Halloween arrived early in Laredo on Saturday, as numerous children, parents and even pets put on their costume for a major event that helped bring the holiday spirit out. Hundreds of Laredo children and families headed out to The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo to be part of Halloween Fest, which happened right next to H&M on the store's second floor. The event featured costume contests for both children and pets, candy giveaways and games, slime activities, and a haunted house. Meanwhile, parents enjoyed various vending items found throughout the area.

LAREDO, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO