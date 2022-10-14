Read full article on original website
whcuradio.com
IPD and IC authorities searching for suspect in Sunday burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An early morning burglary at an Ithaca College facility on the Commons is under investigation. According to authorities, an unknown person forced their way inside the Physician Assistant Studies Program site and stole a TV. Police say the suspect was found sleeping in the building Sunday by an IC employee, then fled the scene. He’s described as a Black man in his 40s with a thin beard, between five foot seven and five foot nine, and was wearing camouflage pants, a white t-shirt, black combat-style boots, and a black kitchen apron.
wxhc.com
Sheriff Department Asks For Assistance in Identifying Persons Involved in Counterfeit Money
The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance in identifying the persons pictured below. Currently, the Sheriff’s office is investigating several counterfeit money cases that occurred last Tuesday, October 11th throughout the Town of Cortlandville. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office and to contact Inv./ Lt. Garry Williams at 607-758-5583.
CNY man arrested after stabbing coworker, sending him to hospital, police say
New Hartford, N.Y. — A restaurant employee was arrested after stabbing his coworker in the kitchen of the New Hartford cafe they were working on Saturday, police said. Ivan Rivera, 45, of Bridgewater, was fighting with another coworker Saturday around 5:15 p.m. at Café DelBuono on Commercial Drive, according to a news release from the New Hartford Police Department.
whcuradio.com
State Police looking to ID scam suspects in Tioga County
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities in Tioga County looking to identify a pair of scammers. State Police at Owego say a man and a woman swindled a clerk at the Owego Speedway gas station out of $3,693 in a series of purchases including lottery tickets and Visa cards around 1:20 a.m. on October 5th. Officials say the duo may have conducted a similar scam earlier that night in Johnson City and it’s possible they are driving a white Ford sedan.
whcuradio.com
Cortland man wanted for summer burglary found and arrested
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man arrested in connection with a summer burglary. On July 25th, Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported assault. The victim said two men unlawfully entered their home and assaulted them. An arrest warrant for 26-year-old Leonard Walker was issued at that time. Deputies caught up with Walker on Wednesday. He is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanors of assault and conspiracy. He was remanded to Cortland County Jail and will reappear in Cortlandville Town Court on November 9th.
localsyr.com
Syracuse Police searching for suspect who shot man in the leg
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Police are looking for the suspect who shot a 39-year-old man in the leg on Friday. Officers responded to Upstate Hospital just after 2:45 p.m. where they found the 39-year-old man who had been shot. Police say he is expected to survive. Syracuse Police...
Cortland County man arrested for welfare fraud
A Town of Willet man was arrested yesterday after an investigation conducted by the Cortland County Sheriff's Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services determined that he had committed welfare fraud.
whcuradio.com
Weapon charge for Cortland County man
GENOA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland County man is facing charges after a traffic stop in Cayuga County. State Police at Auburn pulled over what they called a “suspicious vehicle” on Venice Road in the Town of Genoa on Monday. 33-year-old Derek Beckwith, of Little York, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a weapon and two misdemeanor drug possession charges. He was transported to Cayuga County Jail for arraignment.
WKTV
Authorities ask for help locating missing dog, "Chunk Norris," after accident
MARCY, NY (WKTV) - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a nine month old Bernadoodle, that took off after a car crash Thursday night, in Marcy. Mitchell Clark, 39, of Remsen, according to sheriff's deputies, was driving a pickup truck on Trenton Road in Marcy and lost control, crossing the center line.
cortlandvoice.com
SUNY Cortland Police: Two reports of forcible touching incidents
The University Police at SUNY Cortland recently reported two forcible touching incidents on campus. The first reported incident took place on Sept. 18, and another one occurred on Oct. 3. It was also reported that the individuals who reported the incidents knew the perpetrators. SUNY Cortland police also reported a...
WETM
Rushville man arrested on felony drug charges
PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) — A Rushville man was arrested by Penn Yan police following an arrest warrant made by a superior court. According to Penn Yan Police, John E. Johnston III, 40, was arrested on Sept. 29, after a Yates County Grand Jury indicted him on multiple drug sales that took place in 2022.
flackbroadcasting.com
Police: Injured child case leads to arrest of local man in Lewis County
NEW BREMEN- Local investigators say a 5-year-old who suffered injuries has led to the arrest of a local man. Patrick M. Finley, 31, of New Bremen, NY was arrested Wednesday by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. He is officially charged with endangering the welfare of a child. The charge...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
State Police Looking for Gas Station Robbers
The story of how a 33-year-old drop of blood landed a CNY man in jail charged with killing his inlaws
More than 33 years ago, a couple was found stabbed to death in their Vermont home. Police zeroed in on one man as a prime suspect: A then 46-year-old Central New York man who was married to one of the couple’s daughters.
whcuradio.com
Cortland man arrested twice in four days for related crimes
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is facing charges after a pair of incidents. State Police at Marathon and Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Tower Road in Cortlandville on October 7th for a report of someone firing a shotgun and threatening others. After an investigation, Troopers arrested 37-year-old Michael Grossi. He was charged with felony gun possession and misdemeanor menacing. He was also charged with misdemeanor illegal discharge of a firearm, an Environmental Conservation Law. The victims were issued an order of protection by a judge. On Tuesday, State Police at Marathon arrested Grossi again for violating that order. He will appear in Virgil Town Court on November 8th.
Man arrested after robbery in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Dryden man has been arrested and charged with a felony after police responded to a robbery Thursday afternoon. According to Ithaca Police, at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, units responded to a report of a robbery in the 500 block of W. State St. in Ithaca. According to the release, […]
New York State Woman in Hospital After Being Attacked With 70-inch TV
Domestic disputes can often turn ugly, as police say one woman from New York state needed stitches after being attacked recenlty. Law enforcement says that a 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with a number of offenses, including possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child. What...
mynbc5.com
St. Albans woman arrested for possessing more than 100 bags of heroin
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — A St. Albans woman was arrested for drug possession after police found more than 100 bags of heroin in her purse. St. Albans Police found 27-year-old Mercedes Abaire of St. Albans City sleeping in a stairwell of an apartment building on Oct 4. After...
Two-vehicle accident on state Route 13 causes delays
CAYUTA, N.Y. (WETM) — A two-vehicle accident along SR 13 before Alpine Junction resulted in traffic being delayed and multiple people being taken to the hospital. Sometime after noon on Oct. 16, reports came in of a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident involving a van and a trailer. At the scene, the other vehicle was found […]
Comments / 2