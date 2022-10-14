ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Government’s growth agenda is in tatters, says ex-chancellor Lord Hammond

By The Newsroom
 2 days ago
The Tory party has thrown away years of work to build its reputation for economic competence, a Conservative former chancellor has said.

Lord Hammond said Liz Truss will have to return to a “more conventional economic policy”, but added that she can survive in her role as Prime Minister because his party’s MPs will not want to risk a general election.

He said while the party might be “disillusioned with her”, they know ousting Ms Truss could result in the country going to the polls early.

I'm afraid we've thrown away years and years of painstaking work to build and maintain a reputation as a party of fiscal discipline and competence in government

Lord Hammond said the Government’s growth agenda is “in tatters” and that the usual arguments used against Labour on economics would look “extremely limp” given the turmoil of recent weeks since the mini-budget was announced.

He told BBC Radio Four’s World At One programme: “They (the Government) haven’t fully resolved the economic question, and I do not think they can resolve the political damage that has been caused.

“The Tory Party has to be the party of competence in government. It may have various other attributes, but it has to be competent, and a steady hand on the tiller.

“And I’m afraid we’ve thrown away years and years of painstaking work to build and maintain a reputation as a party of fiscal discipline and competence in government.

“And many of the arguments that we routinely deploy against the Labour Party around fiscal management will look extremely limp in light of what has happened over the last few weeks.”

I do not believe that Conservative MPs, who are the only group who can remove the Prime Minister, are minded to have a general election anytime soon

He said the country is “in a situation where it’s going to require a lot of hard work and self-discipline over a number of years to get this economy back on track and to ensure that our living standards are protected in the future, and we enjoy the same standards of living as our neighbours enjoy”.

On Ms Truss’s political future, he said: “I think she can survive. And the logic of that is simply that I personally do not believe that the country will tolerate another change of leader without a general election.

“And I do not believe that Conservative MPs, who are the only group who can remove the Prime Minister, are minded to have a general election anytime soon.

“So, I think, much as they may be disillusioned with her, I don’t think they can remove her without risking an early general election.”

Lord Hammond’s comments on the Tory party’s reputational losses were put to Ms Truss during the Downing Street press conference on Friday afternoon.

But she declined to apologise for the political turbulence in the wake of her economic policies.

She told reporters: “I am determined to deliver on what I set out when I campaigned to be party leader.

“We need to have a high-growth economy but we have to recognise that we are facing very difficult issues as a country.

“And it was right, in the national interest, that I made the decisions I’ve made today to restore that economic stability so we can deliver, first of all helping people through this winter and next winter with their energy bills, but also making sure that our country is on the long-term footing for sustainable economic growth.”

Lord Hammond served as chancellor between July 2016 and July 2019.

Related
newschain

Live: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt makes emergency statement

New Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is issuing an emergency statement to rush forward measures that had been due to be announced on October 31 in what is known as the medium-term fiscal plan. Mr Hunt will fast-track billions of pounds of savings in an attempt to get the public finances back...
U.K.
newschain

Hunt to fast-track moves to shore up public finances in bid to end turmoil

New Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is to fast-track billions of pounds of savings in an attempt to get the public finances back on track and stabilise financial markets after weeks of turmoil. The Treasury said Mr Hunt will issue an emergency statement at 11am on Monday to rush forward measures that...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’ unless she backs down to ‘livid’ Tory MPs

Liz Truss has a matter of days to row back on controversial tax and welfare cuts or face a parliamentary rebellion which could see her removed from Downing Street by Christmas, Conservative MPs have warned.As the prime minister arrived in Birmingham for her first annual conference as leader, senior backbenchers told The Independent that MPs across the party are “livid” at suggestions she plans to renege on a promised benefit uprating to pay for tax cuts for the rich in chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.One described the combination of austerity for the poor and giveaways for the wealthy as “electoral...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'It's been a painful lesson': Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng are warned by members of the Cabinet to end 'unforced errors' that are tearing the Tories apart

Cabinet ministers have warned Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng to end the ‘unforced errors’ that wrecked the Conservative Party’s annual conference. One said the Chancellor had been taught a ‘very painful lesson’ over the ‘botched’ handling of the emergency Budget, which led to a dramatic U-turn over plans to scrap the 45p top tax rate.
POLITICS
The Independent

Live: Liz Truss sacks Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor

Kwasi Kwarteng has said he has accepted Prime Minister Liz Truss’s request he “stand aside” as Chancellor.The Chancellor flew back early from International Monetary Fund talks in Washington on Friday to be informed of his fate in a brief meeting with the Prime Minister, it was reported.pic.twitter.com/4nvtyGWCoA— Kwasi Kwarteng (@KwasiKwarteng) October 14, 2022Ms Truss will stage a press conference in Downing Street later on Friday in which she is expected to announce major changes to Mr Kwarteng’s £43 billion tax giveaway.Here is the latest on what is happening in Downing Street:1.15pmKwasi Kwarteng has left Downing Street after accepting Prime Minister...
U.K.
The Independent

Kwarteng ‘sacked’ as Chancellor over mini-budget chaos

Kwasi Kwarteng has paid the price for the chaos unleashed by his mini-budget as he was reportedly sacked by Liz Truss.The Chancellor flew back early from International Monetary Fund talks in Washington on Friday to be informed of his fate in a brief meeting with the Prime Minister, it was reported.Ms Truss will stage a press conference in Downing Street later on Friday in which she is expected to announce major changes to Mr Kwarteng’s £43 billion tax giveaway.
WORLD
The Independent

Liz Truss confirms Jeremy Hunt as chancellor: ‘He shares my ambitions for our country’

Liz Truss confirmed Jeremy Hunt as the new chancellor on Friday afternoon.Earlier in the day, Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked by the prime minister, amid economic turmoil caused by the mini-Budget three weeks ago.A former foreign secretary and Conservative leadership contender, the appointment of Mr Hunt signals a major shift in policy direction for the government.“I have asked Jeremy Hunt to become the new chancellor, he is one of the most experienced of government ministers and parliamentarians,” Ms Truss said during a press conference.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss shares video of her arriving at PMQs with 'lofi and chill' musicFunerals held for three victims of County Donegal petrol station explosionKwasi Kwarteng leaves Downing Street after being sacked as chancellor
POLITICS
The Independent

Timeline: Liz Truss’s turbulent time as Prime Minister

Liz Truss has had an eventful time in office as Prime Minister, and less than six weeks in she has sacked her Chancellor.Here, the PA news agency looks at what has happened since Ms Truss took up her role as the UK’s leader.– September 5: Liz Truss is the victor in the Tory leadership contest and will become the country’s next prime minister.  She promises a “bold plan” to cut taxes and grow the economy and “deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people’s energy bills but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply”.– September 6:...
POLITICS
AFP

UK's Truss fires finance minister as budget plan in ruins

British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday fired her finance minister after prolonged market turmoil, but some Conservatives were plotting their new leader's own demise as her right-wing economic agenda imploded. But the central bank was adamant it would end its bond-buying spree on Friday, and market analysts said only a bigger climbdown by Truss following Kwarteng's disastrous budget announcement last month would avert fresh panic.
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Liz Truss accused of ‘betraying’ renters as no-fault eviction ban could be ditched

Liz Truss’s government has been accused of betraying renters over plans that could see a promised ban on no-fault evictions ditched and affordable home requirements dropped.Labour and housing campaigners were quick to hit out at a report detailing Tory plans to drastically reform housing regulations.One of the most eye-catching proposals would see some developers handed an exemption from building affordable homes, as well as plans to scrap some environmental protections, according to The Times.The paper also reported that expected legislation prepared by former levelling up secretary Michael Gove to ban no-fault evictions could be shelved.Matthew Pennycook, Labour’s shadow housing minister,...
POLITICS
newschain

Kwarteng was out of his depth: Tory members give views on ex-chancellor

“Kwasi is a very nice man but he was out of his depth as Chancellor,” says one member of Staines Conservative Club of their local MP’s brief tenure in 11 Downing Street. This view is repeated by others, both at the club and among non-Tory voters in Kwasi Kwarteng’s Surrey constituency of Spelthorne, two days after he was sacked as Chancellor by his close friend and ideological ally Liz Truss.
POLITICS
The Independent

Jeremy Hunt says taxes will rise and ‘difficult’ cuts are needed after mini-Budget ‘mistakes’

Liz Truss’s new chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said taxes will rise and warned of “difficult”spending cuts ahead, in an extraordinary series of interviews just hours after taking up the post. He also refused to commit to the prime minister’s pledged 1p cut in income tax and to raise defence spending to 3 per cent as he admitted that “mistakes” were made in last month’s mini-Budget.In a unexpected moment, his attempts to set out his economic strategy were momentarily derailed as the actress Miriam Margolyes told the Today programme that when she saw him enter the studio she told him:...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Who might replace Liz Truss if she is ousted as PM?

Liz Truss is fighting for her premiership after the disastrous mini-Budget caused market turmoil and a spectacular crash in Tory polls numbers.New chancellor Jeremy Hunt is in the process completely reversing the PM’s economic strategy, announcing further U-turns on tax cuts and a plan for spending cuts today.But Tory MPs are already plotting to replace Ms Truss “within days”, discussing how to coalesce around a single candidate – and whether the 1922 Committee can be persuaded to change its “grace period” rules.The Independent sets out the most likely contenders to be the PM, if Ms Truss loses a no-confidence...
POLITICS
The Independent

1922 Committee ‘held secret talks’ to discuss Liz Truss removal as MPs demand rule change

Senior members of the powerful 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers are said to have held secret talks to discuss the possibility MPs will soon demand Liz Truss is replaced as prime minister.More than 100 MPs are reportedly ready to submit letters of no-confidence to Sir Graham Brady – the head of the committee which organises leadership contests – in a bid to oust the PM.While current rules means Ms Truss should be safe from a confidence vote for 12 month, Tory backbenchers have been talking about how the “grace period” rule might be changed in bid to force Ms...
POLITICS
The Independent

How could the Tories get rid of Liz Truss?

Liz Truss’s position as Prime Minister appears in danger as some Tory MPs call for her ousting after a disastrous start to her premiership.The Prime Minister sacked her Chancellor and effectively ditched her economic agenda in a bid to restore credibility to her administration after revealing a mini-budget that sent markets into meltdown.The U-turns have seemingly done little to quash growing disquiet within the party, with MPs Crispin Blunt, Andrew Bridgen and Jamie Wallis calling for her resignation on Sunday.For a prime minister to lose their job they must either resign, their party must lose a general election or they...
POLITICS

