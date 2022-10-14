ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KNOE TV8

Sheriff confirms homicide investigation underway in West Carroll Parish

FOREST, La. (KNOE) - A homicide investigation is underway in West Carroll Parish after a man died of injuries on Friday, October 7, 2022. According to West Carroll Parish Sheriff Scott Mathews, Zachary Scott Berry, 43, was found unresponsive in a home on Highway 582 in the Village of Forest just after 8:00 a.m. Friday. Mathews told KNOE that his deputies responded to the resident for a “medical call”.
WEST CARROLL PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

15-year-old Tallulah teen arrested after making social media threats against Mangham High School, authorities say

MANGHAM, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 13, 2022, the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Mangham High School due to a threat posted on a social media platform against the high school. Deputies of the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, Mangham Police, and the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office discovered that a 15-year-old male juvenile […]
MANGHAM, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies issued 40 arrest warrants for narcotic distribution in Franklin Parish; several suspects arrested

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office announced they have issued approximately 40 arrest warrants for narcotics. For the past several months, the sheriff’s office investigated narcotics distribution in Franklin Parish, La. According to officials, several suspects are in custody and deputies expect to make more arrests […]
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police arrest man for several traffic offenses

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (10/12/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On October 12, 2022, Shunderius Brown was arrested by authorities and charged with the following offenses: Hit and Run Driving Careless Operation Violating Max Speed Flight from an Officer Resisting an Officer Switched License Plates According to officials, Brown has bonded out […]
MONROE, LA
WWL

State police whistleblower rejects settlement offer

MONROE, La. — The whistleblower who was fired as a state trooper rejected a settlement offer this week, because he wanted his day in court. Carl Cavalier's actions led to a closer look at the death of Ronald Greene in custody of Louisiana State Police. Greene was killed after...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Golden Corral in West Monroe looking to fill 150 positions

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The Golden Corral in West Monroe is reopening on November 15th. It has been closed for two years because of COVID, and many thought it was closed forever. With the restaurant reopening, they are hiring. They are looking to fill 150 positions at the restaurant. Jeremy Lewis, the general manager, told […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Football Friday Night: Final scores for October 14, 2022

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Here are the final scores for October 14, 2022: WEST MONROE 43, WEST OUACHITA 0 NORTH WEBSTER 7, CARROLL 49 RUSTON 62, PINEVILLE 0 JENA 45, BOLTON 6 DELHI 58, BLOCK 0 ST. FRED’S 43, LINCOLN PREP 26 CEDAR CREEK 49, LAFAYETTE RENAISSANCE 6 DELHI CHARTER 64, TENSAS 12 OAK […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

“Seasons of Louisiana” host, Dianne King Cage, dies at 79

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Dianne King Cage, who contributed her wit and charm to KNOE and its viewers for more than two decades, has died at the age of 79. Cage passed away on Oct. 10. Cage was well known for her infectious personality and became a staple in homes...
MONROE, LA
Commercial Dispatch

Former mayor George Wade passes away

Former Columbus Mayor George Wade, 88, passed away Thursday in West Monroe, Louisiana. Wade served one term as mayor, from 1997-2001. Former city councilman Charlie Newell, who served four of his eight years with Wade, remembered him as a good man. “He was very easy to work with,” Newell said....
COLUMBUS, MS
KEDM

Roe City Rollers: Blocktoberfest 2022

Roe City Roller Derby presents Roe City Rollers: Blocktoberfest 2022 - Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Monroe Civic Center, Monroe, LA. The Rollers are returning to the track for the first time since 1019. The event will also host visiting skaters from the tri-state area. Food and drinks will be...
MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy