KAIRI, otherwise known as Kairi Sane. "The Boss" pondered the bout in one of her recent Instagram stories, which was posted this weekend. Banks' Instagram story depicted a graphic featuring "The Boss" and KAIRI, along with the IWGP Women's...
411mania.com
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Is Confronted By His Masked Self On Smackdown, Note On Jimmy Uso Not Being At Show
– Bray Wyatt appeared in the main event segment on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, addressing the fans until he was confronted by his masked self. Wyatt came out for the final segment on tonight’s show and spoke to the fans, thanking them for staying with him and supporting him through the last year during which he lost everything. Wyatt said that the fans had inspired him and helped him get through the tough times before his masked self appeared on the TitanTron and said:
wrestlinginc.com
Fantasy Booking Who Else WWE Could Bring Into The Bloodline
Few would argue against the idea that, in recent weeks, WWE's most consistently compelling story has been that of Sami Zayn and The Bloodline. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has secured a nearly unprecedented level of dominance over WWE, and he's done it with the help of his cousins — fellow members of the legendary Anoa'i family — Jimmy and Jey Uso, and more recently, their brother, Solo Sikoa. The final member, aside from "the Wise Man" Paul Heyman, is Zayn, who is not a member of the family, but who has been so earnest and persistent in his attempts to join the group that after months of trying, he's finally found himself accepted by Reigns and adopted as "the Honorary Uce."
wrestlinginc.com
Taya Valkyrie Defeats Kamille To Retain AAA Reina De Reinas Championship
It was a little over eight years ago when Taya Valkyrie reached a career milestone by defeating Faby Apache at TripleMania XXII to win her first-ever AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. As such, it's only natural that the Reina de Reinas Championship would serve as good luck for Taya again at TripleMania XXX: Mexico City this evening.
wrestlinginc.com
Michael Cole Reportedly Checked In On Former WWE Talent Regularly After Release
Renee Paquette made her return to the wrestling world this week on "AEW Dynamite," kicking off the show by interviewing Christian Cage before being involved in several backstage interview segments. It was confirmed by Tony Khan that the popular broadcaster has signed with the company, but it was then reported that WWE also had an interest in bringing Paquette back.
ComicBook
Roman Reigns' Reported WWE Schedule for the Rest of 2022
Roman Reigns has just two more pay-per-view bookings and a handful of announced TV appearances left in 2022, as reported by PWInsider this weekend. Aside from Crown Jewel on Nov. 5 where he'll defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul and Survivor Series on Nov. 26 (it's believed he and the rest of The Bloodline will take part in a WarGames match), his only announced shows include the Oct. 31 episode of Monday Night Raw and episodes of SmackDown on Oct. 28 (St. Louis), Nov. 11 (Indianapolis) and Nov. 18 (Hartford, CT).
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey And Fellow WWE Star Reportedly Book Their Own Angle
While we have yet to see a feud between real-life friends Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler in WWE, the pair has reportedly had a hand in putting the pieces of an angle together without any influence from the creative team. Earlier this summer, as Fightful reports, Rousey was involved in a feud with WWE veteran Natalya involving the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Notably, Natalya was teaming with Baszler around this period and the Queen of Spades was ultimately integrated into the storyline, with Rousey and Baszler "giving a nod to their years long history and friendship with one another."
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Set For USA Network Crossover
At WWE Extreme Rules, Ronda Rousey reclaimed her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship by making Live Morgan pass out at the conclusion of their Extreme Rules match. While it was a match the former champion requested, she ultimately came up short. And yet while Morgan may no longer be the champ, things don't appear to be all that bad for the superstar. As a matter of fact, one of her dreams may be about to come true.
wrestlinginc.com
The Kingdom Makes Its AEW Debut
This past week on "Dynamite," Shawn Spears made his return to All Elite Wrestling. The former Chairman of The Pinnacle reunited with his old friends, FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler). The three would team together on "Rampage" last night to take on the team of Brian Cage, Kaun, and Toa Liona of The Embassy. After a hard-fought bout, Spears, Harwood, and Wheeler were able to knock off the heels. However, this would not be the end of their night.
PWMania
Chris Jericho Reacts to Bray Wyatt’s Return Promo on WWE SmackDown
AEW star and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho was recently asked for his opinion on the return promo that Bray Wyatt delivered on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Jericho said on Twitter, “I don’t buy a word of it! And I love it…”. For those who...
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Gives Big Updates On Her Health And In-Ring Future
Upon Saraya's debut in AEW at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," there was very little solid information concerning her health and whether she has received medical clearance for a return to the ring. The former WWE Superstar was forced to retire from a neck injury in 2018. Her getting physical in the ring with Britt Baker recently may have cleared up some of that uncertainty with reports that doctors gave her the green light to compete following soon after.
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On Plans For Bray Wyatt On SmackDown
Bray Wyatt made his big return to WWE over the weekend at Extreme Rules and tonight he will make his return to the blue brand when he appears on Friday Night SmackDown. Fightful Select is reporting that Bray Wyatt is set to be a focal point of SmackDown tonight. The mask that’s being brought in for Bray to use is being referred to as an “uncle Howdy” mask. There are also reportedly plans to incorporate the abandoned Firefly Funhouse aesthetic into the show.
Yardbarker
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson signed a “big money deal” to return to WWE
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned to WWE this past week on Raw when they aided AJ Styles in his battle against The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest). Gallows and Anderson had been working for NJPW before returning to WWE and will continue to...
wrestlinginc.com
Scarlett And Shotzi Blackheart Release Halloween Themed Music Video
Fans may recall WWE's Scarlett and Shotzi Blackheart teamed up with unsigned wrestler Harley Cameron to release the music video "Indestructible" back in April 2021. Now, the trio is back with a brand new release. WWE revealed the new music video via their official Twitter account, as Scarlett, Shotzi, and...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Teases Monstrous Match For Braun Strowman
Since returning to WWE last month, Braun Strowman has defeated every adversary in his path. After weeks of reintroducing himself on "WWE SmackDown," Strowman's new "Monster of All Monsters" moniker has gotten the attention of MVP, who brought his own monster to the blue brand to make an apparent challenge to the former Universal Champion.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces First Title Defense For New US Champ Seth Rollins
Seth "Freakin" Rollins first defense of his newly won WWE United States Championship will be on the October 17 episode of "Raw" against rival Matt Riddle. The match was announced during the October 14 episode of "SmackDown." Rollins won the championship from Bobby Lashley on the October 10 season premiere episode of "Raw" after Lashley was attacked by a returning Brock Lesnar.
